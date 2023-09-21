12 Ways How To Style Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

When the temperature drops and winter arrives, it’s time to rethink your fashion choices. But that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for warmth.

If you’re a fan of low-rise baggy jeans, you’re in luck! With a few clever styling tricks, you can rock these trendy jeans even in the chilliest of seasons.

Here at Fashion.ie, , we’ll show you how to style low-rise baggy jeans for winter while staying cosy and chic.

What Are Low Rise Baggy Jeans?

Low-rise baggy jeans are a style of jeans that sit low on the hips or slightly below the natural waistline and have a relaxed, loose fit through the hips and thighs. Here’s a breakdown of the key features of low-rise baggy jeans.

Low Rise: The “low-rise” aspect of these jeans means that the waistband sits lower on the hips than traditional jeans. This style was popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is characterized by a hip-hugging fit. Baggy Fit: The “baggy” aspect refers to the loose and roomy fit through the hips and thighs. These jeans are designed to provide extra comfort and a relaxed, casual look. The leg openings can also be wider compared to other jean styles. Wide Leg: Some low-rise baggy jeans have wide legs, creating a skater or skateboarding-inspired look. The wide leg can provide more room for movement and is a distinctive feature of this style. Pockets: These jeans often have large and deep pockets, adding to their practicality. Styling: Low-rise baggy jeans are typically worn casually and are often associated with streetwear and urban fashion. They can be paired with oversized T-shirts, hoodies, or other relaxed-fit tops for a laid-back and comfortable outfit. Footwear: Depending on personal style, they can be worn with various types of footwear, from sneakers to chunky skate shoes or even boots.

How To Style Low Rise Baggy Jeans This Autumn

Now that you know all about Low Rise Baggy Jeans, let look at some easy ways to style them this Winter.

1. Layer Up: The key to staying warm in low-rise baggy jeans during winter is layering. Start with a thermal or lightweight long-sleeve shirt as your base layer. This will keep your upper body warm without adding too much bulk.

2. Chunky Sweaters: One of the best ways to style low-rise baggy jeans for winter is by pairing them with a chunky sweater. Opt for oversized or cable-knit sweaters in neutral or winter-inspired colours like deep burgundy, forest green, or creamy white. Tuck in the front of your sweater to emphasize your jeans’ waistline and create a flattering silhouette.

3. Long Coats: A long, stylish coat is a must-have for winter. Choose a tailored wool coat or a trendy puffer jacket to keep you warm while adding a layer of sophistication to your outfit. Coats that hit just above your knee or mid-calf length work best with low-rise jeans.

4. Accessorise: Accessorising is key to making your winter outfit pop. Add a colorful scarf, a beanie or a wide-brimmed hat, and some statement earrings. These accessories not only keep you warm but also elevate your look.

5. Ankle Boots: Ankle boots are a great footwear choice for low-rise baggy jeans in winter. They keep your feet warm and stylish at the same time. Opt for suede or leather boots in neutral shades to complement your jeans. Make sure your jeans are slightly cropped or rolled up to show off your boots.

Master Your Finish

6. Socks Matter: Don’t forget about your socks! A pair of cosy, knee-high socks can add an extra layer of warmth and a touch of style to your winter ensemble. Choose socks in a contrasting colour or pattern to make a statement.

7. Layered Jackets: For extra warmth, consider layering a fitted denim jacket or a leather jacket over your sweater. This adds an edgy element to your outfit and provides extra insulation.

8. Play with Textures: Mixing different textures can make your winter outfit more interesting. Combine your low-rise baggy jeans with items like a faux fur vest, a velvet blazer, or a shearling-lined coat for a luxurious touch.

9. Belt It: A stylish belt can be both functional and fashionable. Cinch your jeans at the waist with a statement belt to emphasize your curves and add an extra layer of detail to your outfit.

10. Experiment with Turtlenecks: Turtleneck sweaters or tops are not only cosy but also look incredibly chic. Pair them with your low-rise jeans, tuck them in, and add a belt for a sleek, put-together look.

11. Gloves and Mittens: Don’t forget to keep your hands warm! Invest in stylish gloves or mittens that complement your outfit. Leather gloves or knit mittens can add a touch of elegance or playfulness, depending on your style.

12. Layered Jewellery: Finish your winter look with layered necklaces or bracelets. This adds a touch of glam and draws attention to your upper body, balancing the bagginess of your jeans.

And Finally

Styling low-rise baggy jeans during winter doesn’t have to be a challenge. By layering strategically, choosing the right outerwear, and incorporating cosy accessories, you can stay warm and stylish all season long.

Embrace the versatility of your low-rise baggy jeans and create unique winter outfits that reflect your personal style. Stay warm, confident, and fashionable as you conquer the cold weather with these tips!