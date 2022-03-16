Latest ways to style women’s workwear

In Irish fashion news we look at great new ways to dress for work this season. When it comes to your working wardrobe, choosing the right thing to wear can have a big impact in how you feel and perform. Your choice of work outfits can play a big part in making your office days better and lifting your mood.

But planning your work outfits can be a bit stressful, which is the last thing you need when you are rushing out the door in the mornings.

And you might have added stress when your company or workplace have a unique dress code. Creating the perfect work outfit can be a tricky thing to accomplish.

If you find yourself wearing the same outfits every day, you can get bored quickly and find it hard to keep things looking fresh.

However, this does not mean that you cannot get creative and express yourself through your working wardrobe. After all, you have more option available than a black pair of trousers and white blouse.

Sometimes, you need to shake up your working wardrobe. With traditional rules regarding your workplace attire in mind, we’ve put together some outfit ideas to help you out of your working style rut. Keep on reading to find out how to bring some edge to your working wardrobe. Let’s get into it.

Make A Statement With Your Coat

Statement coats are a great way to add some interest to a basic work outfit. and this year, it is all about plaid. It seems to be everywhere and a popular material that ever fashion lover simply adores.

One of the best things about this pattern is how incredibly versatile it is. Not only can you use it to jazz up your working wardrobe, but it looks right at home with basic wardrobe staples as well.

You can wear your statement coat with some trainers or a classy pair of high heels. However, when it comes to your work place outfits, rock your statement coat with a simple black dress with a belt around your waist for some definition.

Rock Some Jewel Tones

For this outfit idea, you will need a silk slip dress in a bronze colour and a dark green coat. And if you think that silk is not the right material to have in your work wardrobe, think again.

When styled the right way, your silk slip dress can look professional and chic, perfect for long days at the office. When you combine your dress with a long emerald green coat, your bronze dress takes on a sophisticated and edgy vibe. Some block heels are a comfy choice for your workplace and match perfectly with the edgy vibe of your outfit.

Add Some Drama With Your Sleeves

What is one of the biggest sleeve trends to crop up in recent years? It is, of course, puff sleeves. They are retro looking, chic and utterly classy. Which is everything that you want your working wardrobe to be.

A button down silk dress can be a stylish addition to your working wardrobe. And the turquoise colour makes a nice change from your neutral shades you usually wear to work.

And it looks super flattering on a wide range of different skin tones. To keep your dress work appropriate for the office, choose one that is midi in length. And throw in some edge using some small details, like a cute pearl bag.

Use Pastel Colours And Pleats

In case you have been living under a rock lately, you will know that teddy coats are back and bigger than ever. Not only are they a cosy addition to your wardrobe, these pieces are an excellent choice for bringing a touch of elegance to your clothing.

Leather details, pastel colours and skirts with pleats are great pieces to wear during your office hours. And while wearing socks and sandals can be a tricky style to pull off, they will help you create a bold and fashionable look.

Or Go With Classic Black And Grey

We understand that many people are uncomfortable wearing bright colours or edgy details when at work. So, why not fall back onto a safe and sound option with some black and grey clothes?

They are perfect for your working wardrobe and always look appropriate. Cropped wide leg trousers with an oversized jumper is chic and professional.

And, if your work involves a lot of moving around, you should always prioritise comfort over style. But, when it comes to your classic black and grey outfits, you can have the best of both worlds. To finish your outfit off, black block heels worn with your cropped trousers are a match made in fashion heaven.

Ditch Your Black Trousers

We all know that black trousers are a safe and comfortable option to have in your working wardrobe. However, there are times when you need to shake things up a little bit and that is where your white trousers come in.

Your white trousers are one of the most chicest and sophisticated choices you can make for your work outfit, especially when paired with a plaid blazer.

But you don’t have to stop there. Don’t be afraid of throwing in some other stylish details to your outfit. these can be anything from a classy black belt or waistband.

And when it comes to your choice of footwear, why not go with a big trend for this year? We are talking about a pair of Crocs. But not just any Crocs will do. Their pointy toe heels are a great addition to your work wardrobe and look incredibly classy.

Burgundy And Camel Are A Stylish Choice

Oversized suits might not be the first thing that comes to mind when choosing a work outfit. especially as most people immediately think of plain black options. Which, although they look classy, can be a little boring.

But we are here to convince you that you absolutely need to add an oversized suit to your work wardrobe. The comfort factor, as well as style, will win your heart over.

And if you don’t want to play it safe with black, go with burgundy instead. It will pair perfectly with your camel coat, which is another wardrobe staple. When work together, both of these colours are elegant and sophisticated, perfect for your days at the office.

Embrace The Beige

Beige can be a tricky colour to pull off. While it is a beautiful colour, it can look basic when worn on its own. So, to avoid this, it is best to pair your beige clothing with another shade. And camel is one of those shades that will instantly lift any colour you wear with it.

Chinos with a jumper in a beige shade with a camel coat thrown on top will be that one outfit combo you will wear again and again.

Add Some French Style To Your Wardrobe

There are basic pieces that everyone should have in their wardrobes. and according to ultra stylish French people, some of these basic are a white shirt, jeans, black boots, black leather jacket and a pleated skirt.

By wearing some of these basics together, you will be able to create a chic work outfit. You can then add in some edge with your accessories or makeup.

You Cannot Go Wrong With A Wrap Dress

You might have noticed that wrap dresses are on top of a lot of people’s fashion lists for 2022. And it is not hard to see why.

Your wrap dress is that one piece that will look good on everyone who wear it. And this is regardless of your body shape and size. They are also perfect for any time of year and can be worn for any occasion.

Wrap dresses are perfect for your working wardrobe as well as people who do not want to spend a lot of time deciding what to wear. For a day at the office, go with a dress in a wrap design but make sure to go with an interesting pattern or beautiful colour.

Orange Is Not Just For Autumn

Orange is perhaps one of the boldest colours you can add to your working wardrobe, but the payoff is so worth it. And if you think that orange only belongs in your autumn wardrobe, it’s time to think again.

Orange can be a great addition to your chic work wardrobe. You can go for a blazer in a burnt orange shade and pair it with a blouse in a cream colour. To keep your outfit looking a little edgy, you can go for houndstooth trousers and slip on some black boots.

Embrace The Burgundy

When it comes to combining colours, burgundy is one of the best shades to use. It works extremely well when worn with beige, white or grey. For this outfit idea, go for a monochrome look by wearing burgundy everything.

Pair your burgundy jumper with your pleated skirt in a slightly lighter shade. You can then finish off your outfit with a dark chocolate bag and beige shoes.

