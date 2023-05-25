Academia Fashion Trend Explained

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to explain all you need to know about academia fashion. Are you looking for that one style aesthetic that brings out your inner intellectual side through fashion?

Well, the academia aesthetic could be for you. If you spend just a little time on social media lately, you will know that pieces like blazers, patterns like plaid or fabrics like tweed are everywhere. And what do they all have in common?

They are the foundation of the academia style trend. so, if you want to add this aesthetic to your wardrobe, keep on reading. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about the academia fashion trend.

A Little History Lesson On The Academia Style Trend

When we think of the academia wardrobe, we think of education and sophistication. And the elements and aesthetic of academia has its roots in elite education.

So, think Dead Poet’s Society. Frankly, access and studying poetry and writing was only accessible to kids from wealthy families.

So, you see modern academia outfits has their backdrop of colleges with Greek or Roman inspired architecture.

And if you think that this seems a little restrictive and discriminatory, it was. Like we said, the original academia education was reserves for a specific set of people. But today, the academia aesthetic is more accessible and inclusive than ever before.

What Are The Main Colours For This Trend?

This will entirely depend on whether you lean more towards light or dark academia. Academia breathes sophistication and can be seen as a no-nonsense style. And your colours are where the distinction of light and dark are seen.

From a literary point of view, dark academia focuses on the questions that are cynical such as the meaning of life, death and everything that is in between. So, with that in mind, dark academia typically has tans, brown or black in their outfits.

On the other side of that coin, light academia has ochre, beige and white as the base of their outfits. And unlike their dark counterpart, light academia focuses on the optimistic virtues of life such as romanticism, nature, godly wonders and bringing meaning into your life.

As dark academia is the more popular choice of the two, our style tips will focus more on that side. However, the same pieces can be brought into your light academia wardrobe, in lighter colours.

What Are The Main Fabrics And Prints?

When it comes to the best fabrics to add to your academia wardrobe, make sure that they are luxury ones. So, think wool, linen or Egyptian cotton.

However, we understand if you are working with a budget. So, if that is the case, you can always look to second hand or vintage shops for cheaper alternatives.

Plaid Fashion

If you do not have plaid in your academia wardrobe, what are you doing? Plaids have been used as the foundation of uniforms and workwear for years. So, if plaid is not a key part of your wardrobe, it is not cut out to be an academia one.

Flannels

Seen as the younger brother of your plaid print, your flannel shirts are for those casual days doing nothing, or weekends if you prefer.

Boxy styles in a tan colour work best for your other academia pieces. Not to mention that they steer you away from the skater aesthetic, which we know has flannel as its core print.

Gingham

If you are looking for that perfect balance in your black and white prints, it has to be gingham. And a gingham print in an off white colour is the ideal match for your coffee stained books.

Florals

This is usually a minor print compared to most in your academia wardrobe, dark florals can bring some of the light academia romanticism into your wardrobe.

But instead of your big floral prints, these are typically tiny florals with peonies or simple flowers embroidered into your cardigan.

What Clothes Belong In Your Academia Wardrobe?

Although academia can seem like a boring style aesthetic to start with, you wouldn’t have made it this far without having at least some interest in this style. And if you are interested, you need to know what clothes belong in your academia wardrobe.

Turtlenecks

Can you really have a academia wardrobe without owning a turtleneck? Ribbed, striped, or worn underneath a dress, your turtleneck will look perfect when worn with your blazers or cardigans.

And mostly due to its exclusivity with education and polished outfits, you will typically find more people wearing turtlenecks in the autumn months.

Formal Trousers

Since most of your academia outfits are heavy on the top, trousers in a cigarette style help bring some balance to your look. This makes this style of trousers are worthwhile investment to have in your academia wardrobe.

And for the cool summer months, you can swap out your heavy cigarette trousers for some flares. Especially when you won’t have blazers or jumpers covering your shirts.

Sweater Vests

Once thought of as a boring wardrobe item, sweater vests have become the trendy piece for 2023 and have made their comeback in many style aesthetics, including academia.

When it comes to the vests of today, most of the styles you will see are knitted, oversized and usually paired with skirts and a collared shirt underneath.

As these vests are typically the uppermost layer of your outfit. so, this gives you room to buy yours in different prints of your choice to add some interest to your academia outfit.

Cardigans

Whether it is a buttoned one, shrug, or a pullover, cardigans are often used to create layers that add to the style of whatever you are wearing.

And since academia is mostly about the winter season – but it can be worn at any time of year – cardigans have quickly become a staple for blustery days.

And like we’ve mentioned with earlier pieces, colours such as tan or white will help give your outfit some attention. However a green one or something in a cashmere navy can also help turn our outfit into a statement one.

Skirts

Skirts are perhaps the most versatile piece to have in your academia wardrobe. And they can give you options for both modest dressers and those who prefer to wear something more daring.

Skirts with buttons down the centre that fall to your knee will always be the iconic ones for this aesthetic.

However, that hasn’t stopped Gen Z from incorporating mini skirts in plaids or dark colours into their academia wardrobe.

But having one in a floral print can give an girly edge to your academia wardrobe if that is what you are into.

Blazers

It is hard to create an academia wardrobe without having at least one blazer. If you take a look at many uniforms, they have centred their outfit around the blazer and made it a symbol of education.

When it comes to the academia aesthetic, however, it is all about going for blazers in dark and heavy fabrics like tweed.

As well as looking perfect for your academia wardrobe, it will also last you a long time so a tweed blazer is a worthwhile investment.

And there are truly no limits when it comes to styling your blazer. You can fully embrace the academia style trend by wearing yours with some smart trousers and a white silk shirt.

If you want to wear your blazer with something like a plaid skirt, we suggest keeping your outfit simple. After all, wearing too many patterns at once can make your outfit look a little busy.

Suits

Now, we understand that a suit can be an expensive investment. However, making a purchase of one or two pieces can make the difference to your academia wardrobe.

And they will come in handy when you do not have the energy to put an entire outfit together.

Suit separates – preferably in colours and patterns like plaid, tweed, or a dark neutral shade – are the best way to create the ultimate academia outfit.

You can wear them together for a quick and easy outfit or style them on their own with other pieces that reflect your personal style.

And to store all of your thought provoking ideas and writing materials, you can finish off your outfit by teaming your suit with a structure bag. Which brings us onto our next point, accessories.

What Is The Best Jewellery And Bags For Academia?

If you are wondering about the best jewellery to wear with your academia outfits, just think of anything and everything that screams ‘English’.

This could be minimal gold plated necklaces with a silhouette of the Queen. You can then layer this over a pearl choker or, even better, a bowtie. When paired together, your choice of jewellery will be perfect for academia.

If you are wearing a collared shirt, try switching out your necklaces for some brooches instead. And if it has a pendant accent, you can of course layer them below your collar if you want.

But don’t forget to keep your style up by playing around with trendy pieces for this season. When it comes to your bags, you can go down the leather route or tote is another good choice.

But, a leather hand bag in a tan shade will work better than a beige tote and is much more versatile. However, having both in your collection can help you create a variety of different outfits.

And if the classic Doc Martens are not for you, you can try loafers or ballet flats in tan work just as well. And, of course, you cannot go wrong with some Mary Janes.

If you are worried about needing to be an intellectual to rock the Academia style, you really do not have to be.

After all, academia is more of an aesthetic and you can choose which things you like from it to bring into your life.

Yes, this could be the clothes you wear, but it also relates to your books or something like an ancient candle holder. Much like any other style aesthetic, academia is whatever you make it.