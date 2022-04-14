Why you should wear a sports bra.

In Irish fashion news, we are going to explain the importance of wearing a sports bra. We all know how important exercise is for our health, both physical and mental. And we cannot stress the importance of having a solid gym wardrobe when you exercise. Especially when it comes to your bra.

Whether you are a seasoned sprinter, a sports fan or a weightlifting champion, you need to ensure that you have the right type of bra. It really is one of the most vital pieces of exercise equipment you will have in your kit.

But not all bras are created equal. There are different bras that give you different levels of support. Which can be confusing. But, as always, we are here to help you out. Keep reading to find out why you should wear a sports bra during your workout.

Why You Should Invest In A Good Sports Bra For Exercise

We cannot stress how important it is to make sure that your assets are covered when you exercise. Trust us when we say that this part of your body needs a little tender loving care when it comes to your workout routine.

If left unsupported, your breasts can move up to 14cm when you engage in exercise. And contrary to how your breasts may appear to move and down when you run or jump, they are actually swinging in a figure 8.

The biggest problem with your breasts is that they have no muscles. Essentially, they are a collection of fat and tissue hold onto your body with ligaments and skin.

And these ligaments and skin are not very strong. The connective tissue that you find in your breast are the Cooper Ligaments, which we will go on about a bit more later.

But these ligaments will naturally extend and stretch with time and age. When you exercise with no support, these ligaments can stretch up to 2cm during your intense workouts. So please, invest and wear a good quality sports bra that will support you when you move.

What Happens If You Do Not Wear A Sports Bra?

When you engage in sport and exercise, there is an increased force going through your breasts. And so, your breasts will move more vigorously. This can lead to negative consequences if your breasts are not supported properly.

Many of you might be tempted to forgo the bra when doing any exercise. Which can be a mistake. If you do not wear a bra during your workout, you might experience pain as your breasts can pull your head forward. This can round your posture, which leads to pain and discomfort. And, in some cases, it can even lead to headaches.

As well as that, not wearing a bra when you exercise can result in the sagging of your breasts and stretch marks. Using a sports bra will give your breasts the support they need during your workout.

Especially when it comes to the Cooper’s Ligaments. These are ligaments that are affected by all your running and jumping. You will find them underneath your breasts so wearing a sports bra will support these ligaments as well as your skin.

What Makes A Good Sports Bra?

Want to know how to spot a good sports bra from a bad one? A good one will aim to deliver on two counts: comfort and performance. Your breast tissue sits on top of your pectoral muscles.

So, it stands to reason that the sports bra that supports this area will impact on the activity of your muscles.

You should take the time to find the right sports bra for you and your body. believe us, your body will thank you for it. especially if you are doing high intensity workouts.

What Are The Types Of Sports Bras Available?

Well, you have compression bras, which are exactly as they sound. They work by compressing your breasts to your chest to restrict their movement.

Then, you have encapsulation bras. These have individual cups, which surround and support each of your breasts. You will typically see them more on regular bras that have no compression.

However, there are some bras which are a mix of the two. Combination compression and encapsulation bras combine compression with cups and give you the most support.

You also have your bra tanks. These are tank tops with a shelf bra built in. they are mostly okay for low impact sports but not for something like running.

Finally, you should take note of the differences in straps. Spaghetti straps will give you less support than wider ones. And racer-back straps are more supportive than spaghetti and scoop back designs.

How To Know What Level Of Support You Need

Your sports bras will usually offer you three different levels of support: low, medium and high. The type of support you need will depend on the exercise you are doing and your cup size.

Low To Medium Impact Sports Bras

Your low impact sports are ones like walking, strength straining and yoga. Medium impact sports can be ones like dancing or cycling.

When it comes to the right bra for these activities, they typically feature a cup-less design. They will restrict movement by compressing your breast tightly to your chest wall. But this should not be painful. So, if it is, you might be wearing the wrong sized bra.

High Impact Sports Bras

When it comes to high impacted sports, these include running, mountain biking and aerobics. So, when it comes to your high impact bras, they typically have a cup structure that is well defined.

This will encapsulate and support each breast. Some high impact bras can use a combination of encapsulation and compression to provide maximum support.

How To Know If You Found The Perfect Fit

Even when you know your proper measurements, it can be tricky finding the perfect sports bra. This usually requires you to try on a few different sizes and styles before you get it right. Here are some tricks to help you out.

Your sports bra should fit tighter than your regular bra. However, it should not restrict your breathing. And you should be able to fit two of your fingers between the straps and your shoulders.

Check the fabric of your cups. It should be smooth with no wrinkles. If you see any wrinkles, it is usually an indication that the cup is too big. Alternatively, if you find yourself spilling out of your cups, they are too small.

Watch out for any gaps. If you go with a bra that has an underwire, it should lay flat against your rib cage. It should not pinch you or dig into your skin.

Raise your hands above your head. If the band of your bra rides up, it might be a sign that it is too big. Although this could also be a sign that the straps or back closure needs to be adjusted. And before you buy your bra, move around. If you experience any discomfort, it is not the bra for you.

How To Take Care Of Your Sports Bra

Now that you know why it is important that you use a sports bra, you need to know how to take care of it. After all, there is no point in spending money on your gym wardrobe if it falls apart after a couple of washes.

As you tackle your fitness goals, your sports bra will be a sweaty mess after each workout. And this means that it is in need of a good washing.

Even if your bra does not smell after working out, you should still avoid tossing it in your drawer. If you do, you risk allowing bacteria, yeast and fungi to build up in your bra’s fibres.

The are under your breasts is particularly prone to yeast growth. This can lead you to develop a rash, break out in acne, get a bacterial infection or have nipples chafing if you do not wash your sports bra. So, take off your bra after every workout and wash it straight away or hang it to dry until you can.

In order to preserve the life of your sports bra, you should try to hand wash it if possible. And this method is also more eco-friendly than your washing machine.

Try to avoid using regular detergent if you can. Instead, opt for a gentle soap or shampoo. Like your bacteria, detergent residue can build up in your bra’s fibres and attract bad odours.

You will want to soak your bra in spay water for about 20 minutes and then gently scrub the fabric. When you are done, rinse well under cold water until it runs clear.

If you do have a washing machine, place your sports bra in a lingerie bag beforehand. And try not to use any fabric softener. Afterwards, leave your bra flat to air dry

Replace Your Worn Out Sports Bra

Even with the proper care your sports bra deserves, they will wear out over time. so, it’s important that you watch out for signs of wear and tear:

The band is stretched and does not feel as supportive as before

Your bra slides up as you lift your arms

There is pilling on the fabric and the straps are chafing your skin

Your bra retains odours after washing

Why you should wear a sports bra. Irish fashion news