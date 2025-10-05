How to Style Animal Print Fashion This Autumn 2025

Animal prints have clawed their way back into the fashion spotlight for Autumn/Winter 2025, but this time they’re bolder, sleeker, and more versatile than ever.

From exaggerated silhouettes in zebra to rich, moody leopard motifs, the trend isn’t just roaring — it’s ruling.

Whether you’re a print-loving maximalist or someone who normally sticks to neutrals, there’s a way to embrace the wild side this season.

In this guide, we’ll explore how to style the latest in animal prints for A/W 2025 — from statement coats to subtle accessories — all while keeping your looks fresh, modern, and wearable.

1. Understanding the Animal Print Fashion Trends of A/W 2025

This season’s animal prints have evolved beyond the traditional brown leopard or basic black-and-white zebra. Designers are playing with unexpected colour palettes, scale manipulation, and textural depth to breathe new life into the trend. Here’s what’s trending.

Coloured Animal Prints : Think cobalt snake skin, emerald leopard spots, and rust-orange zebra stripes.

: Think cobalt snake skin, emerald leopard spots, and rust-orange zebra stripes. Mixed Prints : Designers are layering animal prints with florals, plaid, or even other animal patterns.

: Designers are layering animal prints with florals, plaid, or even other animal patterns. Textured Fabrics : Velvet cheetah, faux fur tiger, and embossed croc prints give dimension.

: Velvet cheetah, faux fur tiger, and embossed croc prints give dimension. Monochrome Neutrals: White, beige, grey and black animal prints feel ultra-luxe and versatile.

Top houses like Balenciaga, Givenchy, Stella McCartney, and Off-White showcased animal prints prominently on the AW25 runways, proving that they’re no longer just a statement — they’re a staple.

2. The Statement Fashion Coat: Go Big or Go Home

If you buy just one animal print piece this season, let it be a statement coat. This item anchors your wardrobe and turns even the most basic outfit into something bold.

How to Style It

Over Neutrals: Throw a leopard-print trench over a black knit dress and boots for a chic, city-ready look.

Throw a leopard-print trench over a black knit dress and boots for a chic, city-ready look. With Denim : Pair a tiger-striped faux fur coat with wide-leg jeans and a cream turtleneck.

: Pair a tiger-striped faux fur coat with wide-leg jeans and a cream turtleneck. Belted: A belted waist adds shape to bold prints, giving your look structure.

Pro Tip: Choose classic cuts (like a trench or double-breasted longline coat) to balance the drama of the print.

3. Wild Knits: Subtle but Impactful

Animal print knitwear is having a major moment — from abstract giraffe motifs to stylized zebra stripes. These sweaters are less obvious than outerwear but just as impactful.

Styling Suggestions

Tuck into Leather : A boxy zebra print knit tucked into a high-waisted leather midi skirt is the perfect balance of edgy and cozy.

: A boxy zebra print knit tucked into a high-waisted leather midi skirt is the perfect balance of edgy and cozy. Layer It Up : Throw a printed knit over a collared shirt and under a tailored coat for work-ready layering.

: Throw a printed knit over a collared shirt and under a tailored coat for work-ready layering. Try Cropped: Cropped leopard sweaters with high-rise trousers or skirts offer a youthful, modern vibe.

4. The Printed Pant: A Power Move

Animal print trousers are a bold move — but when styled right, they exude confidence. From wide-leg snakeskin pants to subtle cheetah cigarette trousers, this piece can easily elevate your winter rotation.

How to Wear

Tone It Down: Pair your printed pants with a solid coloured, oversized knit or a tailored blazer in a complementary shade.

Pair your printed pants with a solid coloured, oversized knit or a tailored blazer in a complementary shade. Match Your Prints : For a fashion-forward approach, match your pants with a coordinating animal print top or accessory.

: For a fashion-forward approach, match your pants with a coordinating animal print top or accessory. Make It Sporty: Style printed joggers with sleek sneakers and a puffer jacket for a luxe athleisure vibe.

Trend Insight

Designers like Ferragamo and Ganni are embracing the animal print pant in earth-toned palettes — making them easy to wear for everyday.

5. Animal Print Fashion Dresses: Day-to-Night Ease

A printed dress is one of the easiest ways to rock animal motifs — they work just as well for day as they do for night. This season, look for bias-cut midis, mesh maxis, or knit dresses in wild patterns.

How to Style

With Chunky Boots : For casual wear, pair a snakeskin slip dress with a slouchy knit and combat boots.

: For casual wear, pair a snakeskin slip dress with a slouchy knit and combat boots. Layer With a Blazer : Make your animal-print dress office-friendly with a structured wool blazer.

: Make your animal-print dress office-friendly with a structured wool blazer. Go Glam: Elevate a midi dress with heels, bold gold jewellery, and a clutch for evening events.

6. Mixing Fashion Prints: Master the Art of Clash

If you’re feeling daring, A/W 2025 is all about intentional clashing. Leopard with plaid. Zebra with florals. Snakeskin with checks. The key is to find a unifying colour or theme.

Mixing Tips

Stick to a Palette: Choose prints in similar or complementary colours to avoid overwhelming the eye.

Scale Matters: Combine large-scale animal prints with smaller patterns to create balance.

Break It Up: Use a solid piece (like a coat or belt) to break up the prints and give your look some breathing room.

7. Footwear Goes Wild

Animal print boots, loafers, and heels are the easiest way to dabble in the trend without committing to a full outfit. Think pointed-toe boots in croc-effect leather or leopard-print pumps.

Style Notes

Contrast With Monochrome : Add leopard boots to an all-black outfit for instant impact.

: Add leopard boots to an all-black outfit for instant impact. Dress Down With Denim : Printed booties paired with jeans and a trench make for a stylish everyday combo.

: Printed booties paired with jeans and a trench make for a stylish everyday combo. Accessorize to Match: If you’re wearing animal print shoes, consider matching your bag or scarf to complete the look.

8. Accessories: Small Dose, Big Impact

Not ready for head-to-toe animal? Accessories are your entry point.Key Picks for A/W 2025.

Leopard print scarves

Snakeskin bags

Croc-embossed belts

Zebra print gloves

Styling Tip

Use accessories to punctuate your outfit — a cheetah-print belt over a black wool coat, or a snakeskin handbag with camel tones.

9. Elevate with Texture

One of the standout trends this season is combining animal print with textured fabrics: think faux fur, patent leather, wool boucle, or velvet.

Ideas to Try

Faux Fur Zebra Coat with wool trousers

Croc-Effect Skirt with a chunky knit

Velvet Leopard Dress under a leather jacket

Mixing textures adds depth and luxury to your look, especially in colder months.

10. Workwear Goes Wild

Yes, animal print can be office-appropriate when styled correctly. The key is in tailoring and muted colourways.

Office-Friendly Looks

Leopard blouse + tailored black trousers

Croc-effect midi skirt + turtleneck

Animal print loafers + camel coat

Stick to neutral animal prints like greys, blacks, or beige to keep the look polished and professional.

11. Street Style Fashion Inspiration

Fashion week street style is often where animal print shines the brightest. Here are a few fashion editor-approved outfit formulas.

Oversized blazer + zebra print trousers + white tee

Leopard slip dress + leather biker jacket + knee-high boots

Monochrome outfit + pop of animal print bag

Track pants + snake print coat + dad sneakers

The key takeaway? Treat animal prints as you would any classic pattern — don’t be afraid to experiment.

12. What to Avoid

While animal print is fun and expressive, it’s easy to tip into dated or overdone territory. Here’s what to steer clear of.

Overmatching : Leopard coat + leopard pants + leopard bag = overload.

: Leopard coat + leopard pants + leopard bag = overload. Cheap fabrics : Poor quality synthetic prints can look tacky — invest in good texture and tailoring.

: Poor quality synthetic prints can look tacky — invest in good texture and tailoring. Ill-fitting pieces: Animal print draws attention — make sure the fit is flattering.

13. Sustainable Fashion Animal Prints

The demand for ethical fashion continues to grow, and the good news is that animal print can be eco-friendly too.

Look for

Faux fur and vegan leather

Recycled materials from brands like Stella McCartney, Nanushka, and Pangaia

Second-hand pieces: Animal print never really goes out of style — vintage stores are goldmines.

Final Fashion Thoughts: Dare to Go Wild

Autumn/Winter 2025 is giving us permission to be bold, expressive, and unapologetically wild. Animal prints — whether subtle or statement — offer endless styling potential and can transform even the simplest outfit.

The best part? There’s no one way to wear them. From the boardroom to the bar, from off-duty to ultra-glam, animal prints prove themselves as the true chameleons of fashion.

So whether you’re slipping into a snakeskin dress, draping a leopard coat over your shoulders, or simply tying a zebra scarf around your bag, go ahead and take a walk on the wild side this season.