Fashion Tips For Christmas and New Year

When it comes to styling one’s self over the festive period, it can be trick right? Questions like what do I wear to that important Christmas party? What do I wear in Christmas Day?

For some it’s “panic stations” as it’s that one time of year when we really do want to look our best. Being in the eye line of friends, family and even work colleagues means we want our fashion style to be right.

Dress With Confidence

There is also the weather factors to consider. Unlike other times of the year, Christmas can be cold.

This is why it’s important to choose clothes that are winter appropriate. Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to look at ways to help you get the style that suits you this Christmas.

Whether it’s choosing the right breathable clothing to getting styles that suit you, help is on hand.

Let’s take a look at some important factors to consider when putting together your fashion looks this Christmas season.

Opt for Breathable Clothing

Getting the right fabric for your choice of fashion garment is very important when Christmas comes around.

Remember, you are going to be closely mixing with family, friends and work colleagues. The last thing you want is for your body to be leaking unpleasant odours.

The other factors to consider is to make sure your choice of clothing is comfortable. This applies to your choice of footwear.

Fashion tips

Choose fabrics that are breathable. This will allow your body to breathe. It stops your body from sweating

Choose clothing colours that blend in with your complexion. If you are faired skinned look for darker tones. For darker complexations, opt for light shade clothing

Always consider the occasion and dress age appropriately. Fashion should always bring out the best in your look. Your choice of clothing says a lot about the wearer. As the saying goes “dress your age” and always feel comfortable in your choice of clothing.

Get Your Foundation Right

No, we are not taking make up here. We are talking about getting the basics right from when you start to create your favourite fashion look.

Start with your choice of underwear. Is it comfortable? It’s not going to be on show; however, it should make you feel sexy and not show any unwanted VPL (visible panty lines) bulging out through your choice of outfit.

Then think about layering. Do you have a jacket, coat or top that can be matched easily with your favourite outfit that can be removed and still not spoil your overall look?

Remember Christmas isn’t like any other time of year. Temperatures in the environment you are in will vary.

Whether you are indoors or outdoors, you want clothing that can adapt to your surroundings without affecting your overall fashion look.

Think Correct Footwear

Then we come to footwear. Heeled sandals or open toe shoes can look sexy and lift any outfit look.

However, if there is snow or ice on the ground it’s important to keep your tootsies protected at all times.

This can also help you avert falling on your bum in slippery weather. Always choose the right footwear for the occasion while considering the weather outside.

Take Styling Inspiration from Trusted Influencers

This also applies to taking fashion inspiration from well-known celebrities of your age. It’s always refreshing to see women of different ages sporting their own unique sense of style which is not dictated by age or size.

Social media is a great way to catch up on the latest fashion trends. Respected influencers always have good tips on how to style and dress the latest fashion trends.

Also, you have the likes of celebrities of different ages who show off their own fashion tastes. The key thing to remember when putting together any fashion look anytime of the year is this.

Make sure it’s a look that suits you and your body shape. Just because fashion clothing looks good on others, doesn’t mean it’s right for you.

This is why it’s called “Fashion Inspiration.” You don’t have to exactly copy the fashion look of your favourite celebrity or influencer. Just take inspiration from their look and apply bits of it to yours.

Let’s Talk Partywear

This is wear it’s time to get inventive with your festive fashion look. Remember, there are so many different fashion options to get your through the festive season, Here are some on-trend fashion looks to try this holiday season.

Velvet Two-Pieces

Normally when people think about Christmas and New Year, velvet always springs to mind. It can combine luxury, and boho chic all in one go.

This year velvet trouser suits are on trend. As well as being versatile, they can be worn for party activities or family get togethers.

This does not mean you have to dress like father Christmas at any important gathering. Opt for shades that suit your complexion.

A silk and sexy camisole top or shirt in a neutral shade can become your best friend. This is covering all bases as you can remove the top when temperatures rise. This helps you to maintain a stylish and sexy look.

The Jumpsuit Affect

Look out for jumpsuit fashion this festive season. They are a timeless classic piece of fashion that never goes out of date.

There are a few factors to consider when choosing a jumpsuit to suit your look this holiday season. Opt for a material that is light in weight and that is breathable.

Again, this can stop your body from overheating. As far as choice of shades go, look for a jumpsuit in tones can complement your own skintone.

This is especially important if you are going for the sleeveless look. Colour blocking can be a major influencer here. This allows you to layer up with a cardigan or jacket when temperatures dip.

The Joys of Sequins and Sparkles

It’s the festive season right and you want your look to blend in with the season that’s in it. Christmas is about having fun and a great way to experiment with sprinkling of sparkle.

You can choose to go nuclear and fully sequinned. Or you can decide you can be subtle with your approach. However, you can let the sparkle take centre stage with some of the following outfit ideas

Try wearing your sequin top with to a wide leg trouser.

Opt to mixing a styling colour block sequin blazer with a camisole or silk shirt underneath. This can be paired perfectly with your favourite pair of skinny jeans and heel.

Sequin dresses are also another great day or night option over the festive season. Dulled down tones of red or silver (even gold) can look fab. Team black tights or stockings and keep accessory look low key.

Another great option is to look at velvet or sequin footwear and accessories. This can help bring some seasonal style to your festive wardrobe look.

Silver or gold sequin heels can brighten up any look. However, to max this exciting look, avoid going head to toe using Sequins and Sparkles. It’s always good to break up and separate your overall finish.

And Finally

Whatever your fashion choices this festive season, ensure that you feel comfortable with your overall fashion choices. Your look must represent your own choice of personal styling.

Again, what looks good on someone else, may not be right for you. Fashion is all about being confident in your choice of clothing.

We hope the above fashion tips for dressing this Christmas can help get your through the festive season in style. Enjoy and Happy Christmas everyone.