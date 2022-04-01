How to create a profesional fashion look

In Irish fashion news, we take a look at easy ways to make your fashion look more profesional.We all know the power that our choice of clothing have when it comes to us feeling and looking confidence and professional. And power dressing is for those of you who want to exert your authority, power and confidence.

This particular style trend all started in the 1970s and became more popular during the 80s. This is due to the fact that more women found themselves in the workplace across all sectors.

So, this was the era when tailored suits, dramatic shoulder pads, and dresses that stopped at your knee all came into force.

And, after spending the past few years swapping out our suits for joggers, hoodies and pyjamas, are we ready to ditch the loungewear, throw our suits back on and head back to work?

Although many of us have a desire to get back to socialising with our colleagues and an urge to dress up, we are not willing to put up with stiff clothes or high heels.

If you want to know how to make your wardrobe look professional and be ready to take on those important work challenges, keep on reading.

But First, A Little History Lesson On Power Dressing

We all know that the fashion of the 80s is memorable and distinct. Many people of this era began to feel like they could choose from contrasting looks and were no longer confined to wear boring clothing.

And the top look from the 80s that was the most memorable had to be the shoulder pad. Increasingly larger shoulder pads were put in place to support the wide sleeves on blazers.

During this decade, it was hard to go anywhere without a jacket and many of them were influenced by popular TV shows like Dynasty and Dallas.

Pearls, diamante, and gold chains were symbols to let people know that you had made it big. The women of Dynasty all wore trimmings of jewellery with a wide range of lingerie and covetable underwear.

And you have both Dallas and Dynasty to thank for the return of the shift dress is bold colours. Think fuchsia pinks, sea greens, bright purples, shimmering reds and royal blues.

All throughout this decade, we were bombarded with images of Margaret Thatcher in tailored evening suits, Yuppies running around and heading to business meetings and copying outfits worn by Princess Diana.

Whatever style of clothes you chose to wear during the 80s, you made sure that it was big, loud, bold and had as much personality as possible.

How Designers Are Taking On Power Dressing Post Pandemic?

You might remember that last year was all about the virtual runways. And many of the top fashion designers in the world have tried to envision what the new office dress code will look like when the pandemic ends.

And as many people during lockdown got used to lounging around in our sweats, it is a time for most of us to return to the office. Which means that we need to think about our tailoring and formal clothing.

And you have designers to thank for giving power dressing a new definition. The new workplace attire rules involves elasticated waistbands, softer fabrics, oversized silhouettes and more playful and joyful colours.

Let’s talk about Stella McCartney for a second. With her Fall 2021 presentation, she indulged in more shine, colour and eccentricity than ever before.

Swapping her neutral palette and minimalist designs for jazzy flares, blazers layered under bomber jackets and worn with sporty bottoms, McCartney showed us it is okay to play around and have fun.

And she wasn’t the only one having fun with fashion. Roksanda Ilincic also thought about what we will wear upon our return to the office.

She offered practical solutions with softer suits, using fabrics of cashmere blend. As well as that, she also added fun pops of colour like burnt orange and fuchsia.

Do Not Be Afraid Of Rocking A Tailored Suit

Whenever people think of power dressing or dressing for success, the iconic suit is usually the first thing that comes to mind.

And it is not hard to see why, over the years, the suit has remained a true wardrobe staple. Think about it, your suit has classic clean lines and a silhouette that demands and holds our attention.

Not to mention that it is one of the most versatile pieces you will have in your wardrobe. Depending on how you style your suit, you can wear your suit to work or for going out during weekends.

This versatility that the suits gives you is ideal for those people who want to achieve a look free from fuss but with all of the power.

And when it comes to the best suit you can own, a tailored one is the way to go. As people come in all shapes and sizes, a tailored suit will give you an advantage with their fit. When you buy something new, there is a gamble on whether it will fit your body. by going for a tailored suit, you ensure that you have the perfect trim for your figure.

And You Can Customise It To Your Personal Style

There are some people out there who perhaps feel like wearing a suit makes them look unfashionable. Maybe it conjures images of boring board room meetings or long days at the office.

So, we are here to tell you that you absolutely should make your suit your own. You can look for ways to stand out in your suit by experimenting and combining colours and patterns instead of just choosing basic black and white.

If you have any silk or satin blouses hanging in the back of your wardrobe, they will pair nicely with your suits with textures and embellishments. And you can always match your linen shirts with skirts and blazers in tweed and velvet.

Nowadays, some of the biggest fashion houses are playing with unstructured blazers that have no shoulder pads and chest canvassing.

Some have even transformed the unstructured blazer into something like a cardigan. And they do so while still retaining the formal look of the blazer, only without the stiffness associated with it.

Sometimes, the greatest fashion looks come from those times when you forget the rules. So, don’t be afraid of mix your structured suits with some feminine blouses.

The contrast that this look creates will balance out your outfit and is something you need when working in an office.

You Need To Dress For Success

When it comes to the dresses in your wardrobe, you should not leave them for formal events and special occasions. When styled the right way, they can also become a key part of your office attire.

Although you can wear something with structure for a more formal vibe, don’t be afraid of shaking things up with details and interesting fabrics.

These could be things like sequins, buttons, lace around the hem and sleeves. All of these small elements are enough to achieve that subtlety and authority you are looking for.

And it is important to remember that you will never lose your style when you express your power through your clothes. So, grab that dress hidden away at the back of your wardrobe and have fun revamping your working wardrobe.

Believe In The Power Of Stilettos

As well as taking care of what clothes you choose to put on your body, you also need to be mindful of your choice of shoes. They can be just the finishing touch you need to turn your basic outfit into a statement and professional one.

And if there is one shoe style that will always make a statement, it is obviously the stiletto. These beautiful shoes are a great choice for those of you who want to feel sexy yet still give off an air of power.

Not to mention that the extra few inches of height that these shoes give you is enough to boost anyone’s confidence. Additionally, they will allow you to exert your power, authority with grace and dignity.

Your Accessories Will Save The Day

You’ve probably heard of the saying ‘the devil is in the details.’ And it couldn’t be truer when it comes to your clothes.

The smallest details have the power to make or break the outfit you have spent time deciding to wear. And when it comes to making your outfit look more professional, your choice of accessories matters.

After all, completing your outfit using some smart and well places accessories will show off your authority and style.

If you are looking for the perfect accessories that exude and express subtlety and elegance, step away from your diamonds and go with gemstones instead. And your choice between sapphires and moissanite can have a big impact on how you present yourself to the world, your colleagues and clients.

Alternatively, you can also choose to go with something bold like a chunky necklace. And do not forget to wear a nice and clean watch to finish off your outfit.

