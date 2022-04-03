How to wear ladies cropped jumpers with style

In Irish fashion news, see our styling tops for the best cropped jumper looks. If you take a look at any style of jumper to come out of the fashion world lately, they all seem to have one thing in common. The majority of top knitwear styles are now designed in a cropped style.

And with the ever-rising popularity of jeans with high waists, leggings, skirts and other trouser styles, we can understand why the cropped jumper has landed on everyone’s style radar.

While most people wear some sort of crop top all year round, but particularly during the summer months, this style trend does not stop at little camisoles.

Why You Need A Cropped Jumper In Your Wardrobe?

You just need to spend a little time on social media and it will give you some idea of how popular cropped jumpers are becoming.

But the cropped jumper is something of an oxymoron. After all, a jumper is supposed to keep you warm during cold weather. How can it do that if your jumper barely passes over your belly button?

But despite this impracticality, there is one big reason why we should all love cropped jumpers. They allow us to wear our favourite high waisted jeans and trousers, no matter the weather.

Due to their cropped design, it can be hard to know how to use your jumper to create stylish outfits you can actually wear.

And preferably without freezing. But as always, if you are stuck for style ideas, we have all the best fashion tips and tricks. Keep reading for the top ways to wear your cropped jumper in 2022 and how to rock yours in different ways.

Rock Your Cropped Knit With A Mini Skirt

If you are looking to create an unexpected outfit that catches people’s eye, pair your cropped jumper with a cute mini skirt. You will be combining two elements from different seasons for a stylish and feminine finish.

And one of the best things about this stylish combo is that you can wear it at any time of the year, no matter the weather. When it gets warm outside, leave your legs bare and slip on some sandals with a block heel.

This will help to maintain the balance of your outfit. When the days get a little bit colder, feel free to throw on some tights or leggings underneath your skirt. and you can swap out your block heels for some heeled boots to give you a streamlined look. As a final touch, add an infinity scarf around your neck as a focal point of your outfit.

You Need To Be Aware Of Your Bust

If you are someone who has a larger bust, wearing a cropped jumper presents its own set of challenges. Ones made from thick material can make your large bust look even heavier and give the illusion that your midsection is wider than it is. It also doesn’t help that most cropped jumpers can be oversized and boxy in design.

But do not let this stop you from wearing a cropped jumper if your cup size is above a B. To stop your top half from looking too top heavy, try finding a jumper in a thin material.

This will minimise added width. Also, it is always a good idea to pair your jumper with tight fitting bottoms that show off your shape. This helps to keep your frame looking balanced and your waist looking thin.

Pair Your Cropped Jumper With A Pencil Skirt

While your cropped jumper might not be the most professional looking item you own, there are way to dress it up. and one of the best and simplest ways to do just that is to pair your jumper with a chic pencil skirt.

The main reason why these two works so well is that the pencil skirt complements your cropped jumper. Its tight fit works perfectly with the looseness of your knitwear.

As well as bringing some balance to your look, your skirt is ideal for effortlessly dressing up your jumper without compromising on style or comfort.

To create a professional and classy look, keep your choice of colours neutral. You can then add a matching belt and heels to bring your outfit together in an elegant finish.

However, if you want to throw in some eye-catching details, please feel free. This could be something simple like wearing a patterned pencil skirt instead of a neutral one.

Sometimes Keeping Things Casual Is Best

Even though we love shiny embellishments and adorable details, there are times when keeping things casual works out best.

And if you are worried about being unable to create comfortable, casual and trendy looks using a cropped jumper, think again. Sometimes less is more. And sometimes, you can create beautiful and flattering looks using simple style tricks.

One of the simplest and yet sophisticated outfits ever to be created is a cropped jumper and high waisted jeans. While this outfit is obvious, but that does not mean that it is in any way less trendy if you style it right.

One of the best ways to do this is to choose jeans that fit your form and rise up just above the bottom hem of your jumper. You can go with some distressed denim to be the focal point of your look and add some extra dimension.

You Should Create Contrast That Complements

There are some cropped jumpers out there that can look boxy and unflattering at first glance. Their square and baggy construction can make them unappealing to some people.

However, just like with most fashion garments, your cropped jumper can look super stylish when worn the right way. It’s all about wearing them with the right pieces.

And when it comes to your cropped jumper, you always need to make sure that there are some sort of contrast in your outfit.

So, to counteract the loose fit of your jumper, wear some skinny jeans or trousers to balance out your shape. Wearing some tight jeans or form-fitting skirts on the bottom will make your legs look slim and give them some shape.

And if you do decide to go with some jeans, just make sure that you wear a belt. This will ensure that you are accentuating your waist and is another way to bring balance to your outfit.

A belt puts some emphasis on your curves and provides some contrast between your tight waistband and loose jumper. As a result, your waist looks smaller than it is and you have a beautifully balanced outfit.

Embellishments Can Help Add Some Interest

We all know that we should have a wardrobe full of basic pieces that we can wear repeatedly. However, wearing something constantly can get boring very quickly and take all of the fun out of your favourite garments.

So, to keep things looking stylish, sometimes your outfit needs some help. Adding interest to your clothes using your accessories and other embellishments can maintain some balance to your outfit.

And there are many ways that you can use your cropped jumper and accessories to create a high fashion and trendy outfit.

First, look for jumpers that have an interesting pattern instead of ones in solid colours. They have a unique ability to make your clothes look more eye-catching in a matter of minutes.

And, depending on the pattern you go with, they will also balance out your look and prevent you from looking too heavy on top.

If you are worried about your cropped jumper looking too short, you can try wearing a lace bralette underneath. Having the lace peeking out from the bottom of your jumper is another way to add some interesting details to your outfit. Not to mention that it adds an unexpected feminine element to your clothing.

When In Doubt, Layer Up

Due to their unique style and design, your cropped jumper works well when it comes to layering. When you layer your cropped jumper, you can bring some dimension to your outfit as well as interesting details and textures.

And you can also create a wide variety of looks using the same piece of clothing. Talk about getting value for money. To ensure that your jumper goes with everything in your wardrobe, be sure to get one in a neutral colour.

For a cute yet professional outfit, you can then layer your neutral jumper over a white shirt and some dark denim jeans. You can always jazz up your outfit using your accessories, like a black belt and handbag to match.

Or you can swap out your white shirt for a flannel one for an intriguing take on a classic look. And going with a jumper in a neutral shade will ensure that it works with your flannel shirt and doesn’t clash.

Whatever way you style or choose to wear them, cropped jumpers absolutely belong in your wardrobe. They can be used to create a variety of chic and cosy looks and are the perfect way to keep warm in cold weather.

