How to find the best ladies swimsuits for your body.

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you ways to choose the best swimsuit that suits your body shape. Finding the right swimsuit can be a daunting experience for anyone.

With so many different styles and designs out there nowadays, it can be hard to figure out what works for your body shape. It is rare to find a garment that requires so much consideration, prep work and shopping around.

I mean, think of all the body scrubs, self tanners and waxing sessions we go through to get ready for swimsuit season. And besides all of this, choosing the right swimsuit plays a key role in how confident you feel about yourself and your body.

As mentioned, they come in a variety of different styles and designs and this can significantly alter the way they display on your body. and decorative elements come into play as well. A print that is well placed or a cut out in the right place can do wonders to slim down your figure.

But this is provided you know how to identify what will work for your body shape. If you want to know how to choose the best swimsuit for your body, keep on reading for our tips.

If You Have A Large Bust

Do you have the assets and want to know how to flaunt them? it’s best to take care not to go overboard with plunging necklines or skimpy styles. After all, you want admiring glances and not leers from men.

One of the main problems when it comes to having a large bust is that it also has a lot of heft. So, it is crucial hat you choose a swimsuit that gives you the right support.

This will give you a youthful appearance. One of the best styles to go for is a bra style top that comes with an underwire bra. So, you do not have to worry about sagging.

Try not to bother with bandeau tops or tube tops. While they look cute, they will not give you adequate coverage and will threaten to slip with every move you make. And we are going to bet that you do not want to spend time constantly adjusting your top.

Although bikinis are okay and can work, go with ones that have thicker straps or have a halter neckline. You will have a top that feels more secure as a result. And details such as ruffles are best to be avoided. They will just draw attention to your bust and make it look bigger than it is.

If You Have Full Hips

Many people feel insecure about their full hips. But we say that there is absolutely no need to be. In fact, we suggest that you accentuate them by wearing high waisted bottoms.

They are the perfect garment to add shape to your hips and bring some balance to your figure. Not to mention that they always look super flattering on just about everyone.

As well as balancing out your proportions, high waisted shorts will also help you feel confident with your body shape.

If Your Body Is On The Small Side

You should never feel bad about your height. Your cute figure will look best when you go with swimsuits that will lengthen your torso and legs.

That being said, look for halter tops and high waisted bottoms. They are the perfect choice when it comes to balancing out your figure.

For All My Tall People Out There

Lucky you if you have a tall body shape. You have the ability to flaunt the length of your legs and your torso. And when it comes to choosing the best swimsuit for your shape, stylish one piece will be the way to go.

The best thing about this swimwear style is that it will accentuate your torso and showcase your long legs. Styles with V necklines and open backs will also help to flatter your figure.

If You Have A Small Bust

Are you less well endowed in the chest department than other people? Well, don’t let that get you down. This means that you have more options when it comes to swimsuits that curvy people.

As you are likely to be lean or skinny, you can probably get away with just about every swimsuit design out there. so, go right ahead and don’t be afraid of trying new styles. These can be bikinis, tankinis, a solid one piece, toga, bandeau, you name it.

If you are feeling insecure about your small bust, you really don’t have to be. Anything that will draw attention to that area of your body will look super flattering.

And you do not have to make your bust look bigger, you just need to wear something that flatters your top in the right way.

The qualities you are looking for when choosing a swimsuit are things that add some oomph to your figure. These can be prints, ruffles or gatherings that will add some visual interest to areas where you need it most.

If You Are Feeling Insecure About Your Tummy

We feel like a lot of people have a part of their body that they feel insecure about. And, for most people, it is their tummy. Belly bulge, cellulite, scars – these are common complaints and stop many people from wearing swimsuits that show their tummy.

And while you might not feel totally confident wearing a bikini, you can definitely wear a tankini. Especially one that has a bottom with a high rise that will keep your belly covered.

If you are after a sleeker silhouette, some swimsuits can have a tummy controlled fabric. They will hold in your tummy while giving you some lift and smoothen out your bottom as well.

Look out for one piece styles that have colours or patterns positioned in a way that visually downplays your stomach. Although they are harder to come by, if you do find one, we suggest you stock up.

If You Have A Pear Shaped Body

This is the most predominant body type when it comes to women. Although this can exist in varying degrees. While your figure can easily be hidden under your clothes and using clever styling tricks, your shape is harder to conceal with your swimsuit.

This is because it is usually skin tight and leave a lot of your body exposed. So, you need to play with visual contrast if wearing a two piece. You can use ruffles, prints or bright colours to add some volume to your top half. Alternatively, you can also use darker colours on the bottom to balance out your figure.

Just try to avoid bottoms with a boy cut on the legs. These will widen your hips and make your bottom half look bigger than it is.

Something like a high cut will suit your figure better and it doesn’t matter if it is a one or two piece. This will help you to de-emphasise the width of your hips.

If You Love Modest Fashion

When it comes to the beach and sunny weather, most people deck themselves out in their bikinis. However, trying to stay modest can be hard when it comes to your swimwear.

But, luckily for you, high necklines and high waisted shorts are all set to come back into style. This means that you have more options that just your solid one piece so have some fun and play around.

Or Maybe Sporty Is More Of Your Vibe

If you have an athletic body type, chances are your body tends to be straight from top to bottom and is quite muscular. So, with that in mind, your aim is to choose some swimwear that defines your waist and creates some curves.

Two pieces will help you break up that straight line and give your body a curvier shape. But, if one pieces make you more comfortable, you can go with ones that have cut outs around the waist to help you visually nip things in this area.

If you have a small bust with an athletic body shape, it is best to avoid going for string bikinis or very sexy styles with plunging necklines.

If you do wear these styles of swimsuits, you risk making your body look more manlier than it is. But why not work your athletic figure to your advantage by rocking some sportier tops such as crop tops. After all, you definitely have the figure for them.

To Wrap Things Up

So, there you have it. Some of our best tips to help you choose the right swimsuit for your body shape. And remember that selecting the best swimsuit for you will come down to trial and error.

What works for one person might not necessarily work for another. You want to look your best, but it is also important that you choose a style that makes you feel confident.

After all, what good is a trendy style if you are constantly adjusting the bottom or the sleeves as they are digging into your skin. So, work with your body, think about what areas you want to accentuate and go and find your best swimsuit.

