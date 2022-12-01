Must Have Nail Colours To Own This Winter

Most of us wear nail polish simply because it’s fashionable. Nail Polish is ideal to brighten up our fashion look when matched with our favourite fashion clothing and accessories.

It can boost the look of clothing patterns, and colours while playing a major part in highlighting a look

Here at Irish Fashion.ie, we are going to show you simple ways to search and find the best nail colour trends for this winter season.

When it comes to winter beauty, we tend to veer towards the darker shades. And, when it comes to your nail polish, it’s no exception.

While some shades, like burgundy, navy and emerald, are classic go-to’s, there are always ways to shake things up. keep reading for our makeup and beauty tips to see the best dark nail colours for winter 2022/2023.

Muted Mauve Shades

Are you looking for a shade that is not quite berry, but not quite pink? Good news! Mauve is that perfect colour that is in between the two.

Still as rich as berry and pink tones, it is the perfect addition to your winter nail colour collection.

And, although you can go for more muted tones of mauve, there is nothing stopping you from adding some sparkle. It will still be muted, delicate and make your nails glisten this winter.

Silver Chrome

While silver is a classic shade for winter, forget about it this year. It turns out that high-shine chrome is the way to go for 2022/2023. The bright colour is bolder than your typical silver and gives off an unexpected allure.

Moody Blues

How do you know what the perfect blue for your winter nail colour collection is? When the blue is light and moody that it almost looks grey. Blue meets grey is set to be one of the biggest trends this winter for your nails.

Rich Mocha

This one should come as no surprise. Every year, there tends to be some variation of mocha all over our socials. And this year is no exception.

Mocha is a classy and understate look that will be major this winter. Although winter is known for low temperatures, a warm mocha tint will be a worthy look this season.

Cobalt Blue

We have talked about how greyish blues are one of the biggest trends this year. However, that can be too understated for some.

Another worthy blue hue to embrace this season is cobalt. You simply cannot go wrong with this shade.

It looks great on everyone and perfect for when you need some colour. Paint it on and be prepared for loads of compliments.

Deep Green

Rich, deep greens are always welcome during the cold winter months. They can add a slightly retro feel to your nail polish. Perfect for nature lovers and dark academia enthusiasts.

Classic Red

We could not put a list together of winter nail polish colours without a red shade. And what is more classic that cherry red? It is perfect for the holiday season and when you want some drama with your winter outfits.

Applying Your Favourite Nail Polish

Now that you have your choice of shades to brighten up your fingernails, let us now look at some simple to help you apply nail polish like a professional.

The simple rule is it all comes down to the right technique so the nails have a smooth, high gloss finish that lasts longer than the typical home manicure.

Choose The Right Nail Polish For You

When choosing a nail polish that suits you it is important not to just to focus on colour Ensure to select a high-quality brand that is sustainable and will stand the test of time.

One important tip to remember is if your nail polish has separated and does not blend after a quick shake, then get rid. Dried out nail polish presents uneven and blotchy results.

File And Buffer Your Nails

OK, let’s start with the preparation work needed to give you perfect looking nails. Use a clean file and start to buffer your nails to shape and even them out.

Manoeuvre your nail file from the corner toward the centre, moving in one direction each stroke.

It’s important to remember your nail file isn’t a saw so please don’t drag it back and forth across your nails as it can splinter and damage the tips of your nails.

Buffing the nails may also help increase circulation to the nail beds and create a smoother surface to apply polish.

However, if this isn’t done incorrectly, you may cause more harm than good. Most nail buffers of today have 4 different surfaces. Each of these come with various gritting.

By starting with the roughest grit, simply hold your buffer at an angle against the nail surface and slide it towards the centre of the nail.

Ensure to use the same action on both sides of each nail. Work from the base of the nail upwards and reduce the pressure as you reach the tip.

Do Not Neglect The Base and Top Coat

A true professional nail technician won’t skip over this step and we advise you don’t either. Unwanted residue and oils on the fingernails may cause your polish to chip or peel,

This is why a solid base.is important. Base coats can help protect your nails and cuticles from common problems such as breaking, splitting, and peeling.

The top coat will help lock in the colour as well as preventing chipping. It can also add important shine to your any beautifully polished look. For that long lasting polish, choose a fast drying, shiny top coat. This helps to prevent smudges.

Get Your Choice Of Brush Right

Bathe your clean, fine tip brush in acetone polish remover and then make an outline around the cuticle.

Believe it or not, but this does makes a big difference as it helps to irradiate stray polish away from the skin.

When you have completed polishing, simply apply a trusted organic oil or lotion which helps to add moisture back to your cuticles.

Apply Your Polish with Care

Before evening the bottle of nail polish try rolling it between your hands for 20-30 seconds. This helps to mix up the polish without creating any bubbles that can form an uneven coat on the nail.

As you pull the brush out of the bottle, ensure to wipe one side clean and fan it out along the neckline of the bottle.

Gently tap any excess polish from the other side of the brush. In one smooth motion, move the brush across the centre of your nail, from cuticle to tip.

Then, swipe it along the left and right side. This three stripe method will ensure that you get an even coat across the entire nail surface, without adding too much polish at once.

It is important to allow each coat to dry before adding the next. Apply one or two more coats which helps to even it out. This also helps to increase the richness of the colour. Finally, finish with your top coat.

Look To Rotation

One of the demanding things when applying fingernail polish yourself is to apply using your non-dominant hand.

For example, if you’re a righty, then applying polish with your left hand can be especially difficult.

Instead of relying on your weak left hand to do all the work, lay your right hand flat and rotate it as you move along the nails.

Allow For Drying Time

Yep, this is important and patience is require. Between coats you should let your nails dry completely after the final coat before carrying on with your day.

Each drying times all depends on the exact type of nail polish used and the number of coats applied. Typically, you will need to allow at least 20 minutes of drying time for the colour to set.