8 Ways How To Style Floral Prints this Winter

Winter often brings to mind a palette of muted colours and heavy layers. There is no reason to banish your beloved floral prints to the back of the closet until spring.

With the right approach, you can effortlessly incorporate floral patterns into your winter wardrobe.

Here at Fashion.ie, we will show you how to style floral prints during winter, ensuring you stay fashionable and cosy throughout the chilly season.

Types of Winter Floral Prints to Look Out for in 2023

Winter floral prints can vary in style and design, just like floral prints for other seasons. Here are some different types of winter floral prints that are commonly seen in clothing and home decor:

1. Dark and Moody Florals

These floral prints typically feature darker background colours like deep blues, rich purples, or charcoal greys. The flowers themselves may be in deep, moody hues like burgundy, forest green, or dark plum.

2. Berry and Evergreen Prints

Winter is associated with berries and evergreen foliage, so prints that incorporate these elements can be popular. Look for patterns that include holly berries, pinecones, and sprigs of evergreen.

3. Scandinavian or Nordic Florals

These prints often feature simple, stylized floral motifs in reds, whites, and greens, reminiscent of traditional Scandinavian and Nordic design.

4. Winter Wonderland Scenes

Some winter floral prints depict scenes of snowy landscapes with flowers peeking through the snow. These prints can create a cosy and wintery atmosphere.

5. Metallic Accents

Adding a touch of metallic gold or silver to floral prints can give them a festive and wintery feel. Metallic accents are often used on the petals or leaves of the flowers.

6. Vintage Florals

Vintage-inspired floral prints can be popular in the winter, with designs reminiscent of old wallpaper patterns or antique textiles. These prints often have muted or faded colours.

7. Poinsettia Prints

Poinsettias are a classic winter flower, and prints featuring these vibrant red and green plants are common during the holiday season.

8. Icy Florals

Some winter floral prints incorporate elements like frost or ice crystals to create a chilly, wintry look. These prints may use shades of blue and white to evoke a frosty feeling.

9. Folk or Fair Isle Florals

Folk-inspired prints, such as those with Fair Isle or Scandinavian patterns, often incorporate floral elements along with geometric shapes and traditional motifs.

10. Christmas Floral Prints

Around the holiday season, you may find floral prints that include traditional Christmas symbols like ornaments, candy canes, and holly alongside festive flowers.

These are just a few examples of the different types of winter floral prints you might come across. The choice of winter floral print can evoke a specific seasonal mood and style, whether you’re looking for something cosy and rustic or elegant and festive

How To Style Floral Prints this Winter

Now you know the range of floral prints to look out for this season, let’s look at exciting ways to style your floral look.

1. Choose Season-Appropriate Florals

To seamlessly integrate floral prints into your winter attire, opt for darker, richer hues and deeper backgrounds.

Look for florals with colours like deep burgundy, forest green, navy blue, or even metallic accents. These tones provide a winter-friendly backdrop that contrasts beautifully with the snowy surroundings.

2. Layer Strategically

Layering is key to staying warm in winter, and it can also enhance your floral print outfits. Start with a floral print base, such as a dress, blouse, or skirt. Layer a cosy, solid-coloured knit sweater or cardigan over the floral piece to add warmth and depth to your ensemble.

Don’t be afraid to experiment with textures, like chunky knit sweaters or faux fur vests, to create visual interest.

3. Accessorise Wisely

Accessories play a crucial role in winter styling. To complement your floral prints, choose accessories in neutral tones or colours that match the dominant shades in your floral pattern. Scarves, gloves, and hats in solid colours can help tie your look together.

4. Pair with Seasonal Staples

Incorporate winter staples like ankle boots, tights, and knee-high socks into your floral print outfits. These items not only keep you warm but also add a touch of practicality to your ensemble. Dark-coloured boots, such as black or brown, work well with most floral patterns.

5. Experiment with Outerwear

Your choice of outerwear can make or break your winter floral look. Classic options like tailored wool coats or puffer jackets can complement floral prints beautifully. Ensure that your outerwear coordinates with the colour scheme of your outfit to maintain a cohesive look.

6. Play with Floral Accessories

If you’re not ready to commit to full floral attire, experiment with floral accessories. Floral-printed scarves, mittens, or even floral-embellished beanies can add a whimsical touch to your winter outfits without overwhelming the look.

7. Mix Textures

To create a visually intriguing winter ensemble, mix different textures with your floral prints. For example, combine a satin floral skirt with a chunky knit sweater or pair a floral blouse with corduroy pants. These textural contrasts add depth and dimension to your outfit.

8. Be Mindful of Occasion

Consider the occasion when styling floral prints in winter. A floral-printed maxi dress might be perfect for a cosy brunch, while a floral skirt paired with a turtleneck is ideal for a day at the office. Adjust your floral choices to match the formality and setting of the event.

And Remember

Don’t let the cold weather deter you from showcasing your love for floral prints. With these styling tips, you can confidently incorporate florals into your winter wardrobe, creating chic and cosy outfits that brighten up even the dreariest of days. Embrace the beauty of floral patterns year-round, and let your winter attire bloom with style