Must Have Handbag Designs To Own This Season

As any true fashionista knows, our clothes and choice of fashion say much about the wearer right? Well when it comes to accessorising, our handbag can say a lot about one’s own personal style and confidence.

Choosing the right shape bag and colour that reflects one own style is essential when trying to sense of confidence and our own approach to life.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to look at the top ladies handbag designs to watch out for this season. Handbags are more than a fashion essential nowadays. The right one can pull your outfit together and be the perfect finishing touch to your look.

Most people have a couple of bags in their wardrobe and all serve a different style purpose. If you want to know the top types of handbags to own in 2022/2023, keep on reading for our favourite picks.

Shoulder Bag

This classic bag gets its name from the way you wear it, usually slung over one shoulder. While it varies in terms of size, it typically is large enough to hold all of your essentials and then some.

This makes it one of the most functional and practical bags you will ever own. If you are going out with some friends, getting brunch at your favourite restaurant or running errands in style, you need a shoulder bag.

For a casual outfit, throw on some bike shorts with an oversized graphic tee. If the weather is a little cold outside, you can wear a hoodie on top. Your shoulder bag is the perfect way to finish off your outfit and bring some style to your look.

Keeping with casual outfits, this next one is perfect for all your daytime activities. And you will look trendy and stylish when wearing it.

Swap out your bike shorts for straight leg jeans and your graphic tee for a crop top. You then can throw on a shoulder bag in a funky design for some added interest to your outfit.

Crossbody

Not only are crossbody bags practical but they also look stylish and are a trendy piece to own. Typically, they are worn on your hip, across your back and chest and against your stomach.

Many people wear their crossbody bags across their hips for mild activities like running or going to the shops. And we can see why this is a practical option.

It stops you from fumbling around with your purse. If your crossbody bag is resting on your hip, then you have your hands free to enjoy your latte while you are looking at new shoes.

If you are travelling, wearing your crossbody bag against your stomach might be a good option. After all, safety should be your top priority, and this makes you aware of its access at all times.

And when it comes to style, you can take a look at the strap detail of our bag. Maybe you want to try some bling? Or maybe the strap width is something you care about? A chain strap can be a great way to add some interest to your look and be the highlight of your outfit.

Satchel

In the world of handbags, the satchel is the all-purpose piece that can do it all. And it is found in almost everyone’s wardrobe.

They are usually large enough to carry around things like your laptop. However, they are often stylish enough to stop you looking like you are carrying around a gym bag.

Satchels will meet all of your requirements for a great investment bag. They are chic, have some stunning styles that last through the ages and are loved by many top brands.

Tote Bag

Ah, the tote bag. The great ones are capable of carrying all of your daily essentials and necessities. They fit everything in to ensure your day goes smoothly.

That’s your great tote bag. And if you think that this style only works for your office or working wardrobe, think again. Much like any accessory, your tote bag can be a chic addition to your attire when styled the right way.

If you want your bag to look great with everything, you cannot go wrong with a classic black leather tote bag. This way, your bag will look good, whether you are wearing heels or trainers, jeans or a dress.

And gone are the days when you need to match your shoes to your bag. You will look perfect with your large tote bag.

Evening Clutch

While these glamorous handheld bags are typically evening accessories, their formalities can go from moderate to upscale. A beaded clutch purse is best for a ball or wedding. But a more low-key design can take you to happy hour or date night.

And like your other bags, they can range in size. While some can be large enough to only accommodate your phone, others can be large enough to hold everything.

And when it comes to the perfect clothing to wear with your clutch, we always recommend you choose the outfit first. And your shoes should match as close as possible to your bag. If you wear glasses, choose a bag that complements them.

Backpack Purse

Not just for your school days, the backpack of 2022 is a polished version of the campus classic. This allows you to live your best adult life without the pain of carrying around a handbag.

We don’t need to tell you that backpacks can vary in size, with some being dramatically small. But many are large enough to carry your essentials, from your purse to your laptop.

And while polyester or canvas can be functional, they can be too ordinary to make a style statement.

When it comes to the best backpacks, they are made from leather, suede or velvet. This allows you to create a more high-end and chicer look. Going with a neutral colour will make sure that your bag goes with the rest of your wardrobe and is easy to style.

Woven Basket Bag

Nothing screams summer like an accessory that is woven. And a woven basket bag is something that you need to have in your 2022/2023 wardrobe.

This bag has breezed its way in and out of style over the years. And it is still a go-to for lovers of bohemian fashion.

But do not think that this handbag is just for the summer. When styled the right way, it can be used all year round. For your casual wardrobe, you cannot go wrong with your jeans and a t-shirt.

You can rock some distressed denim for some added texture and throw on an oversized blaze to play with proportions.

Your woven basket bag will complete your outfit and be another way to play with texture. If you are looking for something more formal, swap out your denim jeans and t-shirt for a maxi dress.

Wristlet

Compact. Discreet. And the minimalist’s best friend. Wristlets are back in style for 2022. This amazing and simple accessory is often overlooked by many people, but you are seriously missing out if you do not own a wristlet.

First of all, it is the perfect bag for going out. Think about it. You do not have to worry about losing your bag as it is securely attached to your wrist.

Your wristlet has the same style as your clutch but with a strap for added security. So, if the club is jammed full of people, you do not have to fear your bag getting taken as you will have it on your wrist the whole night.

And it is the perfect bag for showing off your personality. You can go for a bold print or whimsical design. Show who you are off to the world with a wristlet.

Hobo Bag

If you know anything about trends of the early noughties, you will know all about the hobo bag. But this large, slouchy and crescent shaped bag is more glamorous than the name suggests.

It is a timeless option for many occasions and works with the majority of your wardrobe. This could include casual weekends, brunch with friends or travelling abroad.

The best thing about your hobo bag is that it looks stylish but not like it is trying too hard. While some designs have more structure, you want to keep that crescent shape.

If you are a fan of the boho aesthetic, your hobo bag will fit right into your wardrobe. And they are designed to hold anything, from laptops to your makeup.

A hobo bag is a great option for adding some versatility to your wardrobe. It is an easy way to carry your essentials while still maintaining a sense of style.

What To Look For In Your Handbag?

There are a number of factors to consider when choosing your perfect handbag. And one of the biggest ones has to be around quality.

You will want this bag to last a lifetime and so it is crucial that you choose a bag that is high quality. Unlike your statement dress that might only work for one occasion, your bag is something that you can style over and over again.

In terms of the best fabrics to go for, leather is number one. It is easy to keep clean and one of the few fabrics that looks better with age. This is why it is the perfect choice for your handbag.

Also, try to keep the colour neutral.

This will make it easier to pair your bag with the rest of your wardrobe. We recommend going for blacks, greys, or nudes when choosing your perfect handbag.

Take note

From your statement dress to simple jeans and a t-shirt, a neutral handbag will work for many different styles and personalities.

With that said, try to keep away from bags with logos. Trends come and go. But when investing in your perfect bag, try to think about the long term. While you can still go for a statement or a reputable label, subtlety is always a chic choice.