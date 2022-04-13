How to build the perfect capsule gym wardrobe.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to help you choose clothes that make you look great in the gym. If you have been out of the exercise game as of late, you probably need to update your gym wardrobe.

Choosing the best workout clothes is not usually led by trends. Instead, you should focus on clothes designed for comfort, movement, performance and support.

As we’ve seen athleisure makes it way into our wardrobes, there is no better time to build up your gym wardrobe. Unsure of how to do just that?

We’ve got the best tips to help you out. Keep on reading to find out how to build the perfect capsule gym wardrobe.

Running Shoes

Your shoes are perhaps the most important part of your gym wardrobe. And one of the main reasons is that they protect your feet during your workout.

Not only that, they can also help your joints and muscles deal with intense exercise. If you do not have the right shoes, you are not really ready to hit the gym.

You might think that lifting weights does not require any specialist footwear. But you could not be more wrong. The sole and ankle support that proper gym shoes give you will see you go further in your exercise routine.

Workout Tops

As bright colours don’t tend to look out of place at your gym, your gym gear is the perfect excuse to go bold. However, there are some of you who want your tops to transition into your everyday wardrobe. In that case, sticking to neutral tones and muted colours is a good option.

But the colours you choose do not matter as much as your choice of fabric. Breathable, sweat-wicking materials are perfect for intense workouts.

And while you might be tempted to reach for your cotton tee, we recommend investing in some performance fabrics instead.

Training Shorts

Training shorts have had a bit of a fashion comeback in recent years. You will want to go for ones that are not too tight, so your movement is not restricted.

This will make them easier to style with the rest of your gym wardrobe. And it is also a good idea to have at least one piece of your gym wardrobe be reflective. Especially if you need to be up early or out late for your workout.

Track Pants

If you would prefer some more coverage than your shorts can give you, get some track pants. They are an essential to have in your gym wardrobe.

And not only that, they work with the majority of your wardrobe thanks to the rise of the athleisure fashion trend. Go with a pair of trousers in a neutral colour and they will become the most versatile piece in your wardrobe.

Outer Layers

Your gym wardrobe will not be complete without at least one jacket. Just make sure that it is resistant to water, easy to carry if you get too warm and versatile so that it matches the rest of your wardrobe.

If you are a casual dresser, you can lean more towards hoodies for your workout outerwear. But jersey materials tend to soak up more sweat than performance gear.

Sport Socks

High intensity workouts can put a lot of strain on your feet. And wearing the wrong socks can give you blisters or the dreaded Athlete’s foot.

When you wear the right socks, you will prevent injuries and give your feet some extra support beyond wearing just your shoes.

Shopping for the best socks to wear will depend on the activity you are doing. If you are going hiking or skiing, your normal cotton socks are not going to do you any favours. Instead, go for a thicker wool blend that will wick away moisture and sweat.

There are some common types of socks you should be familiar with. Low-cut socks or ankle socks are exactly what they sound like.

There are times when you cannot see them inside your shoe. Hence the name ‘ankle socks’. They are commonly worn by runners or with sports where less fabric is an advantage.

Next, we have crew socks. These are medium sized socks that go past the ankle and stop just above your calf. You typically will see them both in the gym and out on the field. Knee high socks are often used when warmth or some more comfort is needed.

When it comes to the best fabrics, look for materials that cushion your feet while also wicking away moisture. Wool, nylon and acrylic are your best options.

Gym Bag

The right gym bag will keep your clothes organised, free from odours and dry. This ensures that you are prepped and ready for your gym sesh.

But choosing a high quality gym bag can come down to several factors. As well as being functional, the material your bag is made of should be durable.

When it comes to your gym bag, what matters most is what you need your bag to do. How frequently will you be using your bag? Are you going to be training outside?

If so, you need a bag that is weather proof as well as durable. beyond your basics, are there separate spaces that hold your laptop, shoes and toiletries? Does your bag have strong zippers that will protect your items from the elements?

How functional your bag is will come down to how often you train and where. Are you walking or taking public transport?

If so, you should probably go with a bag that extra padding in the straps for comfort. Are you heading back to the office after your workout? Make sure that you go for a bag that look polished and clean with a more buttoned up look.

Also consider the material that your bag is made from. Polyester is durable, weather resistance and feels comfortable against your skin. Leather is also durable. However, it is expensive, heavy and can be subject to water damage.

Build From Your Bra

It does not matter what workout or exercise plan you want to do. You need clothes that will support you. And you will always struggle to feel comfortable in clothes without the right support. One of the most vital pieces of gym gear to own is a sports bra.

As there are no muscles in your breasts, you can expect pain, potential sagging and no support if you do not use a sports bra. So, try on a few different options and see what one works best for you and your body.

Don’t be afraid of moving around a bit to see if your sports bra is the right one for you. If you have a bigger bust, it is especially important that you try to find the perfect sports bra. Looking for a sports bra that comes in an actual cup size and not small, medium or large.

If you are doing yoga where you need to invert your body, be sure to choose a bra that is supportive enough. This will help you to avoid any wardrobe malfunctions. Opt for a higher cut style with secure straps.

Find The Right Fit

Do not let the fear of the fashion police stop you from wearing what you want. After all, if your workout gear is comfortable for your chosen activity, there is no right or wrong way to dress.

Some people like their clothes to be flowy and baggy. When they do something like yoga, they basically feel like they are wearing pyjamas. Think of the styles that you like to wear with your everyday wardrobe.

This could be designs such as capped sleeves or something sleeveless. It can b a top with a high neck or something low cut.

Or you can go with a cropped top or a long tank top. Now, we are not telling you to go out and exercise in a full length ball gown. But try to replicate the designs and silhouettes you like wearing and bring them into your activewear wardrobe.

Choose The Right Fabrics

Do not let visions of brightly coloured fabrics from the 80s fool you. These days, your choice of gym clothes is much more chic.

And if you have ever done a day’s work out in your old, beaten cotton tee, you will know that the chafing is real. So, to avoid discomfort when it comes to your gym clothes, there are some fabrics you should be aware of.

T-shirts and tops are something that many people use when they workout. Some people even use compression shirts inside their tees for more support.

When it comes to the tops you wear, try to choose a fabric that will keep sweat away from your body and dry fast. Natural fibres can get wet and soggy and are not the best choice for your sportswear. Instead, go for synthetic materials like polyester and nylon.

Now, let’s take a look at your bottoms. Depending on the sport you engage in, you might wear bike shorts, running tights, leggings or joggers.

You can go for bottoms that hug your figure or some joggers with a drawstring waist. As you are moving your body around, you should go with bottoms that are made from stretchy material.

For added warmth and comfort, you can choose to wear layers of clothing. If you are someone with breasts, a sports bra is an essential item for support during your workouts.

