How to style bell sleeve tops this season.

In Irish fashion news, we are going to take a look at the best ways to style ladies bell sleeve tops for the season ahead.

We all know that the devil is in the details when it comes to what we wear. If there is one fashion element that always brings the drama and steals the show, it is the bell sleeve. They are flirty, flowy and are perfect for bringing an interesting touch to your clothing.

But due to their dramatic look, some people might not know how to style them. as always, we are here to bring you the best style tips to help you out. keep on reading to find out why bell sleeves belong in your 2022 wardrobe and some inspiration on how to wear them.

But First A Little History Lesson

While wide bell sleeves might be the ultimate throwback to the 60s, they have returned to our wardrobes in a big way for 2022. And while the bell sleeve is not a complete overhaul of your outfit, it is just an added element that takes your clothes up a notch.

You can thank the 60s for making loose fitting and flowy clothing popular. And as the silhouette widened, so did our sleeves. Anywhere you looked, bell bottoms and sleeves seemed to be everywhere.

And in the 70s, celebrities like Stevie Nicks wore drapey and loose clothing, with dresses and tops featuring the bell sleeve. And just like any other celeb, her fans all tried to replicate her wardrobe, resulting in the bell sleeves gaining some popularity.

Flashy Bell Sleeve Jumper

We are going to start things off with a bit of drama for this first fashion look. And what better way to shake up your knitwear this year than with some dramatic bell sleeves?

A gorgeous white jumper with a high neckline and long bell sleeves will always look super chic. And a white jumper is something that we all need to have in our wardrobes, no matter the sense of style.

Keeping your jumper white will ensure you look chic and sophisticated. As well as that, it is a super flattering colour that everyone can wear.

Team this choice of knitwear with a pair of black jeans and your favourite bag. And there you are. The perfect look for all your daytime errands.

Bardot Neck Top With Bell Sleeves

Although round and high necklines will always be in fashion, sometimes you need to show off your shoulders. And what better way to do that than with a Bardot top in a classic grey colour?

And if you are worried that this sultry neckline will take away from your bell sleeves, you don’t have to be. The star of your outfit will undoubtedly be your dramatic bell sleeves and we cannot get enough of them.

To add some edge to this outfit idea, you can throw on a pair of ripped denim jeans and ankle boots. Due to the Bardot neckline showcasing your shoulders, you are free to play around with necklaces and can even throw on a choker if you wish.

Bell Sleeves And Pinstripes

When it comes to creating the perfect outfit for a big night out, you need to consider bell sleeves. A gorgeous shirt with elaborate bell sleeves paired with some skinny jeans will always be a great look.

And choosing a top in a pinstripe pattern adds a playful element to your outfit. To finish things off, slip on some heels, curl your hair and apply some flawless makeup. You’re all set for a night on the town.

Bring A Bit of Boho With Bell Sleeves

If there is any type of sleeve that pairs perfectly with your bohemian wardrobe, it has to be the bell sleeve. It is loose, flirty and can add some drama to your basic wardrobe pieces.

As proven with this outfit idea. First, choose a clean and crisp white blouse with bell sleeves. Bonus style points if your sleeves have some lace details.

You can then keep the boho vibes going by donning your fingers in silver rings and adorning your neck with a big and beautiful statement necklace.

Throw on a pair of light wash skinny jeans to keep your outfit colour scheme light and bright. And you can finish things off with a pair of tan sandals and handbag.

Your bell sleeves will add a beautiful silhouette that looks stunning. This look also works with a pair of shorts and remember to wear your hair down.

Bell Sleeves And Shorts

Summer is right around the corner and we are busy thinking of all the fashion outfits we want to try. And one of the biggest ones is shorts with bell sleeves.

Much like your trousers and jeans, your shorts are also the perfect accompaniment to your bell sleeves. And pairing your white top with bell sleeves and a pair of tan shorts makes for a super cute summer look.

And although it is simple, you will still look elegant and fashion forward. You can tuck your tip into the waistband of your shorts to emphasise your figure and show off your curves.

And the bell sleeves helps to give some interest and balance to your outfit. for your accessories, you can go with a statement necklace and your favourite handbag.

Bell Sleeves And Colour

If you take a look at most of the style inspiration regarding your bell sleeve tops, you will notice that most of them centre around the colour white. And while this is a cute shade that looks good on everyone, don’t be afraid to embrace a bit of colour when it comes to your clothes.

In this case, your bell sleeves will still look gorgeous when worn with a more colourful top. One of the unique colours to blow up in recent years in terracotta.

It is a beautiful brown and blush shade that is easier to style than you’d think. And we cannot think of anything cuter than a terracotta blouse with bouncy bell sleeves.

To brighten up your blouse, pair it with some white denim jeans and heeled boots. Finish with your favourite makeup and wear your hair down.

Bell Sleeves And Chunky Knitwear

We all know that choosing to wear bell sleeves means that you are adding some drama to your outfit. However, this doesn’t mean that you need to leave them for your formal wardrobe.

When styled the right way, your bell sleeves can look just at home with your casual attire too. And a super cosy jumper with bell sleeves is the perfect casual outfit.

Not to mention a great choice to wear when the weather is a little chilly outside. To make sure that your jumper goes with the rest of your wardrobe, try to stick with a neutral colour.

Then, you can team your jumper with your favourite pair of trousers. And as your jumper is nice and neutral, why not go with a statement pattern or pinstripes?

High Neck Bell Sleeve Dress

A big trend when it comes to dresses this year are ones which have a high neck. Not only do they look absolutely beautiful, but you can also play around with silhouettes and textures when it comes to your dress.

Choosing a dress with a high neck will ensure that you look flattering and sophisticated, especially when you go with one that cut out sections.

And high neck dresses which have bell sleeves not only bring the drama but they also have a bit of a boho vibe to them. A stunning white dress with bell sleeves looks stunning, particularly when you let your hair down in soft curls.

Bell Sleeve Victorian Style Shirt

Why not take your wardrobe back to the past with a super chic Victorian inspired shirt with beautiful bell sleeves? Having a high neck on your blouse will ensure that you look and feel elegant while the bell sleeves will help to add a touch of drama and interest.

To keep the Victorian vibes going, make sure that you choose a blouse that has small ruffle details on the collar. And you can wear your blouse with a black velvet pinafore. The result is an adorable outfit with plenty of interesting and chic details.

Bell Sleeve Shirt And Trousers

If you feel like you cannot wear bell sleeves as part of your work wardrobe, think again. You just need to know how to style them the right way.

And they can make for a stylish change from your plain white button down shirt. To give your work wardrobe an upgrade, wear a white blouse with bell sleeves with a pair of cropped black trousers and black heels.

Not only will this outfit make you look like a boss, but you will look trendy and chic at the same time. A blouse with a round neck allows you to play around with different necklaces and jewellery.

However, as your sleeves will bring enough drama to your outfit, it’s best to keep your accessories to a minimum. In this case, a simple black bag to tie in with your trousers and heels will do.

