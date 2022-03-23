Expert tips how to clean earrings

Check out simple ways to help you clean your earrings the profesional way. From tiny studs to statement pieces, your choice of earrings can add some instant bling and glamour to your everyday look.

And choosing a pair of earrings is a fun way to elevate your own personal style. But maintaining your earrings’ lustre and sparkle is important. Not only is it important to the integrity of your jewellery, but it also helps to prevent infection.

After all, there is no point in wearing earrings if they hurt your ears, right? And while they say beauty is pain, we have never believed that statement.

So, how exactly do you make sure that your earrings are free from bacteria and make sure your ears are happy? Well, if you want some expert tips on how to deep clean your earrings, keep on reading.

How To Keep Your Earring Backs Clean?

We all have some sort of bedtime routine. You most likely have a skincare routine you like to preform or steps you take to wind down for the night.

But, while you are paying attention to washing your face, are you doing the same for your earring backs? We are going to say probably not.

If you are wearing the same earrings every day, they can build up dirt, bacteria and grime from your skin, hair care products and the environment.

Cleaning your earrings, especially stud backs and ear wire hook styles, is crucial when it comes to preventing infection. And this is particularly important if you have a recent piercing.

Proper cleaning that is done frequently is essential to healing your wound of promoting a healthy piercing. This will also help it last a lifetime.

Additionally, keeping the backs of your earrings clean should be a priority if you own fine jewellery. Not only will it prevent bacteria build up that can lead to further complications, it will also keep the metal in pristine condition.

Just like you would double cleanse your face, you should deploy a similar technique when it comes to your earring hygiene. We recommend giving your earlobes a clean at the site of your piercing and then at the back of your actual earrings.

If you are simply looking to keep your jewellery collection clean, especially your earrings, try to clean your lobes right before you put them in.

To do this, you can either use a simple saline solution or antibacterial soap. Applying your saline solution or soap to a cotton swap will help prevent cotton fibres from snagging on your jewellery.

Then, you can use your cleaning solution to clean your earring backs. And much like your night time routine, this should be something you are doing frequently.

The best advice we can give you is to clean your earrings regularly. This is a minimum of a weekly clean where you do a deep clean and get your earrings inspected by a professional every couple of months.

What Is The Best Cleaning Process?

Now, this will always depend on the type of jewellery you are hoping to clean. But it is usually a two step process. First up is cleaning. Then, you can move onto polishing.

When you are cleaning your earrings, it is best to go with a formula that works for the gemstones or piece. Then, you can use a polishing cloth to give the metal a shine. This will help to maintain your jewellery’s sparkle and lustre.

Nowadays, there are many all purpose cleaners that work well with gold, silver, rose gold, brass or steel. However, if you are cleaning earrings with some gemstones, you need to be aware that they have their own set of cleaning rules.

Once you have cleaned your earrings, remember to remove them before showering and put them on after you style your hair. This will help to keep them sparkling in between your regular cleanings.

However, if convenience is a priority when it comes to your earring hygiene, you can opt to go with a portable cleaning pen.

This can also be an inexpensive solution. It can make it easy to quickly clean your earrings while on the go. And there are certain ones available that will be able to clean your gemstones as well as your rings and earring backs.

And then, there are always cleaning wipes. Much like your cleaning pens, they are easy to use, inexpensive and free from mess.

You can use your cleaning wipes to get rid of any grime or dirt from your earrings. In addition to all of that, we have to talk about cleaning solutions.

Just like your cleaning wipes and pens, they are quick and give you instant results. It is also a great item to have handy in terms of sanitising your pieces after wearing them. This can be particularly useful for your earrings, as they can harbour harmful bacteria.

Are There Any Home Remedies To Cleaning Earrings?

As we’ve mentioned before, it all comes down to the material of your earrings when it comes to keeping them clean. By identifying what metal your earrings are made of, you can find the perfect cleaning solution.

Best Cleaning Solution For Silver Jewellery

If you are have silver jewellery lying around and want to keep it clean, we’ve got you covered with this simple do it yourself hack.

To start, use a quarter cup of baking soda and mix it with 2 tablespoons of water. Then, you can apply the paste to your jewellery using a damp sponge. Make sure to gently buff it in and remove and tarnish that has formed.

Best Cleaning Solution For Gold Jewellery

Gold jewellery can be perfect for adding a touch of elegance to your look. And it is easy to keep clean. The best do it yourself cleaning solution for gold jewellery we’ve found is using baking soda and vinegar.

First, put your gold earrings in a bowl and cover with a dusting of baking soda. Next, pour some vinegar directly over and let it sit for a few minutes. Then, you can rinse your earrings under some cold water and they will shine like new.

Best Cleaning Solutions For Costume Jewellery

When it comes to your costume jewellery, typically made from brass, it requires its own cleaning method and solution.

Jewellery clothes are perfect for removing any tarnish and keeping your costume jewellery clean in general. These clothes are inexpensive, convenient and pretty much fool-proof. If you are looking for a no-fuss cleaning method that comes with no mess, get yourself some jewellery clothes.

Ultrasonic Cleaning Machine

There are plenty of cleaning machines on the market and you’ve probably seen them all over social media. Essentially, they are a bit like a bath for your jewellery.

An ultrasonic cleaning machine will give your earrings the deepest and thorough clean. It uses high frequency ultrasonic waves to agitate the water your jewellery is in at a high rate.

This allows the water to power wash your earrings and clean any grime or dirt from within any crevices. And, while all earrings should be fine, you should always check its use on any gemstones your jewellery has. This will help you avoid any damage.

Some Home Remedies To Avoid

If you have been looking at methods you can use to clean your earrings, you have probably come across some popular home remedies.

We are namely talking about ketchup and toothpaste. And there is a good reason to avoid using these two methods at any and all costs. Rather than helping keep your jewellery clean, they will damage your favourite pieces instead.

For years, we have heard that using toothpaste or ketchup is effective at cleaning your jewellery. However, this is completely false.

You can damage your gemstones or metal on your earrings. Instead, go for a gentler approach. This could a foam or solution applied using a brush with soft bristles.

What Is The Final Takeaway?

It is all well and good doing your best to keep your favourite jewellery pieces clean. However, all of that effort will go to waste if you don’t store them properly.

Like with cleaning, storing jewellery properly will keep bacteria and dirt at bay. And there are a couple of techniques you can use when it comes to proper storage.

You can try keeping your jewellery in an air-tight bag or anti-tarnish pouch. Try to keep this away from sunlight to keep your jewellery from fading. You can also use a soft fabric jewellery box as this will maintain the condition of your favourite pieces.

Many of us love using jewellery for that extra shine it can give to your outfit. And this could be the case whether it is made from gold, silver or platinum.

Whether you prefer show-stopping gems or simplistic metal pieces, there are good reasons why you should have a good earring hygiene routine.

Keeping your jewellery, in particular your earrings, free from bacteria and dirt will help to keep infection at bay. It will also help you maintain your favourite jewellery pieces for years to come.

