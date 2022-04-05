Fashion alternatives to your little black dress

In Irish fashion news, we are going to take a look at great alternatives to wearing a little black dress. There are certain fashion garments that are classic for a reason.

And we all know the power that a dress can have. When it comes to our little black dress, it can be next to impossible to beat the versatility it holds.

If you are just starting out with experimenting with how you dress, a little black number can work wonders. It is chic and can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

And if you do not believe in the power of the little black dress, just take a look at your favourite movie stars. We don’t need to tell you that it has been a recurrent garment for many Hollywood movies and movie stars.

The iconic fashion designer Coco Chanel was responsible for creating the women’s suit. She revolutionised dresses to fit into the workplace wardrobe and this makes your little black dress an appropriate choice, no matter the occasion.

However, there are times when you need to shake up your wardrobe. Once in a while, you need to liven up your clothing with something more than your little black dress, which we all have in our wardrobes. But how do we do this and still maintain our sense of style? Keep on reading to find out the best fashion alternatives to your little black dress.

How To Revamp Your Little Black Dress

But before we move away from our little black dress completely, sometimes all it needs is a little revamp. After all, the devil is in the details and tweaking small details can be enough to make it stand out.

Go For Leather

We all need a little edge in our lives. And one of the best ways to add some edge to your clothing is with leather. A little black dress in leather is perfect for those of you whose sense of style is full of boldness and attitude.

And if you are worried about using leather and being ethical, there are plenty of vegan options out there. As it is cruelty-free, having a vegan or faux leather black dress can make you stand out on your next night on the town.

Add A Touch Of Sophistication With Lace

Sometimes black can be a bold and harsh colour to work with. So, why not bring a touch of softness to your outfit by incorporating lace into your dress?

As well as being delicately feminine, lace also allows you to play around with different textures. If lace is a bit of you, you can go with a dress that is completely embellished with the material.

However, small details like hemlines or sleeves with lace trims are enough to inject some personality into your outfit.

Bring Some Class With Velvet

Although it might conjure up images of Victorian gowns or petticoats, velvet has made a comeback in recent years and is now everywhere. And being a soft fabric,

it usually has temporary impressions from where you touch it. but this is probably what makes it a great choice of your 2022 wardrobe.

A black velvet dress is worn best when it is sewn into a bodycon style. Or you should choose something that is fitted on your torso. And with your fitted silhouette, you can feel great without worrying about looking like a piece of carpet.

Or Maybe Satin Is Your Thing

After all, it has been the unsaid mark of luxury for decades. And luckily for you, satin clothing has become much more affordable in recent years.

If you are looking for dress that gives you a great silhouette, takes in your natural curves and cinches your waist, a satin one is the way to go. And with so many colours available nowadays, you don’t have to stick to just black.

Chiffon Is Always A Good Choice

While your satin dress might be ideal for your night out, chiffon is the saviour material for all your daytime errands. And with a flowy fabric like chiffon, high-low dresses work best and look super flattering.

Usually layered, chiffon dresses typically steer away from fitted, bodycon styles. So, if you are just learning to love your body shape but not quite ready to step out of your comfort zone, chiffon is the right material for you.

How To Ditch Your Little Black Dress

Are you ready to try something completely different when it comes to your dress? Read on for some alternatives with your little black dress.

Embrace Glitter

Do not be afraid of embracing a little bling when it comes to your dress. Dress styles with tassels or beading with a glittery effect will help to create an interesting dynamic for your look.

As well as that, glittery dresses are worn when you want to stand out. This is unlike your little black mini that can camouflage you out on the dance floor.

Look For Some Frills

If you want to add some dimension and introduce a boho aspect into your dress, tassels are the perfect choice. Going with a dress made entirely out of this detail can be a great way to add some texture to your outfit. and you do not have to worry.

You need not go with tassels in tans or browns for your night out. Nowadays, you can choose glitter or shimmer tassels ones for some drama. Or you can go with a muted black on for brunch with your friends.

Embrace Your Wild Side With Animal Print

If you have been following style trends for a while now, you will know that in recent years, it’s all been about the animal print.

A big trend of the 2010s, animal print has slowly been worming its way back into our wardrobes in accents, shoe heels, scarves and clutches. Going with a maxi dress in an animal print can be a great throwback to the 2010s and you will look super stylish.

Or Choose Something Graphic

No matter what graphic you fancy wearing, it is always a good option for any fashion lover. Whether you wear something vintage, psychedelic, painted or sewn, you are spoilt for choice when it comes to expressing yourself. Remember that your dress is a reflection of who you are and can give you some conversation starters, too.

Gingham Is Classic For A Reason

If you are the studious person in your friend group, then a dark academia print can help to bring some charm to your fashion look.

When it comes to a gingham dress, the most popular choice is black and white, which is not too drastic from your little black dress.

With that said, if you are not yet ready to step away from your little black dress, gingham can be a great and safe starting point.

Throw In Some Colour

When the return of many trends from Y2K fashion, it was only a matter of time before neon dresses made their way back into our wardrobes.

And, if you are looking for that one dress that is sure to make a statement, look no further than your neon one. If you want to bring some badass attitude to your style, a bodycon dress in a neon shade is the way to go.

However, if you are a little nervous about bringing some colour to your wardrobe and replacing your little black dress, don’t stress too much over it.

It is perfectly okay to start out small and take tiny steps out of your comfort zone. And one of the best tricks to help you is to get a basic understanding on how colour works.

Jump In That Suit

We are all for experimenting when it comes to finding an alternative to your little black dress. And one of the best ways to do that is by ditching the dress altogether.

Jumpsuits have become increasingly popular and are seen as a comfy alternative to your dress. The best thing about your jumpsuit is that they allow you to create the perfect carefree and comfortable look, without making you look shabby.

If you want to create a chic workplace outfit, pair your jumpsuit with a collared shirt and heels. However, wearing a bralette and trainers can elevate your jumpsuit and take it to the next level.

Or Go With A Romper

Ah, the little sister of your jumpsuit. If you have an event coming up where you will be outside in airy weather, rompers are the perfect outfit choice.

And if you are spending time outdoor, light colours will look best. However, rompers in black in a chiffon or satin material are the ideal choice for indoor get together.

Embrace The Three Piece

Matching co-ords and sets are perfect for bringing some variety to your outfits. And if you are leaning towards more of a minimal wardrobe, a three piece can be the best option for you.

And trust us when we say that the bolder the colour, the bigger the impact. You can take some style inspiration from your faves on social media and wear your blazer as a dress.

Or you can style it with a mini skirt to mimic the silhouette of a dress. When worn with your blouses or shirts, your trousers can be a great alternative to trousers for casual days.

