How To Achieve Perfect Looking Hair

We have all had them, right? Yes, bad hair days. When they strike it’s no joke, especially if you are preparing for work or that all important interview.

This is why it’s important to keep our hair in good shape. This can help negate any possibility of bad hair days striking when you least need it.

One of the many challenges is simply your har strands are constantly under pressure due to hair damage, shredding, thinning, dryness, breakage and even frizz.

Healthy Hair Makes You More Confident

With one or a combination of the above, it is not surprising that having healthy hair requires real effort to keep your locks looking fresh and healthy.

Although there is no secret formula to achieving healthier looking hair, investing time to keep it looking strong is certainly worth the time and commitment.

With simple tweaks to your daily hair routine, maintaining great hair can be easier than you think.

Remember, when your hair is in good shape it does looks better. This decreases the chances of bad hair days happening.

Achieve Healthy Looking Hair

Here at Fashion.ie we know It is part of your hair cycle for your hair to fall out. However, when you notice loads of strands clogging your drain or clinging to your pillow, it may be time to take action.

Loosing hair daily is normal but when you notice you are losing more hair, it can be alarming. But there are steps you can take for optimal hair health. Keep reading for our tips on how to achieve better looking hair.

What Causes Our Hair To Shed?

Hair shedding can be frustrating and be caused by a number of factors. But the primary reason comes down to genetics.

As well as that, if you are a woman, you can also blame hormone changes and stress. This can happen when you are pregnant, a change in contraception or during menopause.

These changes in hormones can affect the way your hair grows by shortening its cycle.

While we all shed our hair, there are some reasons why it should cause you concern.

If you are losing your hair by simply running your fingers through it or leaving trails on your pillow or car. Or you may have noticed larger amounts of hair loss while taking a shower or a sudden decrease in density of your ponytail.

But don’t panic. The good news is that it is reversible. It takes a lot of energy for your body to grow your hair and nails.

However, it is not a top priority. Which is why you may notice hair loss in times of stress.

Eat A Balanced Diet

We all know the importance of having balance in our lives. Which is why what we eat can have an enormous impact on our hair.

Try to incorporate different foods into your diet so you are getting the right nutrients your body needs.

Spinach is a good source of iron, which helps carry red blood cells to your scalp Vitamin C foods like oranges, tomatoes and peppers will help your body produce collagen, which keeps your hair healthy.

And, of course, you cannot forget about your avocados and chia seeds, which are full of healthy fats. All of these will keep your hair healthy and promote new growth.

Avoid Tight Hairstyles

If you find yourself experiencing shedding, your tight hairstyle will not help you. Neither will harsh treatments and excessive use of heat. All of this can stress out your hair follicles and lead to increased hair loss.

Look out for signs you are pulling your hair back too tightly. Do you have breakage around your hairline? Try wearing a looser style.

Change your hair up now and then. Alternating styles will not only give you a new look, but will give your hair a break

Get Enough Sleep

Much like eating a balanced diet, we all know the importance of getting enough sleep. Getting at least 7-8 hours a night will allow your body to repair and regenerate new cells.

Your hormone that regulates sleep, melatonin, also promotes new hair growth. And, while getting enough sleep is vital for healthy hair, it will also stop it from getting oily. When you lose sleep, your stress levels rise, which can lead to oil production.

Take Your Omega-3s

If you are looking to give your hair a little boost, add more omega-3s to your diet. You can find these in foods like chia seeds and salmon or try a supplement like fish oil.

Fish oil can reduce inflammation and allow your hair follicles to open more, allowing more hair to grow.

Simple Ways Tea Rinses Can Protect Your Hair Against Breakages

Who doesn’t love a cup of tea? At the end of a long, tiresome day, there is nothing like putting your feet up with your favourite cup.

Seriously, there is a reason why Irish people have made consuming tea a big part of our daily lives. But what other benefits does it have on our bodies?

One option many people do not usually consider is using their tea as a hair treatment. As they contain tannins and caffeine, which can promote hair growth, tea rinses are great for your hair and are becoming more common.

Depending on how often you use them and the type of tea you use, caffeine and tannins can be used to maintain healthy and shiny hair. Let’s find out how to use tea rinses to protect your hair from breakage.

Benefits Of Tea Rinses

Stimulates Hair Growth: Both black and green tea are associated with hair growth as they increase blood circulation to your scalp.

They also help to prevent common scalp infections. This is thanks to their antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

It Acts As A Hair Dye

Many people use black tea to refresh their dark hair. This could be a great way to keep your hair colour looking vibrant in between hairdresser sessions.

Fights Hair Loss

EGCG is typically found in green tea, which specifically inhibits 5a-reductase activity. This could help people who suffer from alopecia. Also, the caffeine in black tea can help to stimulate hair growth.

Other benefits to tea rinses include giving a glossy shine to your hair, protecting against itchy scalp as well as strengthening your strands.

How To Use A Tea Rinse

You can probably guess how to do a tea rinse but in case you can’t, here’s how. Simply, brew some green or black tea in boiling water and let it cool.

Pour into a jar. Next, shampoo and condition your hair as normal as then apply your tea rinse. Let it sit for about half an hour before rinsing out with cold water.