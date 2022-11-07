How To Achieve The Perfect Eyebrow Look

There is nothing more satisfying when we have our brows in perfect looking order right? For us girls, we know getting the right brow look can be challenging at the best of times. However, help is on hand.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to help you find the right eyebrow look for you. The way we feel about brows has shifted in recent years.

Thank You Celebrities

Thanks to the likes of Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins, we have gone from wanting them to be skinny to feathered, thick and Instagram worthy.

And with treatments such as tinting, tweezing, waxing and lamination to name a few, it’s safe to assume that the beauty industry has caught up with our demand for eyebrow treatments.

But with so many treatments and services available that will give you your desired brow shape, it can be confusing trying to find out which one works best for you.

After all, we have all had bad experiences with removing too many hairs and trying to get our brows back to their natural state.

It is no secret that your brows are one of the most important features on your face. And much like our bodies, we all have different shapes, sizes, colour and textures when it comes to our brows.

Which means that they can vary and give our faces a distinct personality. A perfectly crafted brow makes the different to how our face looks, so no wonder we spend all our times trying to figure out which brow treatment is right for us.

To keep you navigate through the different methods, we’ve put together a little guide. Keep reading for find out how to know which eyebrow treatment is right for you.

Trimming And Tweezing

How It Works: This is a method of cleaning up your brows when you are in between waxing sessions. However, trimming or tweezing can be done to maintain your brow shape on its own. With tweezing, this removes hairs at the root while trimming is done after brushing through your brows thoroughly.

Why You Should Give It A Go: This is the most universal hair maintenance method that helps you keep your brows looking full and natural.

And, if you get your brows trimmed and tweezed by a professional, you do not have to worry about accidentally removing too much hair. And there is on risk of burning, stretching or damaging your skin like some other hair removal methods.

Threading

How It Works: Originating in India, threading is centuries old and one of the most effective ways of removing unwanted hair.

This technique involves a threading expert to run two pieces of thread over your skin, removing unwanted hair from the follicle. And when it comes to threading, you do not have to worry about any chemicals on your skin.

Why You Should Give It A Go: As there are no chemicals being used on your skin, threading is perfect for those of you with sensitive skin. And it is the most precise form of hair removal. The results will vary, however, but they usually last around two weeks.

Waxing

How It Works: if you are familiar with waxing the hairs on your legs, waxing your brows is much the same process.

Waxing involves removing hair using a thin layer of warm, not hot, wax. A strip of fabric is placed over the wax and is pulled off quickly to get rid of the hair underneath.

When this treatment is done correctly, the wax is the perfect temperature and softens your pores, which allows the hair to be removed without breaking. And depending on the rate your hair grows, this procedure will last you two to three weeks before your next appointment.

Why You Should Give It A Go: Usually, this treatment works best for people who want a sculpted and strong arch. It is a cost effective procedure that you can do at home yourself. But if you do go down this road, we suggest filling in your brows with makeup to ensure you have a guide to follow.

Brow Tinting

How It Works: Let us suppose that your endgame for your brows is not to change their shape or get rid of unwanted hairs. Instead, you are hoping to make them look fuller and thicker.

If you are sick of spending time filling in your brows every day, brow tinting might just be for you.

Eyebrow tinting is a treatment that involves colouring your brow hairs in a vegetable based dye mixed with some peroxide to activate. The entire process is over quickly, only taking a few minutes.

Why You Should Give It A Go: For those of you with fine or overly plucked brows, tinting can be an excellent option as it gives you both fullness and dimension. And it will also pick up your fine baby hairs and make them darker.

As a result, your brows look full and thick. Brow tinting is the way to go if you want to darken your brows and create a more defined style.

When you are doing your research into different salons, it is important to look beyond just the price. You will want to go to a profession who is clean, licensed and whose office is safe and reputable.

In other words, don’t just go somewhere because it is the cheapest option. After all, this treatment involves putting chemicals near your eyes so you need to be safe.

Microblading

How It Works: The modern form of an eyebrow tattoo, microblading is the process of using semi-permanent makeup that fills in your brows.

This process is made by creating defined, small hair-like strokes using a needle and brow ink.

The process of inserting ink into your skin’s upper layers can allow you to change the shape of your brow and make them appear thicker. And, this entire process typically take about two hours.

Why You Should Give It A Go: If you have thin, sparse or gaps in your brows, microblading can be a great option.

While this procedure sounds painful, a numbing solution is usually applied beforehand to help minimise the pain. and like a normal tattoo, you need to give things time to heal.

This can be anywhere from four to six weeks and you might need to get touch ups. However, the results can last from 12 to 18 months.

Brow Extensions

How It Works: It should come as no surprise that there is such thing as brow extensions. And they work much in the same way that use hair or lash extensions. It’s best to leave this treatment to the professionals however.

So please no do it yourself jobs at home. To be considered a candidate for this brow treatment, you will need to have some brow hairs already. This is so that your technician has somewhere to attach the extensions.

After your consultation, your technician will draw an outline of your new brow. This will help you get a feel of the final results.

Then, they use a surgical grade adhesive to fix the extensions to your brows, one after the other. This process can take up to an hour to complete and you will typically need refills every two to four weeks.

Why You Should Give It A Go: Do you have a bare spots in your brows that cause you to feel a little bit insecure? Then, this brow treatment is the one for you.

You can get a higher arch, a longer tail and more or less of a curve. It is gentler than microblading, you can see the results instantly and it requires no healing time whatsoever. Additionally, you do not have to deal with any painful or redness.

Brow Lamination

How It Works: Brow lamination is a three step process. First, you apply a perm solution to break the bonds of your hairs. Then, you use a fixing solution to form your brows into a new shape. And finally, a brow serum is used to inject some moisture back into your brows and skin.

Why You Should Give It A Go: You’ve probably seen this all over your social media feeds. But in case you don’t know what it is, brow lamination is a treatment that relaxes your hairs.

This allows you to then style your brows in a variety of different ways, such as sleek, arched or fluffy. This typically depends on what style you are after and your face shape.

Brow Henna

How It Works: Similar to brow tinting, brow henna also stains your skin underneath your brow hairs to create the illusion of fullness. Firstly, your hairs are usually shaped using tweezers or wax.

Then, you mix your henna in your desired shade with some water until your form a paste consistency. Next, you can apply this paste to your brows. Just remember to concentrate more of the henna to the outer part of your brows.

Why You Should Give It A Go: They can be many reasons to opt for using henna on your brows than, say, a brow tint.

With a brow tint, they are usually mixed with vegetable-based dyes and mixed with a peroxide to activate it. Henna, however, is typically derived from plants.

This makes it a natural hair dye alternative that you activate using rose water. Although the application will take longer, you can typically enjoy results for up to 10 days on your skin and six weeks on your hair.