Ways To Contour Your Face Using White Eyeliner

Lining your waterline using white liner is perhaps the easiest way to use white eyeliner

If you are looking to recreate your own version of this favoured trend, here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you great ways to contour your face using white eyeliner.

If you have been spending time on the beauty side of TikTok, you will know all about this new makeup technique: using white eyeliner to contour your face.

Now, we should emphasise that people are using pencil liner and not a liquid formula. If you are curious to know about this beauty hack, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out more.

The Method

Much like your traditional contouring, using white eyeliner comes down to creating an optical illusion. White is always used to brighten and add radiance to your face. It highlights and makes your features stand out.

When it comes to contouring, the white eyeliner acts as a highlight. Selected areas will look like they are catching the light. Think of it like reverse contouring.

Some people use this hack to carve out their cheekbones or emphasise their jaw. Others use it to draw attention to specific areas, like their nose or brow bone.

And while any white pencil will do, try to get one with a creamy formula for easy blending. It also works best when applied after all of your other makeup.

The Technique

As mentioned, you will need to do your makeup routine first before grabbing your white eyeliner. You can choose to contour as normal, or just add some blush or bronzer to warm up your face.

Next, you will draw three thick lines on either side of your face. The first will run from the corner of your mouth to your mid face, just under your cheekbone. The second will go along the top of your cheekbone from the corner of your mouth.

The third goes from the corner of your eye up to the tail of your brow. Then, you simply blend the lines into the rest of your makeup and you’re finished.

As this technique comes from TikTok, you may want to take it with a pinch of salt. It may work for some people but your regular old contouring routine works just as well.

The Black and White Winged Eyeliner Look

This is a terrific combo of black and white eyeliner! The classic black wing topped with a fox-eye white eyeliner effect helps to create a melodrama effect which helps to make your eye look pop.

Take your white eyeliner and proceed with a flick over the top of the black while bringing your white wing down to the inner corner of the eye.

Wing and Crease Eyeliner Combination

Now it is time to give that classic winged eyeliner a bit of edge with this combo of top lash and crease definition.

This pairing of the two lines presents you with an opportunity to have a go at trying to delve into the space of graphic eyeliner!

To start, create a fine wing across your top lash line by creating a flick which ends in line with the end of your eyebrow.

Next up, close your eye and proceed to draw a fine line of white eyeliner just above the crease of your eyelid. Ensure to apply just above so that your line finish is visible when you open your eyes

OK, it can be a complex procedure, however to master this technique but remember that practice makes perfect!

The Graphic Flick Eyeliner Look

For those of you looking for a white eyeliner look which sculpts the eye and adds some wow-factor to your look, read on.

Alongside a black fox-eye look, this white eyeliner creation utilises your lid space that would normally be used by shadow.

This helps your liner to do all the talking. Paired with soft pops of white shadow in the inner corners and brow bone, this look provides for contrasting textures and lots of play!

To get this dazzling white eyeliner look, kick off using your shadow to highlight the inner corner and brow bone.

To create a standard wing with your everyday black eyeliner , draw down to the inner corners which helps to create the popular fox-eye effect.

Using your white liquid eyeliner, simply draw a second upward flick, starting from three quarters of the way along your black wing, while stopping a few short above the first flick.

Then continue the flick inwards by following the natural crease of your eyelid. This will leave you with a white arrow shape that is pointing outwards. Complete by adding small pressure to the point by adding extra white eyeliner.

Go Dainty With The Winged White Eyeliner Look

We love this look as it is so wearable and a great option for new entrants. Opt for a top notch thin winged white liner which is a super way to rock the classic flick while following the trend.

In comparison to black liner, your white eyeliner can add a certain softness which helps to create an elegant eye look which is summertime friendly.

Line your top lash line with the white liquid eyeliner ensuring to keep as close to your lashes as possible.

Then, open your eye and start to draw the wing. This angle of your flick should follow an extension of your bottom lash line, then connect to the lid line.

Go Cosmic With Your White Eyeliner

For your disco girls out there, this look is for you. It helps to combine a striking wing, brow-bone liner with striking detailing. Let’s put it this way, it allows your eyes do the talking!

Start this look by creating a classic wing by bringing the flick out slightly further than you usually would for added play.

At the tip of the wing, simply draw a line inwards just below your brow bone. Now finish in line with the inner corner of your eye.

Want to create a diva look? The add small diamond shapes that sit within each line. Move your look up a notch by adding some glitter. Now the dance floor is yours.

White Eyeliner Corner Accented

You are about to elevate your winged liner look up to another level. This application helps to frame the outer corners by creating a simple yet chic white graphic eyeliner look. It’s easy to do and guarantees super results.

Start by sketching the shape of this look with a quality white eyeliner pencil. For those of you who know their stuff, you can delve straight in using white liquid liner.

Then add a classic wing to your top lash line before bringing the line inwards a few millimetres along your lid crease.

The Abstract White Liner Look

If you are looking to go nuclear and take your white graphic eyeliner to maximum level, this one is for you.

This philosophical look gives a nod to the flames trend that were trending back in the 1990’s. More so when pared with bold orange brows!

To help you achieve this white eyeliner look, we recommend taking freehand approach!

Kick start at in the inner corner of your top lid.

This is just below your brow bone. Now bring the line outwards in a wave shape. Zig-zag your liner downwards to frame the outer corner of the eye.

Once you touch the outer corner of your eye, then create a final outwards flick before flowing the line inwards, down underneath the eye.

Ow add a separate abstract line detail a few mils below the inner corners of your eyes.

Complete by taking your white eyeliner and coating your bottom waterline.

Add Some Colour Pop To Your White Eyeliner Look

Foe those of you who love adding colour, this one is for you. The good news is it can be created using shades of your choice.

Your white eyeliner is designed to add additional pop. Start by applying your coloured eye shadow shade of choice.

For the pigment to make its greatest impact, why not begin with an eye primer. Use your eye brush to create a defined flick shape with sharp lines.

Now use your white eyeliner to trace the outer edges of your shadow. This helps to define the shape while adding real impact to this eye look!

White Eyeliner Look For Festival Goers

For those of you who love festival season during the summer months, a creative white eyeliner look, embellished with mini star freckles can look simply fab.

This fox-eye wing combo with a top lid line is a stunning way to elongate the eye, which helps to create an elegant and graphic white liner look.

Start by creating a broad wing using the precision applicator of your white liquid liner. Bring it down to the inner corner of the eye.

Now bring the line up and over the upper lid, just below the brow bone. To complete, exaggerate your finish using mini star freckles.

Glitter is also another great option. However, your finish look is up to you and should always be fun. Enjoy!