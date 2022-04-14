The truth behind taking biotin for hair growth.

In Irish fashion news we show you the true facts about biotin and hair growth. For many people, they underestimate the importance of good haircare.

But not only is taking care of your hair good for your appearance, but also for your overall health. Having healthy hair means that we look our best and that our scalps are happy.

And for the majority of people, the appearance of their hair is linked closely to their self esteem. Hair that is thick and strong is a sign that it is healthy and happy.

After all, who hasn’t seen a picture of thick, luscious locks that shine like the sun and immediately feel envious?

In case you have been living under a rock lately, we are going to assume you have heard of biotin. In fact, you’ve probably seen it all over your feeds on social media.

You know the picture we are talking about: an influencer with shiny and thick locks who lets you know in the caption that it is all possible with a bottle of biotin supplements.

In the past few years, biotin has exploded in terms of popularity. It is often sought after for its (alleged) ability to promote healthy hair, skin and nails.

But as with most of the trends on social media, the truth behind this wonder supplement is no so simple.

In order to separate the fact from the promo ads, we have gathered all of the info you need to know before reaching for your bottle of biotin. Keep reading for the truth behind taking biotin for hair growth.

What Exactly Is Biotin?

Biotin is known as your vitamin B 7. It is an essential amino acid and is found naturally in food, mostly biotin rich foods such as cereals (wheat and oats), your veggies (spinach and mushrooms), and rice. And while you might be doubtful over biotin supplements, there is no doubt that biotin plays a big part in a balanced diet.

Biotin is a water soluble B vitamin and its main benefits for your hair include enhanced shine, strength and protection.

Although anyone can benefit from this vitamin, it works best for those of you with dull or damaged hair. You might have seen some haircare products with added biotin, like masks, shampoos, conditioners and oils.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Using Biotin?

For anyone who uses the likes of TikTok or Instagram lately, you will have seen the purported benefits of making biotin a part of your haircare routine.

And it is true that this vitamin does play an important part in the health of your hair and scalp. And by making sure you are eating a healthy and varied diet, you will ensure you are getting the biotin you need. However, when it comes to biotin supplements you see on social media, their efficacy is up for debate.

Let’s take a look at what biotin does for your body. It works by converting glucose from carbohydrates into energy your body needs. Biotin aids amino acids to carry out their normal functions.

But to date, there is limited research and evidence that suggests you should take a biotin supplement. For some people, they see an increase in hair growth and condition.

However, for others, they do not. And like with any supplement you are thinking of adding to your diet, you should consult your doctor first.

As well as that, the supplements you take will contain other ingredients apart from biotin. So, you cannot say for certain that biotin is what is making your hair grow. However, there might be other reasons why you should consider taking biotin as part of your diet.

As mentioned before, it will help to strengthen and thicken your hair. It is well known for the positive effects on your hair, like thicker strands and less breakage.

And this also means that it helps to protect your hair by making it stronger. Like we said, stronger hair means it is less likely to break. From the limited research that has been done, some suggest that an increased intake of biotin can improve your hair quality overall and make it shiny.

It can also help to improve the structure of keratin, which is what your hair, skin and nails are made from. And, as it can also improve the health of your scalp, biotin might also help to prevent hair loss by fighting inflammation.

But You Should Consider The Type Of Hair You Have

As biotin has the potential to make your strands stronger and thicker, it can be beneficial for those of you with dull or damaged hair.

Despite being marketed as a hair loss treatment, there is not much date to back this up. if you are experiencing hair loss or hair thinning, it’s best to see a specialist. And make sure you are getting the right among of biotin in your diet. This could potentially help to prevent thinning in the first place.

How Exactly Can You Take Biotin For Your Hair

As a supplement, biotin can be taking topically – this could be your shampoos and other haircare products – or it can be taking orally.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that using a supplement should only be done when you are not getting the right nutrients through your diet.

So, make sure you are choosing the proper food. Common biotin sources are meant, eggs, fish, nuts, seeds and vegetables like spinach, sweet potatoes and broccoli.

Now, most people can take supplements without any severe side effects. However, we recommend that you consult your doctor before adding some to your routine.

If you do notice any negative symptoms while taking a supplement, stop immediately and see your doctor. And, as biotin can interfere with lab results, tell them about supplements you are taking before getting bloods done.

We Need To Talk About Hair Loss

The desire to maintain our healthy hair is something that we all share. After all, most people tie the way their hair looks with how they feel about themselves.

And hair loss and thinning can be a huge source of stress for a lot of people. Which is not something that will help them maintain their hair’s condition. Stress can be a huge part of why your hair starts to fall out.

And while hair loss is not just a male problem, this does not make it less stressful for women. Especially as we live in a society that makes us feel like our hair is our crowning glory.

So, when it starts to fall or thin out, it is understandable that we freak out when we see an usual amount of loose hair in our showers.

However, it is not just your diet you need to watch out for when it comes to hair loss. There are a number of reasons why you might see a change in your hair.

Other common causes of hair loss are hormones imbalances that can come from pregnancy, menopause or birth control.

Extreme dieting, anaemia, a dysfunctional thyroid or being deficient in certain vitamins can also play a role in hair loss. As well as all of that, genetics and auto-immune diseases can also cause you to lose your hair.

How Your Diet Can Affect Your Hair?

We know we’ve talked about your diet a lot, but it really is important when it comes to your hair’s health and appearance. and a major factor in preventing hair loss starts with your diet.

After all, our hair is made up of mostly protein. So, you need to make sure you are getting the right amount in your diet. But it is not just protein that can help your hair. Iron helps when it comes to transmitting oxygen to your follicles.

Zinc can help your body in repairing and growing your hair. It can also help the oil glands of your hair work properly. While you can take a supplement, natural sources of zinc are peanut butter, chickpeas and pumpkin seeds.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Taking Biotin Supplements?

As we’ve mentioned before, most people take biotin supplements without experiencing any negative side effects. However, this does not mean that minor side effects are impossible.

These can include things like diarrhoea, nausea and cramping. But you might be able to reduce these side effects by ensuring your take any supplements with food.

Where Can I Get A Biotin Supplement?

Because they have increased in popularity over the years, you can now find most biotin supplements in pharmacies and shops.

However, can always recommend that you talk to your doctor before taking any supplements. They will be able to give you advice on what might work for you.

What Is The Recommended Dosage For Biotin Supplements?

It is no secret that thick and shiny hair are signs of health. And increasing your intake of biotin between 2mg to 5mg might help to improve your hair’s strength and thickness. But, as always, talk to your doctor before starting to take any supplements.

The truth behind taking biotin for hair growth. Irish fashion news.