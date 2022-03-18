How to style ladies flared trousers

In Irish fashion news, see our simple fashion tips in ways to elongate the look of your legs in flared trousers. We all know that we live in a world where fashion trends change every few minutes.

And just when you think you have got the hang of what looks good, it all changes again. There have been many trends that have come and gone in the world of fashion. And one of the biggest ones to make their comeback in recent years are flared trousers.

You can thank the recent outpour of love for 70s trends for that. Much like other 70s fashion staples like bell sleeves, flare trousers are on everyone’s fashion wish list this year. But while they have been making their way into our wardrobes, they can be hard to pull off. Especially if you are on the petite side.

It is no secret that many people who are petite struggle to find clothes that fit them properly. But that does not mean that they cannot rock a pair of flared trousers and look good.

If you want to know how to make your legs look longer with flared trousers, keep on reading for our tips. Despite people telling you otherwise, you can absolutely wear flares when you have a small figure. You just need to know how to style them.

But First A Little History Lesson On Flared Trousers

When you think of flared trousers, the words might conjure up images of the hippy style of the 70s and not high fashion. However, these two worlds have begun to collide.

Flares were a staple wardrobe item in the 1970s but their origins were still forward-fashion. These versatile trousers were seen everywhere along with platform shoes and bell sleeves – some other trends that have made their own comeback. If your fashion icon was Farrah Fawcett during this decade, we can probably guess that you had a pair of flares in your wardrobe.

Your flared trousers started to appear as fashion pieces in the 60s and 70s, thanks to popular cultural icons like Cher, Twiggy and ABBA.

In fact, many people think that the music scene of the 70s is what pushed this style into the mainstream. But while your flares are often associated with this period of time, that doesn’t mean that you cannot bring them into your modern 2022 wardrobe.

You can go all out of fully embrace the boho, hippy trend by rocking your flared with bell sleeves and beaded jewellery. Or you can use your trousers to bring a fresh take on the classic jeans and a cute top outfit.

Should You Wear A Pair Of Flared Trousers As A Petite Person?

We’ve kind of answered this already but the petite people can absolutely wear flared trousers. Some might think that they make their legs look even shorter but that is not the case. You just need to take into consideration a few things when choosing this silhouette.

We are not going to hide the fact that your flared trousers can look a bit overwhelming on your body. however, like all fashion styles, there are versions of this trouser type that will suit your petite frame.

A simple quick tip that will make your flared trousers look super flattering on you is to throw on some heels. Their height will elongate your legs and make them look longer and leaner.

Flared jeans are known for their exaggerated shape. However, this is what deters many petite people from wearing them.

But they can be an incredibly flattering shape so long as you style them right. However, there are a few things to keep in mind before you throw your flares on.

First, one good rule of thumb to remember is to ensure that the bottom ‘bell’ shape is not wider than your hips. You will still get the flared effect, but the end result will make your legs look longer. Which is a big plus for petite people.

If your bottom of your flares are wider than your hips, they can become too much and have a shortening effect. You need your flares to balance out your hips as this can aid in balancing out your over silhouette.

Why Flared Trousers Look So Flattering?

There are a few key factors to pay attention to when you are looking for flared trousers for petite frames. First up, you can take a look for ones that are tailored for petites.

Although you can take your trousers to the tailors, petite clothing has come a long way in recent years so there are flared trousers available for your figure. And this makes finding your perfect pair a whole lot easier.

Next up, you can look for trousers that have a mid to high rise. In general, low rise trousers are not flattering on people with petite figures as they shorten your leg line.

By lifting the rise of your trousers, even by a few inches, you dramatically lengthen your legs, and this is crucial for flared trousers.

This is because they can make your legs look shorter, no matter if you are petite or not. Which is the reason why the rise of your trousers is important.

What Is The Perfect Length Of Trousers For Petite People?

Regardless of the style of trousers you want to wear, inseam length is always a struggle for petite people. But with flared trousers, it can a little more difficult as you want the length to be on the longer side.

For your flared trouser, the main rule you should remember is that they cover most of your shoe. And this is without the hem reaching all the way to the floor.

This will cause your trousers to drag while walking. So, when it comes to trying on your trousers, you should bring the shoes you plan on wearing with them the most often. This can give you a much better sense of what length is the right one for your figure.

And if you need to get any alterations done, be sure to bring your shoes with you as well. As the perfect length is incredibly important with your flared trousers, you should be as prepared as possible.

How To Look Taller Using Flared Trousers?

For most people with petite figures, looking and feeling taller and leaner is the focal point in choosing clothes. And even though your flared trousers are known for their ability to shorten the look of your body, they can give length to your petite figure. You just have to style them the right way.

Which means that you need to be aware of two key points. The first is length. The second is choosing the right width of the flare. But there are a couple of other factors to keep in mind when choosing the right flares for you.

If you can, try to stick to dark colours and washes of denim. And avoid anything with a lot of distressing as they can break the leg line and make you look shorter.

While we have mentioned that you need to watch out for the width of your flare, you need to also pay attention to where they start on your body.

As a petite person, you will want to choose trousers where the flare starts at the knee. While this is something that can seem hard to find, it is not impossible.

The reason why this placement is so important is that anything that falls higher or lower will make you look shorter and wider.

What To Do If Your Flared Trousers Do Not Fit?

It is no secret that many people who are petite struggle to find clothing that fits them correctly. And as fit is such a crucial element to your flared trousers looking flattering, spending some time to get the right ones is worth it.

Now, if they do not seem to fit you, it is time to take them to the tailor. Areas like your hips and waist width can easily be fixed by a professional. However, if the entire fit is off, it might be worth finding another pair that work with your body better.

Not All Flared Trousers Will Suit Petite People

This probably goes without saying, but not every flare trouser you try on will suit your petite frame. Flares that are extremely exaggerated, anything that fits too loose or looks too light is not going to look good on petites.

If you keep our previously mentioned tips in mind, you should be able to find a pair of flared trousers that work for you.

But Flared Trousers Can Look Great On Petite People

Well, there you have it. Flares are well and truly back for this year. And although many people believe that you cannot wear flared trousers if you are petite in stature, nothing could be further from the truth.

And we hope that by following our fashion tips, you now know how to make your legs look longer with flared trousers. So, go out and get a pair for your 2022 wardrobe.

