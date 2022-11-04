Chic Ways To Style Ladies Jeans This Winter

Normally at this time of year we would be talking about ways to look stylish during cold season that is winter. Even as climate change and thermostats fail to dip below zero, all fashionistas should remain on guard against colder weather for the months ahead.

That said, as we approach Winter which officially starts in December, we can look at fab ways to spruce up our fashion look. Enter the jeans look. Yes, the old reliable twin peg denim jeans are great 12 months a year fashion pleaser for any true fan of fashion.

It’s their versatility combined with various colours and designs that make them one of the most popular pieces of fashion for ladies all year around.

Jeans that flatter your body shape

Down through the years, we have seen lots of jeans fads come and go right? However, getting the right jeans for your body shape and size is instrumental to finding the perfect pair of jeans for you. Before we get into ways to style your jeans this winter, we want to look at body shapes and the best designs to suit your own body. Just remember that all jeans are equal and what looks good on you may not suit someone else.

Body Type vs Body Shape

For this guide, we are going to concentrate on body shape opposed to body type. Realistically, there are three body types

Ectomorph = slim and slender body

Mesomorph = athletic build body

Endomorph = curvy body

Note that most ladies of today fit into a combination of two of these. Also remember, your body type also affects your body shape.

We are going to go into detail and describe individual body shapes while recommending a style of jeans for each. OK you are not going to be an exact match for any single one. This is where your own good fashion judgment call comes into play or that of a trusted friend.

The Rectangular Body Shape

This body type applies to those of you fabulous ladies who tend to your weight distributed evenly throughout your body. You don’t have a well-defined waist meaning there isn’t much of a difference in your hips and waistline measurements. Low waist jeans are perfect for this body type. Opt for a boot cut or skinny jeans finish

Jeans for the Pear Body Shape

Like the fruit, a pear shape body type is defined with slim waistline and more weight distributed to the legs and the bottom area opposed to other areas of the body. Note that your hops are usually wider than the bust area.

The likes of high-rise jeans are designed to complement and show off your slim waistline.

Look for a design with a tapered leg style. This will help show off your figure while balancing it out. Skinny designs can work to compliment those curves.

The Hourglass Body Shape for Jeans

For those of you with an hourglass body shape you note that your bust and hip credentials will be near enough equal in size and measurement. Your waist will be narrower.

When selecting jeans for this body shape, opt for a pair with high waist definition. This will help to compliment your figure the best. Look for a jean design with a slightly flare finish which again will compliment those fabulous curves.

Apple Body Shape for Jeans

This is for those of you ladies with a large bust and stomach area that is matched with slimmer hips and slender type legs. Look for mid waist jeans which helps avoid any top-heavy finish. Opt for straight leg designs which can contribute balance to your beautiful figure. This allows for the addition of width to your jeans look without looking too baggy.

The Strawberry Body Shape Jeans look

Anyone with wide shoulders with a medium size to large size bust and slim look will fall into this category. Opt for a mid-waisted style pair of jeans which will help show off your hip area. Mom jeans can add shape to the lower part of your body and can add some balance to your top region. Be inventive with your style of jeans and inject a rippled look to your finish.

Move your jeans look up a notch this winter

Jeans are seen as an everyday fashion basic for some. They are reliable, comfy and can be fused with tops or coats to suit most occasions. However, basic is all and well when wearing them day or night. Now let’s look at some simple ways to elevate your jeans fashion look taking the following steps.

Faux-Fur coat your jeans look this winter

It’s cool, chic plus animal friendly as no beast had to die for your to enhance your faux fur plus jeans fashion look this season.

Faux fur is also less expensive than the real fur thing and kinder to animals. Opt for neutral faux fur shades as they can go with almost any pair of jeans in your wardrobe. Opt for long line finish and kept your design simple. It gives your jeans look that more expensive finish.

The Black Puffer Jacket and Jeans finish

Puffer jackets are perfect when temperatures dip. They are warm and cosy and have a kind of street style appearance. When pair with jeans, WOW! Look to twin with your favourite plain tee to extenuate any stylish jeans and tee combo look this season.

The Wool Coat affect with Jeans

This is where you neutralise your longline neutral shade woollen coat with jeans and boots. Opt for boots with a well-toned heel to elevate your look. Add a plain blouse or shirt underneath to your boot cut jeans design. A chic way to show off your fashion look during any winter month. It also keeps you stylish and warm at the same time.

Sweater up your Jeans look

Who doesn’t like the thought of adding a comfy and stylish sweater to jeans when the cold and damp months of the year arrive! It’s an excuse to get cost with your jeans and jumper fashion look. For something more chic, opt for a fitted plain sweater. For those stylish days off, look for a baggier design sweater but keep your jeans look more skinnier. It adds balance to your overall fashion finish.

Overcoat your jeans look this winter

This is a fab option for those of you who like the more dressed up stylish finish to your jeans and coat combo. Again neutral shades of overcoats are good. However, think about injecting some warmth shading to your choice of overcoat. Reds, are fab when paired with black or dark blue denims. Make sure any blazer contrasts with your outer wear to stop any fashion confusion.

Faux leather your jeans finish

Yep we are back to faux but this time in the form of faux leather. As well as being animal friendly, faux leather is simply fabulous when elevating any denim jeans look. For dress down days, sneakers with your mom or skinny jeans work well together. For a more chic finish, opt for straight boot cut jeans and block heel boot. They were made for each other.

Roll neck sweater your jeans look

Roll neck or turtle necks are the thing this season. Colour blocking your favourite with skinny or straight leg jeans can present a chic finish. As well as being warm, the roll neck can elongate your over all look. Add an overcoat and Ooh la la!

Vegan leather puffer with jeans

The puffer jacket is a stylish way to achieve a semi-smart fashion look. Now think vegan leather. Paired with mom jeans for street cred or straight leg jeans finish, a vegan leather puffer jacket adds a certain chicness to any day or night time fashion finish.

Remember, choose the jeans that suit your body shape and style. If you like them, you will find so many inventive ways to style your jeans this coming season.