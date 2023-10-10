10 Ways to Style Long Denim Skirts this Winter

Styling long denim skirts in winter can be both fashionable and practical. Denim skirts are versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down, and they can also provide some warmth when styled appropriately.

Here at Fashion.ie, we look at some tips on how to style long denim skirts for the winter season:

Different styles of Denim Skirts

Long denim skirts come in various styles, each offering a unique look and versatility. Here are some different styles of long denim skirts.

1. A-line Denim Skirt

This classic style is fitted at the waist and flares out towards the hem, creating an A-like shape. It’s a flattering option for most body types and can be dressed up or down.

2. Button-Front Denim Skirt

These skirts feature a row of buttons down the front, giving them a vintage and retro feel. They can vary in length and may have a high or mid-rise waist.

3. Maxi Denim Skirt

Maxi denim skirts are floor-length and provide a more modest and elegant look. They often have a slight flare at the hem for ease of movement.

4. Pencil Denim Skirt

This style is more form-fitting and hugs the body from the waist to the knee or slightly below. Pencil denim skirts can be both casual and dressy, depending on how you style them.

5. Flared Denim Skirt

These skirts have a wider flare than A-line skirts and can create a more dramatic, retro-inspired silhouette. They are great for a boho or ’70s-inspired look.

6. Distressed Denim Skirt

Distressed denim skirts have intentional rips, tears, or fraying, giving them a rugged and edgy appearance. They’re perfect for a laid-back, casual style.

7. Wrap Denim Skirt

Wrap skirts can be tied or fastened on the side, and they offer an adjustable fit. They come in various lengths and are known for their comfort and ease of movement.

8. Tiered Denim Skirt

Tiered denim skirts have multiple layers of denim fabric, creating a playful and flowy look. They’re great for a relaxed, bohemian vibe.

9. High-Low Denim Skirt

High-low skirts have a shorter front hem and a longer back hem, adding a touch of asymmetry to your outfit. They are trendy and versatile.

10. Mermaid Denim Skirt

This style is fitted from the waist to mid-thigh and then flares out dramatically, resembling the silhouette of a mermaid’s tail. It’s a glamorous and attention-grabbing option.

11. Slit Denim Skirt

Slit skirts have a slit on one side or both sides, allowing for easier movement and a hint of allure. They can be casual or dressed up, depending on the design.

12. Pleated Denim Skirt

Pleats add texture and movement to a denim skirt. They can be subtle or more pronounced, giving the skirt a sophisticated look.

13. Patchwork Denim Skirt

Patchwork skirts are made from various denim patches sewn together, creating a unique and eclectic style.

Remember that the choice of style should align with your personal fashion preferences, body type, and the occasion. Long denim skirts can be dressed up with heels and blouses or dressed down with sneakers and t-shirts, making them versatile additions to your wardrobe.

Ways to Style Long Denim Skirts this Winter

Now you know all about the different types of long denim skirts, lets take a look at simple ways to style them this winter.

1. Layering is Key

Start with a warm base layer, such as thermal leggings or tights, to keep your legs warm.

Add a pair of knee-high or over-the-knee boots. Not only will these keep your feet warm, but they also add a stylish touch to your outfit.

Layer with cosy knit sweaters, turtlenecks, or chunky cardigans. Opt for warm, winter-friendly materials like wool or cashmere.

Consider adding a belt to cinch in your waist and create some shape.

2. Choose the Right Skirt

Look for denim skirts with a heavier weight fabric or those lined with a warm material like flannel or fleece for added insulation.

A dark-wash denim skirt tends to be more versatile and winter-appropriate than lighter washes.

3. Accessorise Thoughtfully

Top off your winter denim skirt outfit with a warm and stylish coat, such as a tailored wool coat, a faux fur coat, or a puffer jacket.

Don’t forget to accessorize with winter essentials like scarves, gloves, and a cozy beanie or beret.

4. Experiment with Textures

Mix and match different textures to create interest in your outfit. For example, pair a denim skirt with a fuzzy knit sweater or a velvet blazer.

Incorporate faux leather or suede elements, like a belt or ankle boots, to add depth to your look.

5. Add Warm Hosiery

• If the weather is particularly cold, consider wearing thermal tights or leggings underneath your denim skirt for extra insulation.

6. Play with Length

• Long denim skirts come in various lengths. Experiment with midi or maxi skirts and see which length works best for your style and body shape.

7. Tuck or Half-Tuck

• Depending on the silhouette of your denim skirt, you can tuck in your top or do a half-tuck for a more polished look.

8. Layer with Denim Jacket

• For a double denim look, layer a denim jacket over your sweater or top. Make sure the washes of the denim pieces complement each other.

9. Accessorize with Belts

Adding a statement belt to your denim skirt can help define your waist and add a touch of style.

10. Pay Attention to Footwear

In addition to boots, you can also wear ankle booties, chunky heels, or even sneakers with your denim skirt, depending on your personal style and the occasion.

And Remember

Remember that personal style plays a significant role in how you choose to style your long denim skirt for winter. Feel free to mix and match different pieces and textures to create a look that’s both cosy and chic while keeping you warm during the colder months.