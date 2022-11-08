How To Prevent Your Hair From Curling

From when we get up in the morning to preparing for that great night out, keeping our hair look under control is important.

Keeping your hair straight at any time can be challenging. Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you important ways to stop your hair from curling.

As someone with curly hair, it can be impossible to stay up to date on what works for your curls. For every ingredient that is loved by some, others hate it with passion and tell you to avoid at all cost.

Whether you are just starting to embrace your curls or you have been rocking your natural curls for years, there are a lot of products out there that promise amazing results.

Which means that there are a lot of ingredients that you need to be aware of. To keep things simple, we’ve rounded up the top 7 ingredients to avoid if you have curly hair. Keep on reading here at Irish fashion news to find out more.

Sulfates

If you are on your journey to loving your curls, you have probably heard about the negativity surrounding sulfates and their effects on curly hair. it is no secret that sulfates gets a bad rep when it comes to our curls.

They are usually found in your shampoo and provide that rich lather you have come to expect from the product. Your sulfates act as a surfactant and break down oils and dirt on your scalp. As a result, your hair is left looking and feeling squeaky clean.

However, when it comes to curly hair, this might not be the effect that you are looking for. Surfactants used in your shampoo products that give a deep cleanse tend to dry out your scalp and hair follicles.

The Right Shampoo

Curly hair is coarser and drier than other hair types. So, it is important that you are choosing the right shampoo and ingredients that work for your hair. sulfates have the potential to make your hair coarser and dryer.

Not to mention that repeated washing can end up damaging your cuticle. But, when used appropriately, sulfates might not be as harmful as you are often led to believe.

Using a gentle form of sulfates in the right way can benefit all hair types. This is because they are good at removing dirt and other impurities from your scalp.

And a clean and healthy scalp is key when it comes to unlocking great hair. also, many companies have taken the action of removing harsh sulfates from their shampoos.

These include things like Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate and Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Some people’s hair will look good when exposed to sulfates.

Other people’s hair will not. While there are shampoos formulated specifically for those of us with curly hair, use the one that is right for your hair type.

Parabens

Mostly used in mainly cosmetic products, parabens are known for protecting your beauty products against bacteria and fungal growth. And while the function that parabens provide is essential and important, their potential can also lead to irritation.

While effective at preventing bacterial contamination in your cosmetics, your parabens can often lead to allergic contact dermatitis.

As a result, many companies are increasingly avoiding parabens in their skincare and haircare product formulas.

This potential for irritation is a particular concern for those of us with curly hair. As well as being coarser and dryer than most hair types, curly hair can be fragile and hair loss can be a concern.

The threat of allergic contact dermatitis can lead to irritation and inflammation arising on your scalp. And this irritation and inflammation can be linked to hair loss.

As parabens also mimic estrogen, there is concern about parabens interrupting hormonal balances. This can lead to an increased risk of breast cancer and other reproductive issues.

Formaldehyde

This word will likely conjure up images of insects being preserve in jars in your science class. A major reason why this ingredient is popular in a lot of beauty products comes down to the preservation powers of formaldehyde.

And this is because shelf life is essential when it comes to beauty companies making a profit.

But it is no wonder why seeing this ingredient listed on your favourite haircare products can make you pause. But is it really as bad for your hair as you might think? Do the facts support the fear? Well, yes.

Formaldehyde is a common cause for your skin allergies. This is especially true for those of you with sensitive skin. just like with your parabens, formaldehyde can lead to irritation.

Which could lead to worse issues for your scalp and hair, mainly hair loss. And not to scare you even further, but formaldehyde can also be a potential carcinogen as well.

Even if you do not see it on the ingredient list, there are other chemical compounds that break into formaldehyde when exposed to high levels of heat. These can be methylene glycol and glyoxylic acid.

Avert any damage to your locks

Before moving on from formaldehyde, we need to mention that it has been an ingredient in many chemical straighteners. We don’t need to tell you how damaging these chemical straighteners can be on curly hair.

As well as damaging your curl pattern, formaldehyde will do long term damage to your curls by making your curl shaft fragile and susceptible to further damage from minor trauma.

This could be even as simple as you using hair ties and clips. We’ve already mentioned that curly hair is already dryer than most other hair types. So, the effects that formaldehyde has on curly hair is detrimental.

Silicones

Some people with curly hair hate them. Others hate them with a passion. Yes, we are talking about silicones.

Often found in your conditioner and haircare styling products, silicones are known for their ability to smooth and soften hair.

They work by forming a thin coat around your hair shaft, preventing water from entering and existing. Think of your silicones like synthetic oils that behave like natural ones.

As we’ve said, some people with curly hair do not mind silicones. This is because they can lock in moisture and reduce frizz.

However, when it comes to silicones, there are diminishing returns. The more you use them, the more with weigh down your hair.

While initially, they might leave your hair silk and smooth, they can build up on your hair overtime. This can leave your hair looking dull and lacklustre.

So, while it is tempting to use silicones in your haircare routine, try to avoid them as much as you can. This could mean just avoiding shampoos that contain silicones.

Instead, you can just use them in your hair styling products. If you do start to see your hair losing its shine, you can use a clarifying shampoo to get rid of any silicone build up.

Alcohol

Before we get into discussing alcohol in curl haircare products, we need to make an important distinction between fatty alcohols and drying ones.

Most product geared towards curly hair contain fatty alcohols like cetyl and cetearyl alcohols. These are good for your hair and leave your strands moisturised and soft. However, there are other alcohols that dry your hair out and can irritate your scalp.

Your drying alcohols, like propanol, can make your already dry curly hair brittle and more susceptible to damage.

And there are some alcohols that have the potential to irritate your scalp. Often used as a preservative in fragrance, benzyl alcohol can potentially cause contact dermatitis, which can damage your scalp.

Salicylic Acid

Seeing this ingredient on this list might come as a surprise to many if you use it to treat your acne and skin issues.

While it is true that is more commonly used in your skincare products, it can be an effective treatment for conditions of your scalp. If you suffer from eczema, psoriasis and dandruff, salicylic acid can help.

However, despite its benefits for your scalp, it might not be something that us curly haired people can afford. Ingredients like salicylic acid can help to remove excess oil from your scalp.

But this can dry out already dry hair. If you are experiencing any scalp concerns but your curls are suffering from salicylic acid use, it might be time to go see a dermatologist.

Fragrance

There is no denying that the scent has a big impact on the products that we choose for our hair. While a great smelling fragrance might entice you to buy a certain product, it can be harmful to your curls and natural hair.

For some individuals, fragrance can be a source of irritation. And there is a particular ingredient that you should be weary of. Phthalate.

It has been categorised as a carcinogen and can interrupt endocrine and reproductive functions. We have already mentioned how skin irritation can be detrimental to your scalp and hair’s health.

And when it comes to curly hair, it can be nearly impossible to keep up with what ingredients are good and what are bad. When it comes to your own hair, you know best.

Don’t be afraid of trying new products and seeing how it reacts with your hair. Some will work well, and others won’t. And if you are concerned about any scalp and hair issues, go see a dermatologist.