Fashion tips how to wear ladies joggers.

In Irish fashion news, see our styling tips to wearing women’s joggers this season. If there is one thing that we can thank this pandemic for, it is for making us fall back in love with our joggers again.

They are incredibly comfortable and usually have enough stretch so that they don’t feel restrictive. Also, they are perfect for those days when you want to be lazy and just lounge around the house. Especially on those days when you are feeling a little bloated and do not want to wear normal trousers.

And, while you might think they belong in your casual wardrobe, they are more versatile than you realise. They can be styled in a number of different ways and can be dressed up or down.

Wear them with a basic t-shirt, trainers and a simple jacket for errands around town. Or you can slip on some heels and a silk blouse for a cute night outfit.

There really is no denying it. Joggers should be a key part of your 2022 wardrobe and something that everyone should own.

And if you are looking for key tips on how to style your joggers, we have got you covered. Keep reading for know how to update your ladies joggers for your 2022 wardrobe.

Make Them Fitted

If comfort is all you are looking for in your joggers but want ones with variety, you can go with fitted ones. Fitted joggers have been around for quite some time now and are a worthwhile investment.

Instead of a matching sweatshirt to complete your outfit, why not keep out the cold using a trendy jacket or trench coat.

It’s the perfect way to smarten up your jogger outfit. but you can also go with the relaxed route and wear a denim jacket instead. Or a leather one if you need to add some edge to your look.

Why Not Add Some Individuality?

Our clothes can be a great way of showcasing our own unique style. Some of us are a little bit boho while some of us are more formal or smart casual.

If boho is a bit of you, wear your joggers in a light silk material that is a jewel colour. Not only will you feel insanely comfortable, you will look super stylish.

And you can top off your look with a simple cotton blouse or tee. And for the perfect evening date night look, throw on some heels instead of your trainers.

But, like we said, some people prefer to wear something more formal. In that case, you can choose some black velvet joggers and pair them with a silk blouse.

Some contemporary silver jewellery will elevate your look and you can throw in an attractive shot of colour using a scarf.

Don’t Forget The Little Details

If you know anything about style, you will know that it is the little details that turn a basic outfit into a fashionable one.

And sometimes, all you need to do is style your hair well and throw on some simple makeup to dress up your joggers.

It will make you look like you wear your joggers intentionally instead of just throwing them on because you had nothing to wear. if your joggers are a dark colour, you can brighten them up using your lipstick.

And a trendy casual ponytail or bun will show people that you look smart casual and not a slob. But it doesn’t have to be makeup. You can also use jewellery or your shoes. Which brings us onto our next point.

Or Your Shoes

Much like your accessories, your choice of shoes can make or break your outfit. so, it’s important to choose wisely.

When it comes to your joggers, wearing heels of any type or even ankle boots will add a fashionable twist to this causal wardrobe piece. It will help you to move your outfit from couch potato to girl’s night out. And wearing your heels in a cute animal print is the perfect way to add some interest into your basic outfit.

But maybe heels are not your thing and you prefer adding a sporty twist to your joggers. If you want to wear something sporty yet chic, just throw on a white tee and some stylish trainers or wedge heels.

To brighten up your dark joggers, you can wear some neon socks for shock factor. Or you can match them to the colour of your shoes to elongate your legs and make you look taller.

It is best to steer clear of wearing something like Ugg boots with your joggers as they can make your legs look thicker than they are.

Make It Monochrome

There is a reason why monochrome is one of the best outfit choices out there. Not only is it a fashionable look for anyone to wear, but it always looks good.

When wearing your black top and black joggers, try to make sure that they are the same shade. Then, you can go crazy by throwing on a brightly coloured scarf to add some liveliness to your outfit.

However, if scarves are not your thing, you can also use jewellery and you’ll have the same result. Resin necklaces in bold colours can also be flattering around your necklines, while earrings will help you frame your face and pull your entire outfit together. Another great way to add some interest is with a decorative watch or a glam handbag in silver or gold.

Play Around With Textures And Fabrics

We will always recommend to everyone that they play around with different fabrics and textures. You will make your outfit look interesting and have fun while you do so. And if that isn’t what fashion is all about, we don’t know what is.

So, go ahead and mix things up texture and fabric wise. A simple way to do this is by teaming your cotton joggers with a woollen jumper or shirt in a bright colour. This will give your outfit more character a light coloured shirt will always looks great when worn under a cardigan or jumper.

But, unless you need to keep warm in cold weather, try not to wear joggers in a heavy fabric. Doing so can make your legs look thicker than they are and take away their shape.

Keep True To Your Personal Style

Your clothes are your way of showing off your personality and who you are as a person. Some people are classy, and their wardrobe reflects this. But other people are free spirits and have more of a boho touch to their clothing.

While there are some of you who might feel like your joggers only belong in your casual wardrobe, you can also individualise them for your personal wardrobe.

Take this outfit inspiration for an example. For a cute preppy outfit, team a wide brim hat with a fitted charcoal blazer, fitted black joggers and throw on some pointed heels for good measure.

The beauty of this look is that you play around with fabrics and mess around with a lot of different style elements. The result? A fashion-forward outfit that is sure to turn heads no matter where you are.

But let’s just say that preppy just isn’t your style. That’s okay. You can take a pair of faux leather joggers and team them with a vintage band tee.

While you can throw on a plaid shirt to complete your grungy vibe, you can also lighten things up with a white and navy striped top.

Add A Feminine Twist

While we love the comfort element that our joggers bring, there are times when we need to add a feminine touch to what we are wearing. Not only can it be a great way of playing around with textures, but it helps to dress up your casual joggers.

And what pieces of clothing just scream femininity? Anything with lace. As mentioned, tops and blouses are the perfect way to add a feminine touch to your joggers and makes for a great outfit for going out with your girls. While you still look casual, you will also look super cute.

And colour is another important factor that you need to consider when it comes to your joggers. As well as being another way of making your joggers look more feminine. A pair of pale pink trousers with a lace white crop top will make you look fresh and fashionable.

Brighten Things Up

While shades such as blacks, greys and whites are classic for a reason, sometimes you just need a little bit more excitement when it comes to your clothes.

And what better way to do that than with some colour? If you are tired of wearing your usual black joggers, go for something vibrant like a bold colour. this can be anything from red, orange, blue, purple to even deep pink.

Whatever colour you fancy wearing, just throw it on. And if you are worried about your outfit looking a little too much, you can always tone things down when a neutral colour for your top.

And if you need some style inspiration for wearing bold colours, look no further than the iconic artist, Frida Kahlo. She often wore bright and bold colours that clashed and always looked original and unique.

