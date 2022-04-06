Top fashion essentials for women over 40

In Irish fashion news, we are going to look at essential fashion items women over 40 should own. As we age, so does our style preferences. And this means that your wardrobe should change with it.

We are probably right in saying that you do not have the same wardrobe at 40 that you did at 20. And if you do, you might need some updating.

While we are big advocates in allowing people to wear whatever they want, there are some essential items you should have in your wardrobes. To know our picks of the top wardrobe essentials for women over 40, keep on reading.

Everyone Needs A Little Black Dress

The little black dress is one iconic fashion pieces that belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. It is loyal, will never let you down and always looks good on everyone.

In order to find your perfect little black dress, you need to consider your body shape. But with so many styles of LBD, it should be easy to find the right one for you.

People with an hourglass shape, try to go with styles that are fitted at the waist. This will emphasise your shape and stop you from looking heavy.

Ruching will hide any tummy insecurities and dresses with details on the shoulders and necklines will widen your top half.

And while the beauty of your little black dress lies in its simple design, you do want to add some sexiness to your outfit.

This could be a V neckline, some lace at the hem or sheer fabric across the shoulders. Just make sure to keep to one sexy detail to keep things classy.

And You Absolutely Need A Light Blouse Or Shirt

And we emphasise the word light. This is because a white blouse might not suit everyone’s skin tone. But depending on your own individual colours and complexion, your version of white might be beige, ivory or even taupe.

And if you have been following trends for a while, you know that your light shirt is not strictly professional. When styled the right way, you can make it a key part of your casual wardrobe. This is because your light blouse is elegant and timeless.

If you want to celebrate your curves, a fitted shirt is the way to go. This type of blouse is all about the right fit, so you might need to experiment to find yours.

Further embrace your figure with a classy pencil or midi skirt. Or you can go with boyfriend or flared jeans. As fitted blouses have less fabric than some styles, they can easily be layered under your favourite jumper.



Your Wardrobe Is Not Complete Without Some Denim

Is anyone’s wardrobe complete without at least one pair of denim jeans? You will be hard pressed to find one person who does not have some denim in their wardrobes.

Today, your jeans come in a wide range of hues, designs, styles and shapes. And while it is easy to style your favourite jeans with a simple tee, they are more versatile than you’d think.

No matter what style of jean you wear, there are simple ways to make them look polished. For a quick and easy look, throw on your jeans with a ruffled top and open toe heels.

Then, you can use accessories to tie your look together for a coordinated outfit. If you are not a fan of ruffles, a simple white blouse and blazer will look just as chic and sophisticated. And you can have some fun with your blazer by playing around with patterns for a bit of a statement.

For a cute everyday outfit, why not wear your jeans with a huge style trend for this year, puff sleeves? It is a fun way to add some flair to your denim look and you can throw on some heels for even more style points.

One of the easiest ways to make your outfit look more fashionable is to play around with patterns. So, have some fun and mix different patterns into the one look. They look particularly beautiful when worn with your boyfriend jeans.

A Chic Bag Can Make Your Outfit Better

And when we say chic, this does not necessarily mean expensive. The important thing is to have in your wardrobe at least one bag that is high quality. Beautiful bags can be recognised easily and be just what your outfit needs to look sophisticated.

An envelope clutch bag is perfect for your casual wardrobe and is big enough for holding all of your essentials. However, an evening clutch is something that everyone needs to have.

They come in a variety of colours and designs so there is bound to be one out there that goes with your own personal style.

Heading somewhere for the weekend but don’t want to bring a massive and bulky suitcase? You need to get yourself a weekender bag.

Also known as a duffle bag, it is ideal for those last minute trips. They typically have enough space for everything you need for one or two days.

Are you looking for that perfect bag that is capable of holding everything you even need without looking bulky? A tote bag might be the answer to all your prayers.

It is hard to find someone who does not own at least one tote bag and has quickly become a wardrobe staple for many. Trust us when we say that you can fit a lot of stuff in your tote bag.

You Cannot Go Wrong With A Jumpsuit

You can expect jumpsuits to take over your wardrobe in 2022. But while they are cute and trendy, they are not the easiest pieces to style.

Getting the right fit is crucial and so is choosing the right length. And we will not talk about the nightmare they turn into when you need the bathroom.

For your casual wardrobe, consider a relaxed fit jumpsuit with a gathered waist. If your jumpsuit comes with an elastic or drawstring waist, you can easily adjust for any looseness. Just try to avoid jumpsuits that are too loose as they can make you look frumpy and swamp your shape.

For a dressier event, it is best to go with a tailored jumpsuit. Elegant jewellery and accessories can bring your polished look together and using wide legs can flatter your shape.

If you want to break up your jumpsuit’s monochrome look, use a belt to cinch in your waist. You can place your belt at your natural waistline or a bit lower to create a lengthier silhouette. As well as your belts, jackets tied at the waist or long sleeved shirts will help create a hourglass shape.

Do Not Forget About Your Outerwear

Not only will your choice of outerwear make or break your outfit, but it can also be a great tool to keep you warm. Regardless of where you live and what the weather is like, you need to have several types of reliable coats in your wardrobe.

When it comes to surviving rain, snow or just a light breeze, you typically need more than one coat to cover all bases.

For blustery cold weather, your puffy jacket will do a great job at keeping you warm. This is because they are usually made from down insulation to keep you nice and toasty. You can go with cropped or something full length, whatever suits your personal style more.

But maybe a puffer jacket is not your thing. Perhaps you are more of a peacoat person? This classy coat has been around since the 1800s and you have members of the Dutch navy to thank. Today, your peacoat is a wardrobe staple and comes in many neutral colours and bright shades alike.

Much like the peacoat, your trench coat is another wardrobe staple. It has a utilitarian history, with people literally wearing them in the trenches.

The style has been tweaked and modified over the years, showing of a variety of patterns and colours. However, the double-breasted, buckled waist silhouette remains the same.

If you have gotten used to rocking your dressing gown over lockdown, you might want to consider a wrap coat when venturing outside. It has all the comfort of your robe and you do not need to fumble around with buckles or zippers.

We All Need A Pair Of Super Sophisticated Heels

Oh, we love the feeling of a good pair of heels. They make you look and feel feminine, empowered and super stylish. And while many people only wear their heels on special occasions, they can become a key part of your casual wardrobe as well.

However, we understand that this can be a bit daunting to some of you. You might feel like wearing heels as part of a casual outfit can make you look overdressed. But be confident. Remember that you are wearing the heels and not the other way around.

To make your heels a part of your casual attire, you need to choose the right shoe. Luckily, there are all sorts of hells in different shapes and sizes. You have your fancy stilettos, kitten heels, wedges, classic pumps, peep toes, block heels and the list goes on.

While they all might look similar, they can give your outfit a different vibe, depending on how you style them. If you are going casual, opt for classic pumps, mules, strappy heels or heeled boots. And when it comes to colour, avoid going with shades that make your shoes pop.

You don’t want your shoes to be the focal point of your outfit, at least not with your casual outfit. We recommend that you stick to neutral shades like black, nudes, beige or white if you are feeling particularly daring.

