How To Wear Red Lipstick

When it comes to fashion and makeup, there is no better shade than red to electrify any beauty look.

Although we all various colours of lippy in our collection, a sound and reliable shade of red is the one you will go back to time and time again.

Red can add immediate sex appeal to any fashion look. It is a timeless range of shades that allow you to make a true fashion statement. Red lippy is that one shade that any true fashionista cannot be without in her makeup case.

However, for some, red lipstick is that shade that can sometimes be a bit overwhelming. Especially during day light hours. It can look a tad bit messy or even over sex your beauty look.

Despite this, red shades of lip stick can take most beauty looks from zero to hero given it adds chicness to any modern or retro fashion assemble finish. So, the lesson here is to never dismiss red lippy.

Red Lip Stick through history

The history of our beloved lipstick actually dates back to centuries gone by. Since the age of the Egyptian elite, both men and women of wealth donned shades of red lipstick. This then was passed on from century to century with various cultures embracing the wonderful power of red lippy.

In recent times, lots of high value brands have gone through various processing stages to achieve what they feel are the perfect shades and pigmentation.

Dissimilar to days gone by, the lipsticks of today are more user friendly and include ingrediencies that make them more attractive to the wearer.

Today’s lip sticks include the use of fruit flavours as well as the use of essential oils that are designed to nourish and hydrate the lips.

The range of shades available today is huge with beauty houses clambering to have the next best shade in lipstick

One of the other benefits is the lip sticks of today come in array of matte or shimmery finish. This allows your beautiful lips to maintain that fab glow while allowing you to pair the right one to match your skin tone.

Hollywood stars started the red lip stick trend

It is certainly worth checking out how the likes of Hollywood icons of the big screen, Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly or Audrey Hepburn kick started the use red lipstick to add sex appeal to their fashion and beauty looks.

These beauty trend setters made red lippy popular amongst housewives and young ladies of the day. Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe often opted for shades of bold red lippy which caused the red lip stick trend to explode back in the 1950’s.

Modern day celebrity lipstick brands

Lip stick design, shades and ingrediencies has come a long way in the past 40 years. Some figures suggest that millennial women will spend a staggering €4,000 on lip stick in their life time. Some argue that this amount will be higher since the introduction of celebrity branded lip sticks.

It seems that every celebrity today is having a crack at producing or endorsing lip stick brands. The most popular celebrities to embrace their own beauty brands are the Kardashians with Kim Kardashian and Kyle Jenner making hundreds of millions of euros from producing their own beauty collections.

Driven by the popularity of social media, any celebrity who have huge followings are guaranteed to sell millions of beauty products whether under their own name brand or that of other well-known brands.

Today’s shades of lipstick

The good thing about lipstick of today is the wide range of shades available. Whether you are opting for neutral shades or going full on with green or yellow hues, you are simply spoilt for choice.

Some of us like making our own fashion statements when it comes to fashion dressing. This is where the choice of different shades makes it much easier to contrast when putting together any fashion assemble.

How to maximise your lipstick

Experts reckon that every lip stick wearer has at least two shades of lippy in their bag at any given time. This makes sense but we actually would put this figure much higher. There are simple steps we can all take to maximise the shelf life of our favourite lipstick. Remember to exfoliate your dry lips for that smoother lipstick application using a disposable mascara wand. Simply apply your hydrating balm over your mouth first to give those lips some slip. It makes it easier to irradiate any flaky skin. You can rework broken eye shadow as a lip colour. If your favourite eye shadow flakes then this can also be used as lipstick. Gather up those dishevelled eye shows pieces and pop them into a small container. Then mix with balm on a spoon. All you have to do then is simply apply Looking for that more stained, diffused look? Simply use a fluffy eye shadow brush to apply your lipstick Remember to blot those lips the right way between each application. This helps your lip colour last longer. It also helps to remove any excess oil on your lips from the first application. This ensures the second application grips better and doesn’t travel off of your lips as quickly.

Choosing the right red lipstick for your skintone

Like when choosing any beauty product, you want to make sure it works for you right? You need to ensure your choice of red lipstick has the right texture, finish and shape that cater to our unique needs.

Today, wearing lipstick the modern way is all about getting the right matte formula. This is because the texture of your lipstick is less lightly to smudge.

During cold winter months, Matte formulas are always going to be a winner. We have put together some rules to always consider when applying your red lipstick for a flawless finish? Let’s take a quick run through of some beauty rules to help you perfect your red lip for life. Here’s how to wear red lipstick like a true makeup professional.

Be conscious of the rest of your makeup look

Is it possible to wear red lipstick with pink blush? The answer is simple, yes of course when the blush is applied as a natural flush. Visualise pink cheeks, red lipstick and cat-eye liner.

Remember that lip liners are your friend

Yes, this is true and lip liners don’t have to be your enemy. Simply use your red lip liner but ensure to colour in the whole lip for extra staying power. Now apply a layer of matte lipstick.

Allow your lips to do the talking

If it is a brilliant day time look you seek then ensure to keep your eye make-up finish simpler. Opt for a smokier eye and red lip combo. Keep any statement like lip stick look reserved for an evening finish.

Be conscious of your overall fashion look

When wearing any lippy, you should always consider your overall fashion finish. BTW, this also includes accessories. Something like a knock-out red lipstick can add lift to an all go black outfit.

This is true and allows for a great beauty and fashion statement for those of you not wearing any eye makeup. If you opt for wearing red clothing, dull down your choice of red lippy to stop any clashing. It keeps your lip look separate to your assemble.

You don’t always have to go bold

For a more natural and subtle colour, apply some balm first before adding your lipstick. Start by patting the balm on with your finger in the centre of the lip area and dabbing outwards. This will help to create a more stained lip look.

Think of your skintone

This is important as it’s about getting the right shade of red lipstick that will compliment your skintone and eye colour. Believe it or not, it does make the difference for any perfect finish. Bold bright hues look fabulous against darker skin tones.

The likes of a bluer like red can make your teeth look whiter. Orange reds are perfect for those of you with sallow or darker skin. Get the balance right and help bring out the best in your complexion.

Keep texture in mind

For anyone apprehensive about wearing red, think about a sheer texture before going more bolder matte lipstick. It is less a commitment given matte iterations allow for more of an impact.

Think organic and cruelty free

This is always important when choosing any type of beauty product nowadays. It’s important to ensure your choice of red lipstick has not been tested on animals and contains organic ingrediencies that are healthier than chemical laden products.

Always check to see how organic and cruelty free your choice of product is. Be aware any greenwashing.

And finally

When it comes to wearing red lipstick there is only one real rule. Find a shade and texture you like. If you love it, you will wear it. Just be conscious of the occasion and go for it!