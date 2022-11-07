How to Wear Heels In Comfort

Heels are fabulous shoes that can bring out these best in our outfit day or night. However for some they can be a nightmare to wear, especially the more height we add.

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to walk you through simple ways to make your heels more comfortable.

Many people love to wear heels. They are classy and are perfect for adding a touch of chic to your outfit. However, they can play havoc on our feet. Particularly if they are not supportive.

If you have ever worn the wrong heels, the ones that are uncomfortable and poor quality, you will know all about how painful they can be.

However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Keep reading for our tips on how to make your heels feel more comfortable.

You Should Always Invest In Good Quality Shoes

Some people wrongly believe that it is the heel that is causing their feet discomfort and not the shoe itself. They feel like the heel is too high and throws them off balance. Well, sometimes, it comes down to the quality of the shoe you are wearing.

But does this mean that you need to spend a lot of money on a pair of heels to avoid this pain? Not really.

After all, some price tags are related more to the brand than the quality of their products. So, a high price tag does not mean high quality. However, this doesn’t mean that you should just go for the cheapest pair, either.

Luckily, comfortable heels that do not torture your feet do exist. Unfortunately, this means that you might need to take some time to find your perfect pair.

Choose The Right Shape Of Shoe For Your Feet

Despite what some people believe, it is the shoe that should fit your feet and not the other way around. So, if a narrow, pointed toe causes you problems, choose something else to wear. Believe us, your feet will thank you for wearing shoes that fit comfortably.

Find The Heel Size You Are Comfortable With

One of the biggest reasons why people wear heels is not just to look taller. Rather, it shows off your curves and makes your walk more graceful, elegant and feminine.

And you do not need to wear super tall heels to achieve this. Thankfully, this effect also works when you wear low or medium heels.

So, find your heel limit and stick to it. Do not be pressured into wearing heels that you are not comfortable in. Remember, wearing heels is all about confidence. And if you are not confident, it will come out in your walk.

Take Care Of Your Heels

After spending a lot of money of your shoes, it is only natural that you will treat them well. Or at least, we hope that you do. Here is the thing about investing in your shoes.

While it is a commitment to buy and keep them in your wardrobe, the reward is huge when you pull out that statement piece, year after year. And when it comes to your heels, you should really be looking after them.

So, we’ve got some tips to help you do just that. First, switch to rubber tips. The backing on the tip of your heel is usually made from plastic.

And after a night out of dancing, this plastic fades away fast. This will expose the metal point of your heel and can be hard to repair. So, once you buy a pair of heels, take them to a cobbler and replace your plastic tips with rubber ones instead. They are much more durable and allow the heel to wear evenly.

And instead of kicking them off at the end of the night, scan the top and bottom of your heels for damage.

This will prevent any surprises the next time you want to wear them. Add some pads to the bottom of your heels to stop yourself slipping and use sole protectors.

And just as you would clear out your wardrobe, go through your shoes and see what ones to keep and which ones require a bit of maintenance.

Pay Attention To Your Arches

We sympathise with those of you with high arches. They never make for a comfortable shoe. And when it comes to your shoes, their shape can help determine how comfortable they will be to wear.

It is generally thought that the softer the arch, the more comfortable the shoe. Take platform shoes for example. Although they have been out of fashion for many years, many people cannot seem to let them go. Even a small platform can help to make the arch less pronounced. As a result, your shoe feels more comfortable.

Pay Attention To How You Walk

Knowing how to walk in heels is really a science. And wearing heels is not the same as wearing your favourite trainers.

In flats, trainers or flip flops, your whole foot will hit the ground at more or less the same time. However, in heels, this can become uncomfortable and awkward. And this will reflect in how you walk.

Instead, you need to adapt the way you walk so that your heel touches the ground first. This can take some getting used to and so it is also important that you practice.

Do Not Forget To Break Them In

If you have never worn a pair of heels before, some 6 inch stilettos is probably not the way to start. To give your feet a fighting chance when it comes to your heels, you need to break them in and build them up. so, start small.

Choose something mid-height and get used to them. Once you’ve done that, you can them move up to higher heels.

And if you want to make sure that you can wear your heels for a special occasion, you need to break them in first. So, get used to wearing them around the house. You will give your shoes time to adapt to the shape of your feet, lose any stiffness and become more comfortable.

Consider Where You Are Wearing Your Heels

When it comes to walking in your heels with ease, you should really consider the ground you are walking on. Is it smooth?

Rough? I think we can all agree that cobblestones are not the most comfortable place to walk in heels. So, the ground you walk on plays a huge part in how your shoes will feel to walk in.

When it comes to surfaces like asphalt or concrete, make sure that your heels are cushioned well. If you are walking on grass or sand, however, try to wear something like a wedge or chunky heels.

To sum up what we are trying to tell you, you need to choose different heels for different surfaces. Believe us, your feet will thank you for it.

Also, You Should Pay Attention To How Thick Your Heels Are

Typically, when it comes to your heels, the thicker they are, they better they will feel on your feet. while we all know that ultra thin heels can look super sexy and bring some glam to your outfit, they usually wreak havoc on your feet.

Also, they do not look good with everything you want to wear and might not suit the occasion either. Thicker heels, on the other hand, are much more comfortable and supportive, making them better for your feet.

Be Careful About The Soles Of Your Heels

In case no one told you before, thin soles are hard on your feet. The more sole there is between your heel and the ground, the more we will feel comfortable when wearing them.

When the only thing separating your feet from the ground is some thin material, there is more pressure on your feet. So, a thicker sole will cushion your feet’s contact with the ground.

Try To Use Products That Help Against Blisters

Ah blisters. Very painful and full of fluid, blisters mark your feet and are your body’s way of protecting against irritated skin.

When it comes to wearing heels, one of the biggest problems that many people try to avoid are blisters. When a blister forms on your feet, it is actually due to the friction of your foot rubbing against your shoe.

There are plenty of products available that are specifically made to prevent you getting blisters.

If you are buying a new pair of heels, try to do so in the afternoon.

This is because your feet will swell up throughout the day. And with this in mind, you should go for a pair that is a size too big to accommodate this swelling.

If you do find yourself battling blisters, however, there are certain things that you can do to make your feet comfortable.

There are different types of blisters but the most common one is a sterile one filled with fluid. So long as it is not too painful, do not pop it and leave it alone. If you do pop your blister and the fluid is clear, you have a sterile one.

However, if the fluid is yellow or white in colour, this could be a sign of infection. Meaning you need to be diligent when it comes to caring for your blister.

Watch it more closely to see if it needs more medical treatment. If you notice any increased redness, irritation, drainage or discomfort, you might want to go to your doctor.