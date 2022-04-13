How to build the perfect wardrobe for your toddler.

Here at Irish fashion news we are going to show you how to build a fashion wardrobe for your child. Buying clothes for your kids is not easy task. There are several factors that you need to keep in mind and it can be hard to keep up. Not to mention that you child grows very quickly. So, you might end up feeling like all you do is shop, shop, shop.

When it comes to your child’s clothes, the main factor to keep in mind is safety. We’ve put together some useful tips to help you out. Keep on reading to find out how to build the perfect wardrobe for your toddler.

Toddler Clothing

Choosing the right clothes for your child can be hard, no matter what age they are. On one hand, you want your child to look cute and presentable.

But on the other, you also want them to feel comfortable and be protected. And you cannot forget that the clothes you choose should be easy to put on and take off. When shopping for your child’s clothes, here are some tips to keep in mind.

Go with high-quality fabrics: try to opt for natural and soft fabrics. Cotton is a popular choice but fleece is another great option, particularly in colder climates.

Go With Clothes That Are Washing Machine Friendly: you have to be practical when it comes to your child’s clothes. Children are messy and so their clothes need to be durable. So, choose garments that you can easily throw into the washing machine. Let’s face it, nobody has time to be hand-washing their kid’s clothes.

Go For Larger Sizes: we know that children grow fast. So, we recommend that you choose clothes that are bigger. Also, you should keep in mind that cotton will shrink after washing. If you buy something that is the perfect fit, it might be after the second wash.

Try To Avoid Fancy Clothes: we know that kids can be fussy and not want to spend a lot of time getting dressed. So, opt for clothes that are simple, facilitating this process and not hindering it. Too many straps and buttons can catch your child’s skin or be a choking hazard. And they are not very comfortable to wear.

Clothes For Six To Twelve Months

A toddler that moves around and begins to explore will need to have clothes that are durable. So, let’s get into it.

To make sure that their explorations and movements are not restricted, it is important for your baby to have functional clothing at this age.

So, with that in mind, your clothing list should include some overalls with snap crotches, tops, jackets, jumpers, and nightgowns. Depending on the climate that you live in, you also might need some undershirts.

What Are The Best Clothes For The Daytime?

For their daytime wardrobe, t-shirts with shoulder snaps and overalls are perfect. Make sure that the overalls have adjustable straps and have reinforcement where the straps join the bib and in the crotch area.

You can sew on knee pads to protect your child as they venture on some crawling expeditions. And be careful of trousers with elasticated waists.

They can feel constrictive on your baby’s tummy. Dresses are okay when your baby can walk. However, they can be frustrating to a crawling child as the fabric can get trapped under their knees. This will prevent forward movement.

How About Jumpers And Jackets?

When it comes to your jumpers, the easiest styles to put on are the ones that go overhead and zip at the back. Be sure to get ones that you can throw in the washing machine.

What Is The Best Sleepwear To Consider?

During this period in your child’s life, they will more than likely grow out of their one-piece footed sleepwear. However, their blanket sleepers might still fit. Pyjamas that snap together at the waist are perfect as they have an extra layer of snap for adjustability. Gowns can be another good option as they have room for growth.

Clothes For One To Three Years

When your child begins to walk, you can start to add shoes and boots to their wardrobe. And as they become familiar with their toilet training, they will also need more underpants.

What Are The Best Clothes For Daytime?

Separate bottoms and tops or t-shirts are the perfect choice for your child, especially ones who are walking or toilet training. You might find that, as your child gets taller, you have to replace their tops.

As your child goes from nappies to underwear, bottoms that were too tight should now have ample room.

Clothes like dresses and pull-on trousers will make toilet training a little easier and allow your child to become more independent. Try to avoid zipper-back jumpsuits, as these can be frustrating for you and your child.

When your toddler learns to dress themselves, be sure to go with clothes that are easy to put on and take off. You can label their clothing drawers so they can find items easily.

And encourage them to make their own style choices as they get older. clothing sizes vary amongst manufacturers so they are not typically reliable.

How About Your Coats And Winter wear?

When it comes to practicality, a coat that you can throw into the washing machine is the best option. And be aware of the details.

Large buttons, loops or toggle buttons are great for kids as they will be able to manage them themselves.

And be sure to get a coat that is not too bulky that it feels restrictive. A few thin layers are more comfortable and still will keep your child warm.

For small toddlers, try to get thumbless mittens. They are warmer than gloves. As they get older, your child might prefer mittens with thumbs for added dexterity.

Mittens that are attached to their coats with a string threaded through are a good choice. This will stop the mittens from getting lost. And be careful of suspender clips. While they can keep mittens attached to your child’s coat, they can also pinch their skin.

Or What About Your Raincoats?

At this age, raincoats with hoods and ponchos are the best. Good old fashioned clasp latches are easier for your child to manage than zippers.

And try to avoid buying vinyl coats if you can. They tear easily, especially under the arms and at the snaps. When it comes to the right fit, get a coat that is large enough to fit over their winter one if necessary.

Galoshes or gun shoes are a favourite choice among young children. This is probably because they are the one shoe they can put on themselves.

Get the kind that can be worn without shoes. And preferably ones that have an inner lining and waterproof fabric neck with a drawstring tie. They are a practical choice for splashing about in the mud or jumping in a puddle.

Let’s Talk About Underwear

When it comes to your choice of underwear, training pants and pull-ups are optional. Allow your child to graduate into regular underpants when toilet training comes.

When it comes to the best fabric, cotton is the way to go as it is breathable and comfortable. Undershirts are another item that is optional and will depend on if you live in a cold climate.

And Don’t Forget About Your Socks And Shoes

The good news is that you do not need to have any shoes for your baby before they can walk. Although you might want to buy shoes to protect your child’s feet, inexpensive trainers or leather shoes will do the job just fine.

However, small babies might be better off being barefoot. They can get a lot of sensory input through their feet. your child can use their toes to grip as they pull themselves up.

When you do start to buy shoes for your child, here are some tips to keep in mind. If you are fitting the shoes yourself, give half an inch between the big toe and end of the shoe.

Do this when your child is standing. There should be no gaps at the back of the shoe, and it should sit firmly against your child’s foot.

Take care to make sure that the sides of the shoes are low enough to not rub against your child’s ankle bone. Go for shoes which have non skid bottoms.

And keep in mind that Velcro or buckles might be easier for your child than laces. Finally, try to avoid raised heels or artificial arches.

How About When Your Child Starts Walking?

It is a joyous time when your child starts to walk. However, we understand that it can bring about its own set of challenges.

When your child begins to walk, you will need to purchase new shoes every couple of months. Which can be expensive no matter how much you spend.

And while expensive shoes are not necessarily better, specialist shoe stores will have sizes that are hard to find. You will probably have to go to one if you cannot find your child’s size in a regular shop.

If your child has feet that are easy to fit, you might be able to get away with sturdy trainers, unless your doctor says otherwise.

This will give your child traction and support for climbing and running. Oxford-style shoes will have more toe room than other styles. Although Mary Janes are good for special occasions, they can be stiff and restrictive on your child’s feet.

There can be challenges when buying clothes for your child. And the biggest challenge is finding clothes that will be easy to put on, feel comfortable and fit properly. Hopefully, with our tips, we’ve made it a little easier to build the perfect wardrobe for your toddler.

