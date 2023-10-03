5 Ways How To Style Ladies Berets this Winter

Winter is a season of chilly winds, cosy layers, and, of course, fashionable accessories. Among these accessories, the beret stands out as a classic and timeless choice for women.

Whether you want to add a touch of Parisian chic to your winter wardrobe or keep your head warm while looking stylish, the beret is the perfect choice.

Here at Fashion.ie,, we’ll show you how to wear and style ladies’ berets during winter to create effortlessly elegant and cosy looks.

Let’s Look At The History of The Beret

The history of the ladies’ beret is intertwined with the broader history of the beret, a versatile and iconic headwear piece with a rich cultural and fashion heritage.

While the beret has been a unisex style for much of its history, it has also played a prominent role in women’s fashion.

Origins: The beret’s origins are debated, with various regions claiming to be its birthplace. It is believed to have originated in the Pyrenees mountains between France and Spain in the 19th century. Basque shepherds, among others, are often credited with creating the early beret design.

Military Usage : The beret gained popularity in the early 20th century when it was adopted by various military units in France and other countries. The French Chasseurs Alpins, for example, began wearing berets in the 1880s. This military connection would later influence its fashion evolution.

World War II: During World War II, the beret became a symbol of resistance and patriotism. Women in the French Resistance often wore berets as part of their uniforms, contributing to its association with female empowerment.

The 50’s Was a Fashion Game Changer

1950s and 1960s : The beret gained widespread popularity in the fashion world during the mid-20th century. Icons like Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot sported berets, contributing to its status as a chic and elegant accessory for women.

1960s Counterculture : In the 1960s, the beret also became a symbol of counterculture movements, particularly in the United States. Beatniks and hippies adopted the beret as a symbol of rebellion and nonconformity.

Pop Culture : Over the years, the beret has made appearances in various forms of pop culture, from movies to music. Famous figures like Che Guevara and Ernesto "Che" Guevara, who often wore berets, helped cement its status as a symbol of revolution and political activism.

High Fashion: The beret has periodically experienced a resurgence in high fashion, with designers incorporating it into their collections. It has been featured on runways and in the collections of renowned fashion houses.

A Today Winter Style Accessory

Modern Style : In contemporary fashion, the beret continues to be a popular accessory for women. It is often seen as a versatile addition to both casual and formal outfits, and it can be worn in various ways, tilted to the side or pulled low over the forehead.

Cultural and Regional Variations : Berets have also become associated with specific cultures and regions. For example, the Basque beret, with its distinctive shape and often red color, remains an iconic symbol of Basque culture.

Artistic Expression: The beret has become a symbol of artistic expression, often associated with painters, poets, and other creative individuals. It represents a certain bohemian or intellectual sensibility.

To Summarise

The ladies’ beret, like the beret in general, has a diverse and storied history. It has evolved from its humble origins as functional headwear for shepherds and soldiers to become a symbol of style, resistance, and individuality for women and men alike.

Its enduring appeal lies in its ability to adapt to different cultural and fashion trends while maintaining its distinctive shape and character.

How To Style Your Beret this Winter

Now you know the history behind the beret, let’s look at things you need to know to help you maximise it’s fabulous look.

1. Choosing the Right Beret

Before diving into styling tips, it’s essential to pick the right beret for your winter wardrobe. Berets come in various materials, colours, and sizes.

Opt for a wool or cashmere beret to keep warm during the colder months. Darker shades like black, navy, or charcoal grey are versatile choices that pair well with different outfits.

However, don’t be afraid to experiment with bolder colours to add a pop of vibrancy to your winter ensembles.

2. Coordinating with Winter Outfits

Berets can complement a wide range of winter outfits. Here are some ideas to get you started

Classic Elegance : Pair a black beret with a tailored coat, skinny jeans, and ankle boots for a timeless and sophisticated look.

Casual Comfort : Combine a cosy sweater, leggings, and a beret for a laid-back yet stylish winter ensemble.

Boho Vibes : Add a bohemian touch to your winter attire by wearing a beret with a maxi dress, tights, and ankle boots.

Monochromatic Magic: Create a chic monochromatic outfit by matching your beret's colour with the rest of your attire for a sleek, put-together appearance.

3. Beret Styling Tips

Beret Placement : To achieve that iconic beret look, place it slightly tilted to one side of your head. This adds a playful and fashionable touch.

Hair Styling : Experiment with different hairstyles. Tuck your hair into the beret for a neat appearance or let your hair flow freely for a more relaxed vibe.

Accessorise Wisely : Enhance your beret look with the right accessories. Scarves, gloves, and statement earrings can all elevate your winter style.

Experiment with Texture: Mix and match textures to add depth to your outfit. For instance, pair a wool beret with a faux fur coat for a luxurious feel.

4. Beret for Different Occasions

Berets are versatile enough to suit various occasions.

Workwear : A beret can add a touch of sophistication to your office attire. Pair it with a tailored blazer and pencil skirt for a chic professional look.

Weekend Outings : Wear a beret for brunch with friends, a trip to the museum, or a leisurely stroll in the park.

Date Night: Elevate your date night outfit with a beret, perhaps in a romantic red hue, to make a lasting impression.

5. Practicality and Comfort

Don’t forget the primary purpose of your beret – to keep you warm during winter. Choose a beret with a lining for extra comfort and insulation.

If the weather turns colder, you can even layer a thin beanie underneath your beret for added warmth.

And Finally

Ladies’ berets are a stylish and versatile accessory that can elevate your winter fashion game. With the right choice of beret, outfit coordination, and styling tips, you can stay warm and fashionable throughout the chilly months.

So, embrace the elegance of berets this winter and make a bold fashion statement while staying cosy and comfortable.