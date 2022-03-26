Fashion tips how to hide your muffin top

In Irish fashion news, see our styling tips on the best ways to hide your muffin top. If you are one of those people who carries a little weight around their middle, you might have a muffin top.

And it is something that is extremely common. But while it might be more common for those of you who are curvy, any body type can have a muffin top.

Which can be something that makes a lot of people feel insecure. And while we always encourage people to love the body that they have, we understand that this can be easier said than done.

If you want to know how to use your wardrobe to hide your muffin top, we’ve got you covered. Keep on reading to find out the best clothes to wear to help hide your muffin top.

Wear Some High Rise Trousers

High rise trousers should be your go-to if you have a muffin top you want to hide. And while there has been chatter on the internet about low rise jeans making their comeback, it’s best to stick to something with a high rise.

The main issue with low rise jeans is where they rest on your body, which is usually right below your muffin top. And this will just draw attention to this area of your body.

This is why it’s best to stick to high rise jeans. The high rise will smooth out your stomach as the material will rest nicely over top.

As well as that, high rise jeans will draw our focus to the smallest area of your waist, which can slim down your midsection. So, if you do have a muffin top you would rather hide away, get yourself some high rise trousers.

Or You Can Rock A Wrap Dress

One of the main reasons why everyone loves the wrap dress is because it looks great on anyone who wears it. it is extremely common to find all sorts of wrap dresses available nowadays as they are so flattering on your figure.

Which means that naturally, they look very flattering when you have a muffin top. The beauty of your wrap dress is that they cinch in your waist and help to define the area.

And thanks to the gathering of material with your wrap dress, it will also help to cover up your midsection. Fortunately, wrap dresses are that one fashion piece that will always be in style. So, be sure to add some to your 2022 wardrobe.

Try Some High Rise Jeans

In case you have not figured it out by now, anything with a high waist is your best option for hiding your muffin top.

While any high waisted jean will do, go for mom jeans for ultimate comfort. Which is important if you are carrying some extra weight in your stomach area.

Go With Open Necklines

Sometimes, the key to hiding your muffin top is to find subtle ways of drawing attention away from that area. And this is an essential tactic to use when dressing for your body shape.

With the case of your muffin top, you can bring people’s attention upwards using some open necklines. This is a great styling hack and helps to bring more balance to your outfit as well as distracting from your midriff.

As well as using open necklines, you can also go for a statement necklace or pair of earrings. These will also help to draw your eyes upwards.

Wrap Tops Are A Good Choice

We’ve already talked about how to use a wrap dress to hide your muffin top. But, if dresses are not your thing, why not try a wrap top instead? Just like your dress, they are extremely flattering on people with a muffin top and highlight your curves in the best way.

And So Are Asymmetrical Tops

This is a little known styling trick that not many people will think of. However, it does wonders when you want to hide your muffin top.

Believe it or not, an asymmetrical top will help to keep everyone’s focus away from your midsection and muffin top. Due to the diagonal line of this type of top, the top half of your body will be elongated and your tummy will be hidden away from everyone’s eyes.

But, when it comes to choosing the right asymmetrical top for your body shape, you need to make sure it is not too long.

This is especially important if you are petite. Asymmetrical tops are supposed to be longer than your average shirt. However, they should not be longer than your hips when it comes to length.

If you go with a top that is too long, you run the risk of cutting your legs short. This can also make your torso look longer than it is and throw your entire outfit off balance.

Invest In Quality Shapewear

We sometimes feel like shapewear can get a bad rep. And it is no secret that it is a hot topic for many people. But when it comes down to the right shapewear for you, there really is no right or wrong answer. It will always come down to what you are most comfortable wearing.

So, if you have never felt comfortable wearing shapewear, then don’t bother. But if it helps you to feel more comfortable in your own clothing, then by all means throw some on. It can be a great tool to use when it comes to hiding your muffin top.

And the main reason why shapewear can be a great thing to use for your muffin top is because it helps to smooth out your body. The good news with your shapewear?

There is a wide range of different types available, so you are sure to find some that works for your body type. For many people with a muffin top, choosing clothing that has shapewear already built in can be a good way of dipping your toes in.

If you take a look at some camisoles or dresses on the market today, some already have shapewear benefits added in. As we’ve already said, it can be a good way of dipping your toes into the world of shapewear and seeing if it works for you.

Avoid Wearing Anything Clingy On Top

We kind of feel like we might be stating the obvious here, but clingy fabrics have a tendency to…cling to your body.

This means that they might not be the best choice for when you want to hide your muffin top. After all, it is no secret that clingy material will highlight any areas you are insecure about. The more clingy the material, the more emphasis to that part of your body.

So, a great way to flatter your body and not draw attention to areas you do not want highlighted, is to go with loose and flowy fabrics. Especially when worn around your midsection.

However, it is important that you do not go too loose as this can actually add more weight to your stomach area. So, if you can, try to find a nice balance between clingy and loose.

Another route you can go down is to choose clothes that have a little structure to them. You can do this by using structured fabrics or silhouettes.

Structured pieces will usually skim over your tummy rather than cling to that area. Which can be a great solution to dressing your muffin top without feeling you have to hide it.

And Crop Tops

Much like your high rise trousers look flattering on your body, so will tops that are longer in length. So, when dressing your muffin top, choosing tops that go over your tummy is perfect for flattering your shape.

So, while crop tops seem to be everywhere nowadays, they will highlight your midsection and draw attention to your muffin top.

However, if you like wearing them, then please continue to wear them. But if crop tops do not sound particularly appealing, tops that are longer in length are a better choice.

But again, it is important that they are not too long. Something that falls around or just above your hips is the most flattering length. This length will help to minimise the appearance of your muffin top and still keep your legs from looking short.

Go With Something Structured

If you are looking to disguise your muffin top in an instant, do so by throwing on a structured layered piece over the top. Structured layers will give you that great skimming effect, much like your structured clothes.

But it also allows you to give structure to pieces that naturally do not have some. One of the main reasons to go with something structured is how well they will hide your muffin top.

Choose A Top In A Darker Colour

I’m sure everyone knows the age old style trick of wearing dark colours to slim out your figure. And the reason why this style trick is so popular is because it’s true and one to use for your muffin top. Wearing a top in a darker colour than your bottoms will help to slim out your top half and hide your muffin top.

