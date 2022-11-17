How To Create Your Own Bold Make Up Look

When it comes to creating most make up looks, it must be a finish that makes you look and feel good. Thanks to all the tutorials available online today, creating your own bold makeup looks can be easier than you think.

However, there are always important things to be considered before purchasing any beauty or make up product.

It is important to make sure your choice of item is organic as let’s face it (excuse the pun) you are applying it to one of the most beautiful parts of your body.

So, before we get into gold make up looks, lets’ look at what actually qualifies as an organic beauty product.

What qualifies as an organic beauty product?

Any organic beauty or cosmetic will be made up of at least 95% natural ingredients that are organically grown. They will be pesticides, chemical fertilisers free which aren’t genetically modified.

Some beauty and cosmetic companies try to “greenwash” and make out their products are more natural than they really are.

This is why it is so important to read the individual description of any product before purchase. Natural organic products are not only good for the environment but equally important, kinder to your skin.

Planning and time is key

Most makeup looks can be time consuming to create, especially when trying to creating your own bold make up look. However, we are going to try and simplify this for you which will allow you to speed up the process.

Here at Fashion.ie .ie, we are going to show you simple ways to recreate great bold makeup looks this season. We’ve all had those days when we are scrolling through Instagram and get hit with some makeup inspiration.

However, seeing a picture of a beautiful model with her face all dolled up can leave us stumped on how to recreate the look. Anything worth learning takes a little practise.

Classic glamour

If you are looking for a great place to start when it comes to makeup, winged liner and bold lips is the way to go. To add some drama to your look, slightly exaggerate your liner on the outer corners of your eye.

If you are not used to eyeliner, use one with a fine-point tip to help you get that clean edge you are looking for. And whether you want to go for a classic red lip or another colour, anything goes.

Make it graphic

When it comes to a bold makeup look, playing around with your liner is a good place to start. You can opt to do a classic wing in a different colour, such as white or something brighter.

For maximum chic points, stay away from your lash line and apply a straight line above your crease. Finish with a few coats of mascara and your favourite nude lip.

Inject some sparkle

Say yes to glitter with this next makeup look. it gives a lot of details without a lot of fuss. To elevate your eyes, you can add tasteful amounts of glitter using glitter gels.

The key to pulling off a look like this? Keep it neat by concentrating the glitter to one area, like your lid. This way, you end up with a beautiful makeup look that feels intentional.

Smoke it out

There are plenty of variations of the classic smoky eye. But, for this look, try to focus on your bottom lid to bring the drama.

To give your eyeshadow a luxurious feel, pair chocolate browns and black together. Remember to focus on layering up your shadows until you get the intensity you are after.

One top tip to remember is to use a combination of chocolate brown and black eyeshadow for this look. Using the two together will create a warmer, more luxurious finish. Really layer the shadow under your eyes to create a rich, sultry look.

Make your finish glisten

Glossy eyelids along with a dark berry lip will always help you get a dramatic and bold makeup look. The key is to have all the focus on your eyes and lips.

So, it’s important to keep your skin looking fresh, with just a touch of highlighter. To tie your look together, make sure that the tone of your lips and eyeshadow colours are in the same family.

Colour contrast

The contrast between two colours to your eyes and lips is ideal when looking to wear a bold makeup look, and the cool thing about this concept is you can pair together several different colour combinations for an endless amount of looks.

Bold eyeshadow features its own contrast between green on top and pink on the bottom when accompanied by a glossy lip is playful and chic when worn together.

Let’s go hot

While most of you might expect to only see red on the lips, it’s an excellent choice when worn as an eyeshadow, especially in a bold form.

The blending of this red shadow is perfection and gives us all the inspiration to create smoky eyes with color instead of the standard deep browns, grays, and charcoal hues

Oh Pink

Take your look from zero to 100 real quick with a bright pink lipstick that will shock them all. We’re obsessed with this lip color and love how well it pairs with an overall natural makeup look.

Lining the lips to create the perfect shape is a great way to make sure your lipstick lasts and looks as good as it can throughout the day.

Playful colour clash

Try and forget everything you learned growing up about make up application as the key secret to any bold makeup look is often about ignoring the rules!

Playing with colours is a fun and easy way to create a striking look. For a statement colour clash, try using two different colours for your lips and eyes.

One good example is shimmery gold eyeshadow and a satsuma orange lip. A cherry red lip and a purple eye shadow.

The best thing here is the choice is all yours. Get inventive and play with different colours. Then see what works best with your skin tone.