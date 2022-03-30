All you need to know about the Gorpcore fashion trend

In Irish fashion news, we are going to tell you all about the Gorpcore fashion trend. Would you believe us if we told you that the word Gorp was essentially an abbreviation of ‘Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts’?

This fashion trend came back into our wardrobes around 2017, and mainly involves the appeal of camping clothing.

The word Gorp refers to the nuts and raisins adventurers carry for instant nutrition. So, as you might expect, adventure sports like swimming, camping, hiking and bungee jumping all influence the gorpcore trend.

Bringing a touch of comfort into your wardrobe, Gorpcore also bridges the gap between adventure fashion and luxury brands.

But how does all that play into your everyday 2022 wardrobe? Keep reading to find out what you need to know about the Gorpcore style trend.

Gorpcore Brands You Should Know About

If you think that they gorpcore aesthetic is just a bunch of outdoor enthusiasts, you could not be more wrong. Over the years, this fashion trend has branched out from its appeal of being at one with nature.

It caters to this specific niche and focuses on the reliability of products and clothes than making them look pretty. So, with that said, here are a few brands you need to watch out for.

Patagonia

If you are looking for the best hardware products that you need to survive the wilderness, Patagonia has you covered.

They are the definitive advocate for all things adventure, from hiking and camping to bungee jumping and a whole lot more. And they will also keep you cosy with their clothing line.

If this pandemic has given us anything, it is a thin line between comfortable winter wear to camping essentials. And these two together allow most of us to bring the gorpcore aesthetic into our wardrobes. Which makes Patagonia a widely known label in the gorpcore market.

Arc’teryx

With a name such as Arc’teryx, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this brand is a tech one. But while you might think that the brand has its inspiration from tech wear, the fabric and materials for their clothing are far from it.

Coming up from Canada, Arc’teryx gives you a variety of slim and puffer jackets, perfect for protecting you against harsh weather.

As well as that, they have hiking equipment and multi-functional utilitarian bags. And none of these will compromise on the aesthetics of fashion. So, if you are someone who likes to hike in style, Arc’teryx is the brand for you.

The North Face

Despite being name after the coldest and harshest part of a mountain, The North Face ironically all started on a beach. In 1966, two hiking enthusiasts decided to follow their passions and start a small mountaineering store. Soon after, this little shop became known as The North Face.

And this is probably the first brand you will hear of when someone mentioned gorpcore. The North Face is known for its Nuptse Jacket, the Steep Tech Line, which was later taken up by Supreme as part of a collaboration, and some sturdy footwear.

If you are looking for the best to add to your gorpcore wardrobe, then The North Face is where it’s at, no questions asked.

Teva

If you are looking to add some feminine appeal to your gorpcore wardrobe, Teva is where it’s at. They are a great outdoor clothing brand known for their platform sandals.

And they also include the occasional boots and trainers for women. No matter your style preference, they come in every colour you can think of and their design makes them the perfect fit from a hike to brunch.

But do not think that all Teva has to offer is footwear. Their accompanying range of socks are a great fit as well. They are aiming at killing two birds with one stone with their socks and sandals and they go against the grain.

Snow Peak

There are some people out there who live by a highly active lifestyle. And if you are one of those people, you need to know about Snow Peak. If you love the outdoors, this brand has a reputation for creating quality performance worthy pieces and equipment. And their clothing is also customisable, depending on the weather you are in.

So if you are climbing to higher altitudes, why not flex the climb in your multi-layered trousers from Snow Peak? And make no mistake, their clothes are anything but boring as you might expect from an outdoor brand.

The beauty of Snow Peak is that they incorporate high quality with chic designs. Even their graphical tops and t-shirts have elements of nature and living that outdoor life. So, they are truly gorpcore, inside and out.

What Are The Top Elements Of Gorpcore?

When it comes to building the ultimate gorpcore wardrobe, there are some staples that you absolutely must own.

Trainers

Regardless if you want to bring gorpcore into your wardrobe or not, a good pair of trainers will always be a wardrobe staple.

But do not restrict your trainers for just your lazy days lounging around your house. instead, they can become the perfect addition to your gorpcore wardrobe.

When it comes to colour, grey works best for any camping trip. However, black works just as well and, if you really are enthusiastic about your trainers, a white pair is a must.

And your trainers need not be those ones that hug your feet, either. Something with a bit of a loose fit can work really well with your straight silhouette.

After all, when it comes to your gorpcore wardrobe, comfort will come above all else and should be the max when doing something daring.

Puffer Jackets

What is the one jacket that everyone reaches for when the cold weather hits? The puffer jacket, of course. Whether you go for a cute cropped number or choose something that goes down to your toes, puffer jackets will protect you from harsh weather.

Initially called the ‘sleeping bag coat’, your puffer jacket is an essential outdoor garment for your gorpcore wardrobe.

Many campers rely on their puffer jacket for both their bedding and travelling. So, you for sure want this as part of your gorpcore aesthetic. When it comes to your gorpcore wardrobe, when it doubt, puff it out.

Utility Boots

One of the reasons why your utility boots have remained a wardrobe staple comes down to their versatility. The durability of your boots is truly unmatched.

When it comes to your combat boots, they have been used for heavy duty work and worn by construction workers and people who love hiking and adventure sports.

Thus, this boot is essential to your gorpcore wardrobe. When it comes down to it, utility boots will allow you to put your best foot forward for every outing, be it to your nearest hill or coffee meeting.

Pullovers And Knitwear

When we talk about your pullovers and knitwear pieces, we do not mean your Tumblr approved chunky cardigans. Instead, we mean sturdy tweed jackets and coats that make the cut for your gorpcore wardrobe.

These types of pullovers and knitwear pieces are ones that you would want to layer under your jackets. So, think of your turtlenecks, body warmers and fitted jumpers among others.

Can Dresses Be A Part Of Your Gorpcore Wardrobe?

We will forgive you for thinking that all gorpcore consists of is clothing perfect for outdoors. However, knitwear is super trendy today and perfect for keeping you warm and cosy during cold weather.

So, you might want to think about investing in full length dresses that flatter your figure and give your gorpcore wardrobe a casual touch.

And to keep up with the nature aesthetic of your gorpcore wardrobe, tans, browns and greens are the ideal colours to go with. Even if you are not out amongst the trees.

What Are The Best Bags To Buy For Gorpcore?

When it comes to bags, the adventurer in you might gravitate towards utilitarian bags that have multiple purposes.

While backpacks are a classic choice, for the fancier tones, crossbody bags and fanny packs will also add a great touch and suit your stylish needs.

Basically, consider all the bags that have multiple compartments and zips to hold all of your essentials in a small space.

Are There Alternatives To Utility Boots?

The short answer is of course you can. We understand that some people might not want to have utility boots in their wardrobes.

Perhaps it just doesn’t fit your overall style aesthetic? So, if you are on the lookout for shoes that are the best alternative to your utility boots, that’s where your trainers will come in.

And we are talking about the ones meat for trailing and climbing as these are the epitome of gorpcore. But regular trainers will do if you are in a pinch.

Brands like Nike or Adidas will become staples if you are on a budget. But The North Face and Teva have a wide range of trainers perfect for any adventures you want to partake in.

