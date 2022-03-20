How to style ladies denim jackets

How to style ladies denim jackets.

In Irish fashion news, see our fashion tips to wearing denim jackets this spring. We all know that your fashionable denim jacket is a classic for a reason. It is a timeless piece that has withstood the flared arms of the 70s, the double denim travesty of the 80s and the grunge style of the 90s.

And even today, your denim jacket is still a versatile, stylish and go-to piece to have in your wardrobe. In fact, we reckon it is hard to find any fashionable person who does not own at least one denim jacket.

Most of us have at least two or three different styles in our wardrobe. If you want to know why a denim jacket will always be a wardrobe staple, keep on reading.

And one of the biggest benefits of owning a denim jacket is that you know they will never go out of style. You do not have to feel guilty about spending money on your jacket as you know they have been trendy since the 60s.

However, as your denim jacket has always been around, sometimes it can be hard to keep it looking fresh and exciting. It can quickly turn stale if you are not careful.

As mentioned, it is hard to imagine a fashion look involving a denim jacket that has not been done. But fear not, there are some tricks you can use to keep your denim jacket looking fresh in 2022.

Go Old School With Your Denim Jacket

If you feel like the denim jacket has been worn countless times and is no longer fresh, many people will probably agree with you. However, sometimes the best way to overcome the overdone element of your denim jacket is to just accept it.

Your denim jacket has been popular for decades. And it is showing no signs of going anywhere. So, invest in a vintage one and add it to your 2022 wardrobe. Also, as there are so many styles of denim jackets available nowadays, you are sure to find one that suits your personal style.

Grab a solid wash denim that is reminiscent of the 80s. Or you can find ones inspired by the grunge era of the 90s if that is more your style.

To keep things looking fresh, however, just make sure to pair your old school denim jacket with modern pieces from your wardrobe.

Remember, that you can pull off wearing something ‘dated’ like your old denim jacket if you keep it as the main focus of your outfit. So, rock your vintage denim jacket with some tight black jeans or chunky heels, or sandals or a silk dress.

Rock A Cropped Denim Jacket

If you have been keeping up with the latest fashion trends for a while, you will notice that everything seems to be cropped these days. And your denim jacket is no exception.

Your cropped denim jacket is a unique and modern take on the classic and we can see why it is so popular. But you just need to find a way to balance out your look if you choose to rock this cropped denim instead of a normal length one.

It is important not to wear only tight pieces when wearing your cropped denim jacket. Usually, this can make you look top heavy.

So, pair your crop jacket with a tight crop top and some high waisted boyfriend jeans. If you want to bring some femininity to your outfit, you can swap out your crop top for a lace bralette. And if nothing else, try to wear some chunky heels or stilettos to add some interest to the bottom half of your figure.

Irish fashion news. How to style ladies denim jackets

Play Around With Patterns

I think that many people will agree that, in and of itself, your denim jacket is a very simple fashion piece. And this is probably why it has remained a classic and is always in style.

Additionally, the simplicity of your denim jacket means that it is super easy to style. You can easily wear one of your favourite pieces with it without things looking too busy.

But sometimes, your outfit needs something to shake things up. And if you are looking to add some interest into any outfit that you wear, be sure to wear something with a pattern.

So, rock your denim jacket with some bright florals or a geometrically patterned dress. Your denim jacket will help to tone down a busy pattern but still allow it to shine and be the star of your look.

Sometimes Casual Works Best

While we love wearing our denim jackets with just about anything, sometimes they work best when worn with a simple outfit. As they fit effortlessly into your casual wardrobe, feel free to pair your denim jackets with simple basics you already own.

However, to stop your outfit from looking boring, you can throw in something eye catching to draw people’s eyes to your look. this could be something simple like wearing wedge heels, to ripped denim jeans to even some bangles on your wrist. The beauty about your denim jacket is that it will go with everything and is not hard to style the right way.

Add A Feminine Touch

There are some people that think that their denim jacket looks a bit too basic. And it is for this reason why they feel like they cannot wear their denim jacket with a feminine outfit. But we are here to tell you that you are wrong.

You absolutely can rock your denim jacket and keep your outfit looking feminine. In fact, one of the best things about your denim jacket is that it looks great when worn with any type of casual skirt or dress.

If you truly want to add a feminine touch when wearing your denim jacket, try cuffing the sleeves until they reach midway up your forearm. It is a simple detail that will help bring a feminine touch to any outfit your wear.

Soften A Monochrome Black Outfit

We all love wearing a beautiful monochrome look. And an all black outfit is nothing short of sophisticated and gorgeous.

However, many people feel like they look like they are going to a funeral when they wear all black. So, a great way to offset this look is to throw on your denim jacket.

Your denim jacket is simple enough so that it will not take away from your sleek black outfit. But it will add just enough softness to take away from the intimidation of wearing too much black at once.

Your all black outfit can consist of any black pieces that you want but wearing a maxi skirt with a fitted crop top can look cute. You can then throw on your denim jacket on top to complete your look.

However, if both your maxi skirt and crop top are tight fitting, you can swap out your normal denim jacket for an oversized one. This pairing will add some needed weight and texture to your outfit so that you do not look too heavy on top.

Your Accessories Are Your Best Friend

In case you haven’t heard, your choice of accessories can make or break your outfit. So, it is important that you make the right choice.

However, there are some of you out there who feel like you cannot wear accessories with your denim jacket. Because of the buttons, general texture and collars of your denim jacket, some of you might feel like adding accessories can make you appear a little busy. But we are here to tell you that you are wrong.

Contrary to your belief that things can look a bit too much, sometimes your denim jacket needs a little help and you need to add a little spice.

Adding and playing around with your accessories will instantly inject some interest to your jacket and draw people’s eyes to whatever you wear with it.

On days when the weather gets a little chilly, you can pair your plaid scarf with your denim jacket for a chic look. And when the warm weather does decide to come, you can choose to rock a funky patterned scarf instead for some much needed colour and intrigue.

When it comes to your choice of jewellery, it’s best to stick to one statement piece. But don’t feel like you need to shy away from necklaces due to the collar of your jacket. And you do not have to keep things delicate either. Go big with a chunky chain to bring some edge to your denim jacket.

So, To Conclude

And so, if you do not have a denim jacket, we hope we have convinced you to go get one. Due to its versatility, you will be able to wear yours for years to come and they will go with anything in your wardrobe.

And if you do have a denim jacket but you do not know how to wear it, don’t let it collect dust in the back of your wardrobe. There are countless ways to rock your denim jacket and make it a key part of your 2022 wardrobe.

How to style ladies denim jackets. Irish fashion news.