Styling Tips To Make You Look Younger

We think it is fair to say that the clothes we wear reflects our age and look. Once we hit a certain age, we try and reverse the age process by the clothing we wear.

When it comes to fashion, there are certain colours that can help brighten up our appearance This in turn helps our complexion make us appear younger?

The Right Colours Are Key

Some of us turn to anti-aging treatments like Botox or Dermal Fillers to make us look young. However, there are a lot simpler and safer ways to achieve a youthful look.

If you choose the correct colours for your outfit while paying close attention to colours that radiate “glow from within” you are half way there. It’s also important to understanding what colours works against you.

Here at Fashion.ie, we have come up with some simple styling tips to help make your fashion look more younger. We all know that the clothes we wear have a huge impact on how we present ourselves to the world.

If you want to look professional, you will probably wear something like a suit. However, if you want to let people know you are a fun and youthful person, you will perhaps inject some colour or funky patterns into your wardrobe.

How Your Clothes Impact Your Age

As we age, we are constantly being told that we need to tone things down and are often stuck wearing dark and dreary clothing.

But these days, we are getting healthier and more active. As a result, we look younger for longer and want to maintain that youthful appearance. And the first rule to keep in mind is to choose the colours you wear wisely.

Darker shades have the ability to age us quickly as they often absorb light from our faces. This has the annoying result of showcasing all the wrinkles and fine lines on our complexion.

Do you wish you could knock some years off of your appearance but are still stuck with some bad style advice? Are you wondering how to show off or cover up your assets?

Have you tried every style trick in the book and want advice that actually works? Well, you have come to the right place. Keep on reading to find out the best colours to wear to make you look younger.

Wear The Right Bra

We will start things off with a super obvious style tip. When it comes to looking good in clothes, you need to get the foundations right first.

And if you are someone who wears a bra, you need to choose one that is right for your body. wearing the wrong one will make you look heavier, shorter and older. Most people wear theirs too loose in the back and tight in the front.

Step Away From Wearing Dark Colours

Now, we understand that black in a foundation colour for a lot of people’s wardrobes. however, wearing colours like black and navy in particular will age you quickly. This is because they absorb light and will accentuate wrinkles on your face.

So, try to transition your wardrobe to lighter colours. You can start by switching out your black clothes to dark greys or blues.

Play Around With Scarves And White Collars

However, if you do have your black jumpers and blouses that you simply cannot throw away, you don’t have to. Simple throw on a bright scarf in a shade that complements your skin ton

Or, if scarves are not your thing, why not go with a large necklace instead. The bright colours will offset the harsh colour of your black top.

But another way to liven up the dark items in your wardrobe is to buy individual colours in white or cream. You can then sew them onto your clothes.

They will reflect onto your face and make you appear younger. Not to mention that they will make your basic black clothing look super trendy.

Don’t Be Afraid To Brighten Things Up

As you age, you can expect to see the colours of your face begin to fade. And this is why we recommend adding some bright colours to your clothing.

You will be amazed at how well this little style trick works at winding the clock back. When it comes to the best colours to wear to make you look younger, stick to brighter or lighter ones.

These will reflect light upon your face to give you a warm glow and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. And if you are wondering about what the best colours are to wear for a youthful look, we’ve got you covered.

Go With Reds, Pinks And Purple Shades

For those of you who are worried about maintaining your youthful appearance, red shades which have a touch of violet is a good option to wear.

So, try to look out for clothes that go from fuchsia to raspberry to inject some youth into your wardrobe.

And if you do not want to wear something bright red, pink or purple, you can always start small using your accessories or shoes.

Also, look out for retro ‘boho’ blouses as wearing spots and stripes on a white background can create a fresh and summer look. You will also look younger if you pair a touch of colour with white, cream or beige.

Turquoise, Lemon, Green And Coral Are All Great Choices

In all of its wonderful and various tones, turquoise is another youthful colour. it is a shade that typically suits most skin tones and you can find it naturally on white beaches where aquamarine seas kiss the shore.

You can expect this shade to add some life into your outfits as well as conjure up images of natural outdoor spaces.

Speaking on shades that bring life to your clothes, other bright colours to try are deep coral reds, lemon and mint green.

And you can always wear some jeans to remind others how youthful you are and pair them with a bright top to show off your fun side.

How To Choose The Right Colour For You?

In order for you to choose the right colour for you, you should probably get familiar with the colour wheel. And your skin tone.

People have either warm, cool or neutral undertones to their skin. And knowing which one you have will make choosing colours easier.

In general, brunettes, golden blondes, red heads and anyone with slight red or gold tones to their hair are usually warm toned. And this also goes for people who have brown or honey coloured eyes.

On the other hand, people with blue, green or black eyes typically have an undertone that is cool. And the same goes for those of you with pale blonde or dark brown hair.

If you are unsure of how to determine your undertone, you can take a look at your veins. Those of you with warm undertones will have veins that appear green.

And if you have a cool undertone, your veins will look blue. However, if you cannot tell which colour you have or they appear to be a mix of blue and green, you could have a neutral undertone. In which case, congratulations. This means that most colours will work for your skin tone.

Choose Classic Patterns

There are some patterns that look too busy and can look overwhelming on your body. And then there are ones that are classic and still allow you to maintain your youthful appearance.

Wearing something simple like a French style striped top will call back images of a young Brigitte Bardot. Look for narrow stripes with a white or cream background.

And try to avoid anything too wide as they can remind people of a rugby jersey. And some polka dots on a white background will always look youthful and fun.

General Tips To Remember

When it comes to looking youthful, there are many errors that people make. Let’s take a common example.

If you gain some weight and can no longer fit into your favourite top, you should not keep on wearing it.

Wearing clothes that are too tight will emphasise any insecurities you have about your body. And instead of wearing multiple layers like a long, oversized scarf and jumper, try to look for a plain dress with long sleeves.

Trust us, this will look much more flattering on your body. Also, you should stop wearing cardigans altogether or stick to trendy shorter ones instead.

They will flatter your shape and look better than your long, shapeless cardi many older people seem to enjoy.

Forget About The Old Fashion Rules

It seems like there are so many style rules to follow, particularly as we get older. But we strongly encourage you to ditch the old fashion rules and play by your own.

And one old style rule that you should forget right this minute is matching your colours to everything you wear. This will instantly let people know your age and make you look a little old fashioned.

When choosing the best colours to wear, it is best to stick to brighter and more adventurous shades.

And, as well as colours, you also need to consider the fabric of your clothes. Wear natural materials that skim your body and have a smooth surface.

And try to steer clear of fabrics like tweed or anything with notable ridges as they make your body look larger than it is.

Show Some Confidence

It does not matter what outfit or style you choose to wear. if you do not feel confident wearing something, it will never look good on you.

So, think back over all of the colours you used to love wearing and do not hold back when trying them again.

When our self-worth and confidence is down, we often think that we need to be less noticeable and shrink into the background.

However, that should never be the case. Show off your inner vitality by choosing youthful colours and present yourself to the world as a positive person full of confidence.