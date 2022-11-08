Fashion Tips To Styling Leggings

When it comes to comfort, leggings are one of the most relaxed and durable fashion pieces to have in our wardrobe.

Easy to style and snug to wear, leggings are those go-to fashion pieces when constructing any day to night fashion look.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you some easy fashion tips to styling ladies leggings as we head from 2022 into 2023.

We all know how much impact our clothes have to our daily appearance and how professional we look.

Reasons To Embrace Leggings

When worn the right way, they can make you feel like you can take on any office meeting and meet any deadline.

They can give you confidence you never knew you had and allow you to take on any challenge in your work environment.

And when it comes to our working wardrobe, you want to look sophisticated and as professional as possible.

Whether you spend your week working hard or just simply skating by, sticking to the confines of office attire can seriously cramp your daily lifestyle.

Nothing can halt your productivity faster than some tailored trousers that pinched your belly with every swivel of your chair.

But leggings are that one piece of clothing that are not exactly known for their professional appearance. In fact, it’s more the opposite when it comes to your leggings

They are that piece of clothing in your wardrobe that gives you immediate comfort. They are cosy, comfy and the perfect item to relax in. But does that mean that you cannot wear them with your working wardrobe?

Absolutely not. Just like any piece of clothing, it’s all about how you style it. And when styled the right way, your leggings can become a much-welcomed addition to your professional wardrobe.

Keep reading here for our tips on how to incorporate leggings into your working wardrobe.

Go For A Darker Colour

We all know that leggings come a wide range of colours and patterns. However, some are more suited for a working environment than others.

When choosing leggings to wear to work, the most important thing to consider is if the colour is work appropriate. In other words, are they capable of blending in with your other work attire without drawing unwanted attention?

Try to stick with leggings that are the same colour as your work trousers such as black or dark grey. It’s best to save your brightly coloured leggings for your weekly gym class.

Remember That Quality Is Everything

And this is not restricted to just your leggings. When choosing the right clothes for your wardrobe, always go with quality pieces over what’s popular.

When it comes to your leggings, however, we cannot stress how important going for a quality pair is. Before you think about adding your leggings to your working wardrobe, it’s time for an inspection.

Take a look at your leggings. Do you notice them thinning in areas that might expose you more than you’d like in front of your co-workers?

Are you able to see through them in brightly lit rooms or when you sit or bend over? Do they pile at the thighs or fray at your ankles?

What about the elastic? Is it good enough to keep your leggings around your waist or do they fall down after an hour of wear?

If the answer is yes to any of these questions, they are not suitable for your working wardrobe. In order for you to look your best, invest in quality leggings that won’t make you feel self-conscious around the office.

Be Sure To Choose Your Top Wisely

There is a trick to turning your leggings from activewear into an office ready look and it all comes down to what you wear with them.

By their design, your leggings are meant to hug your body and show off your curves. Which might not be something you necessarily want to advertise at your place of work.

So, you need to balance out your professional attire. To do this, you should be mindful of what you wear for your top half. Go for longer tops that are loose, do not cling to you and fall past your hips.

As much as you might like it to be true, your leggings are not trousers and never will be. So you need to play it safe and wear a shirt that covers your bottom.

Remember To Layer Your Look

Like with any fashion look, workwear or something from your everyday wardrobe, you need to know how to layer your clothing.

Working with layers can allow you to create a whole range of stylish and simple looks that work for any occasion.

If you are worried about looking too casual when wearing your leggings to the office, layers can be the solution to your style problems.

Try adding in a tailored blazer, white shirt or belted cardigan to your leggings look. We all know that nothing looks more professional than your stylish tailored blazer.

As well as that, using and working with layers for the top half of your outfit will draw attention away from your bottom half.

Which is perfect if you are worried about wearing leggings to your place of work. Doing this will practically guarantee that no one will notice your super stylish outfit is about as comfortable as your pyjamas.

Stand Tall

If you do choose to wear your leggings to your place of work, it is probably a good idea to step up your footwear. Even if you are allowed to wear your trainers and sandals to the office, they can look too casual and comfortable when worn with your leggings.

So, what are the best shoes to wear? Stylish boots and heels are the way to go. They are the best choice of footwear to elevate your leggings from being too casual.

Your boots and heels will go a long way to dressing up your workwear outfit during any season. And when the weather gets a little chilly – which is often the case with spring in Ireland – your heels and leggings will look great when worn with a jumper.

Another tip before we move on. If you want to make your legs look longer, go with a shoe in the same colour as your leggings.

Accessories Are Your Friend

We cannot praise your accessories enough for their ability to completely transform your outfit. When chosen correctly, accessories can make transform your outfit into a killer and professional look.

If you are worried that your leggings are too casual for a work environment, try adding a piece of statement jewellery to elevate your outfit.

You can layer your necklaces over a tunic and your leggings. Or your can throw on some oversized hoop earrings with your legging and denim jacket combination.

But it is important to remember to not go too big with your statement accessories. Anything that makes too much noise whenever you move or catches a reflection on your computer screen does not scream office appropriate.

If you ever have doubts over what the best accessories to wear are, just keep it simple. Gold or silver jewellery are your best friends and will always look chic and professional no matter what outfit you wear.

Pair Your Leggings With Your Dresses

Have you some dresses that have been forgotten in your back of your wardrobe? Would you like to get more wear out of them? Of course, you would. So, why not wear them as part of your working wardrobe?

Much like your leggings, your dresses can become a stylish addition to your working wardrobe when styled the right way. Wear your dresses that you love so well with your leggings and some ankle boots.

It can be a great look for when your office gets a little bit chilly. Or you can layer your jumper of jacket over your shift dress and slip on your leggings underneath.

Not only is this another way to keep warm but you will also be getting more use out of your favourite dresses.

Just make sure the dresses you are working with are appropriate for an office environment. Your pair of leggings will not be able to cover up a plunging neckline.

Put Some Effort Into Your Hair And Makeup

We all know how much we want to keep pressing that snooze button during a week that seems to never end.

However, getting up a few minutes earlier to perfect your hair and makeup is worth it. It might be a small detail, but it will help to pull your entire outfit together.

And it is especially worth it on those days when you want to lounge around in your leggings at work.

While a messy bun might be a passable hairstyle for your office outfit, it can make you look sloppy when worn with your leggings. In fact, when paired together, you can give off the vibe that you forgot that it wasn’t Saturday.

In order to look your best in the office, you need to make an effort. Balance out your cute and comfy leggings with hair and makeup that is polished and neat. When you do that, there will be no doubt that you came ready to take on your work day.

Wear Your Leggings With Confidence

And there you have it. Who says you can’t wear a pair of comfy leggings to your work? Much like any item of clothing, when styled the right way, they can make a stylish addition to your working wardrobe. Hopefully, with our tips, you know how to incorporate leggings into your working wardrobe.