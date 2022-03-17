How to style pop punk fashion

In Irish fashion news, we are going to look at simple ways to help you embrace pop punk fashion. If you follow any fashion trends on social media nowadays, you might have noticed that it is all about the pop punk style of the early noughties. And the resurgence of this fashion style was inevitable, given the relentless return of all things Y2K fashion.

Pop punk clothing has popped up everywhere, from appearances on the runways to the red carpet and of course, in our street style. And this time around, this edgy fashion trend is more accessible than ever.

If you want to know how to embrace the pop punk fashion trend in 2022, keep on reading. As always, we have all the style tips you need to know about wearing the pop punk fashion trend.

How Your Favourite Celebs Have Influenced Pop Punk Fashion?

We all know that fashion movements always mimic celebrities and music, and your pop punk trend is no exception. Take a look at Megan Fox.

Not only is she on everyone’s radar, her relationship with MGK has influenced her wardrobe. You can usually see the pair rocking some alternative outfits that are constantly referencing early noughties music.

Megan is frequently seen in vans, metal tees and is a fan of leather jackets. Throw in some flannel shirts and heavy makeup and she is the perfect picture of pop punk.

And we cannot talk about celebrities who have influenced pop punk without mentioning Avril Lavigne. Known for her alternative style in the noughties, the punk princess is still rocking today.

Since the age of 17, she has been garnering attention as a force to be reckoned with in terms of music and fashion.

From skater girl, to punk rock glam and gothic grunge, Avril has inspired people as pop punk has made its way back into the mainstream.

I mean, just take a look at her 2022 MTV VMA outfit. Sporting a tank top and low rise cargo pants, she completed her outfit with a signature striped tie and spike bracelets.

How Exactly Do You Dress Pop Punk?

If you want to embrace the pop punk trend and bring it into your 2022 wardrobe, we have just the tips for you. But before you go ahead, you need to know what clothes to wear if you truly want to rock this trend. Let’s get into it.

Throw On Some Band Tees

This might seem like an obvious thing to point out, but you cannot really have a pop punk wardrobe without band tees.

So, grab some memorabilia from your favourite musicians and make a fashion statement. Popular choices are Metallica, Iron Maiden and Led Zeppelin but any band will work just fine.

When it comes to the right fit, slouchy and relaxed is where it’s at. And they look particularly flattering when they are boxy and oversized.

You can tuck them into your high-waisted jeans for the perfect grungy look. and another popular way to wear your band tees is to tie it with a hair tie or wear something cropped.

Add Some Ripped Denim To Your Wardrobe

Denim is that one material that suits anyone’s wardrobe, no matter if you like pop punk or not. I mean, it will be hard to find anyone that does not own at least one pair of denim jeans. And while blue will look great with your pop punk wardrobe, darker colours will work better for this aesthetic.

When it comes to your jeans, we would recommend that you go with some straight leg styles or classic mom jeans. While skinny jeans will look good, relaxed fits are the way to go with your pop punk wardrobe.

Now, you can either buy ones that are ripped already or go to town on some old ones and some scissors. Ripped knees are a popular choice for 2022, but you can also create some lateral rips on your thighs for a bit of drama.

And Don’t Forget Your Chunky Platform Shoes

Where would your pop punk wardrobe be without a pair of chunky platform shoes. Chunky platforms are an essential if you want to embrace the pop punk era of the early noughties.

And the most iconic shoes for your edgy wardrobe are a pair of Doc Martens. However, any chunky platform shoe will work.

And with chunky boots becoming increasingly popular, there are many different brands and styles to choose from. While you may associate your chunky boots with your winter wardrobe, they can be worn at any time of the year.

When it comes to your chunky boots, there are many reasons why we love them. They are incredibly versatile and can be worn with anything in your wardrobe, no matter the style. So, throw on a pair, slip on your favourite band tee and finish off with some ripped denim.

Embrace Electric Blue Clothing

You might be forgiven for thinking that pop punk clothing just consists of dark clothing and colours. However, there is one colour that is sure to add a pop to your outfit and keeps popping up everywhere.

It is, of course, electric blue. While it might seem a bit odd to pair such a vibrant colour with your pop punk wardrobe, it is so bold that it works. And it is the perfect colour to your edgy wardrobe.

If you are not convinced that electric blue belongs in your pop punk wardrobe, try wearing an all black outfit and add a touch of blue. You can see if it works and what you like about your outfit.

And we bet that you will be surprised at how much you love wearing this bold colour. If you are unsure of how to add electric blue to your outfit, the best way is to throw on a blue jumper or t-shirt. However, you can as bold as this vibrant shade and rock some electric blue trousers. Talk about making a statement.

And We Cannot Forget About Tartan Skirts

There really is no other fashion piece that captures the pop punk era like your tartan skirt. it is incredibly versatile and can be worn in a number of different ways.

Depending on how you style it, you can rock your tartan skirt with boots, heels or even flats. But for the purposes of your pop punk wardrobe, a tartan skirt paired with some Doc Martens is the way to go.

So you need to make sure you invest in a good tartan skirt to complete transitioning your wardrobe into a pop punk one.

And the good news is that there are so many to choose from. The most popular ones from the noughties are mini in style and often are pleated in design. However, you can find ones that do not have any pleats if they are not your thing.

When it comes to colour, you also have a huge range to choose from. But, if you want to look like you have stepped out of the noughties, the best colours to choose are red, blue, green and yellow. As well as those, you can find baby pink colours and purples.

But if you truly want to embrace pop punk fashion and blend two trends into one outfit, find a tartan skirt in electric blue to really stand out. It is the perfect way to add some colour into your outfit and looks right at home with the rest of your pop punk outfit.

You can even pair your tartan skirt with your band tee and slip on an army green jacket. All you have to do to finish off your outfit is throw on some ripped tights and Docs and you’ve got yourself a pop punk outfit.

Or Your Vertical Striped Trousers

Another key fashion pattern to add to your pop punk wardrobe is vertical stripe trousers. And not only are they a key part of the pop punk trend, they are also super flattering, practical and easier to style than you’d think.

In terms of how big the stripes should be, that is entirely up to you. You can embrace the drama with big stripes or go for a more subtle approach with something small.

When it comes to colour, black and white are a popular choice for a pop punk wardrobe. However, any colour will work. Again, it will come down to your own personal preference.

There are many ways to wear your striped trousers. while you could go with the stripe on stripe look (they don’t even need to match), pair your trousers with some platform shoes and a plain or band tee for the perfect pop punk outfit.

You can then throw on your leather blazer on top to complete your ensemble. Mixing two fashion trends is always a genius move when it comes to creating an iconic fashion look.

So, by wearing your graphic band tee with your striped trousers, you will create a pop punk outfit that makes you look like you’ve step straight out of the noughties. So, go right ahead and add some pop punk into your 2022 wardrobe.

