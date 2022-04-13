Everything you need to know about Ashwagandha.

You've probably heard of them. Or at least heard of the word 'adaptogen'. These powerful herbs are said to help your body manage and adapt to stress.

If there are remedies that can help us handle our stress levels, they definitely have our attention. And, given the stress we have all been under the last few years, we wouldn’t be surprised if you felt the same way we do.

If you have heard of the word ‘adaptogen’, you have probably heard of the word ‘ashwagandha’. Widely used in tradition and Ayurvedic medicine, it is the most popular adaptogen out there. And it is also known as Indian ginseng and Withania somnifera.

But just like most supplements you take, Ashwagandha comes in many forms. These can include capsules, tea, powders, or tincture.

It has been used in traditional medicine for hundreds of years, becoming increasingly popular outside of Ayurvedic medicine as well. Mostly due to its many health benefits.

It helps stress levels, boost your mood, and helps with mental clarity and focus. We’ve got you covered if you want to know more about this wonder supplement. Keep on reading for everything you need to know about ashwagandha.

What Is Ashwagandha?

Also known as Indian Winter cherry or Indian Ginseng, ashwagandha is an evergreen plant that is found in Indian, Africa and some parts of the Middle East. Used in Ayurvedic medicine, ashwagandha helps increase energy levels, reduce inflammation, improve overall health and alleviate pain and anxiety.

In case you do not know, Ayurvedic medicine is a traditional system in India. It typically uses nutrition, exercise, mindfulness and herbs to promote a balance between your mind, body, spirit and environment.

Why It Is So Popular Now?

I think it is fair to say that we all have been feeling a lot of pressure. And stressful times call for methods and remedies designed to help you relax. When it comes to herbal medicine, ashwagandha seems to fit the bill for most people. And there is a number of reasons for this.

It is no secret that modern life is full of stressors and triggers. And all of this can contribute to physical and mental illness that needs to be taken care of.

We know that there are ways to achieve a healthy lifestyle. These include regular exercise, nutritious diet, mindfulness practices and adequate sleep.

And all of them are key to building resilience. They also equip us with the tools needed to respond and recover from stress. But some people need additional support. And that is where ashwagandha comes in.

It Can Help Reduce Stress In Your Body

We all know the feeling of being under pressure and stress. Needless to say, it is not a nice sensation to feel. But there is one major reason why so many people are taking adaptogens. They help increase your body’s resistance to stress in different forms. This can include physical, chemical, psychological and biological.

Adaptogens are intended to bring your body back into balance. And it helps to cultivate a sense of resistance. Ashwagandha can help to balance out your stress levels in particular. In fact, one of the hallmarks of this supplement is its adaptogen and nervine properties.

One of the biggest reasons why ashwagandha helps to reduce stress in the body is to do with cortisol. In case you haven’t heard of cortisol, it is the primary stress hormone in your body.

And it plays a huge role in your body’s flight or fight system. When you have elevated cortisol levels, you may experience symptoms such as an increased heart rate and blood pressure. While the studies on adaptogens are small, ashwagandha has been used in traditional medicine for hundreds of years.

It Might Have Some Cognitive Benefits

Are you having trouble concentrating or struggling to focus lately? Why not try implementing some ashwagandha into your diet? It might be able to help improve your cognitive ability, memory and your ability to preform motor responses after been given instruction.

There have been small studies done on ashwagandha. And they show it can significantly improve reaction time during cognition and psychomotor tests. This is used to measure your ability to respond to instructions and perform actions based on them.

It Might Help Increase Muscle And Strength

If you enjoy working out and improving your fitness levels, ashwagandha might be able to help you with that. While researchers continue to study the plant’s efficacy on improving your strength and muscle, studies have found that it improves speed and strength. Another study observed an increase in your muscle’s power, as well as a lower body percentage and a reduction in cholesterol levels.

It Might Help To Improve The Sexual Health Of Women

There has been studies that indicate that ashwagandha can help women who experience sexual dysfunction. Taking ashwagandha resulted in improvements in arousal, orgasm and satisfaction as well as lubrication.

Ashwagandha Might Boost Fertility In Men

But it is not all about the women. Ashwagandha might also have some reproductive benefits, including improving sperm quality. It works by rebalancing your hormone levels

It Might Be Able To Aid And Reduce Pain And Inflammation

There are some studies shown that ashwagandha might be helpful in decreasing inflammation in your body. And if there is one buzzword that has captured our attention this year, it is inflammation.

While we know that it is common, can be caused by eating spicy foods, and is linked to concerning health conditions, inflammation is still a frustratingly vague term.

There are two types of inflammation. Acute inflammation is a necessary part of our immune system. Without it, we would not heal. And then you have chronic or low-level inflammation.

This is silent and you will not know you have it until symptoms occur. The most common signs you are experiencing inflammation are redness, heat, swelling, pain or loss of function at the site of inflammation.

While this sounds scary, some of the issues you experience can be common ailments, like your sense of smell getting worse when you have a cold. So, taking ashwagandha can help to reduce inflammation and the pain associated with it.

However, It Is Possible To Experience Some Downsides

Many of us take some sort of supplement for our health. And when it comes to any supplement that you take, there are downsides and side effects that you need to be aware of.

Well, the same goes for ashwagandha. This is why it is important that you talk to a medical professional before taking on any supplements into your routine. Keep reading for the top side effects of ashwagandha you should be aware of.

You Might Feel Some Digestive Discomfort

The good news is that ashwagandha is a safe supplement to take if you follow the recommend dose. However, side effects such as nausea, diarrhoea and stomach irritation as well as other digestive issues can occur. But, if you stick to the recommended dose, this might not be much of a problem.

When you do take it in excessive amounts or larger doses than recommended, it might cause you digestive upset or nausea.

And You Also Might Experience Headaches

As well as issues with digestion, you might experience headaches and drowsiness when you take ashwagandha. However, these headaches – along with nausea – are usually thought to be short lived.

So, the good news is that while you might experience these downsides, it won’t be for long. You Should Be Careful Using Ashwagandha If You Are Pregnant

There are some people who believe that ashwagandha is known for causing early menstruation. And so, it is best to avoid it if you are pregnant as there is a risk of abortion.

However, some people believe that consuming ashwagandha in small amounts while pregnant is safe. The risk of abortion attached to the consumption of ashwagandha occurs when you take it in large amounts.

When consumed in the right amounts, some people believe that it can help control fatigue and strengthen your muscles for delivery. Some believe that it also helps you to maintain a healthy reproductive system and promotes thyroid health.

However, just like any other supplement that you take, please take to a medical professional if you have any concerns.

As Always, Consult Your Doctor Before Taking Anything

Ashwagandha and other herbal medicines and supplements can be powerful. However, like with any supplement you take, it is a good idea to discuss them with your healthcare professional before implementing them into your diet.

As we’ve mentioned, ashwagandha can have many health benefits. You can take it to help you reduce stress and improve your cognitive function.

But, as with so many different herbal supplements and medications, there are a number of side effects as well.

These can range from headaches to problems with digestion. So, before taking ashwagandha or any other supplement, check in with your doctor. This will ensure that you are taking the right supplement for you.

