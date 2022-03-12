5 ways how to wear a shirt dress

In Irish fashion news we are going to show you hw to wear a shirt dress based on your body size. We all know how important dresses are to our wardrobes.

From casual, everyday options for our basic wardrobe to full length ball gowns for our formal ones, dresses are iconic for a reason. They make your look and feel good, are super flattering and always on trend.

And one of the top dress trends of this year is going to be the shirt dress. It is extremely comfortable and allows you to look feminine without you making too much effort. And you do not have to sacrifice your comfort for style as this dress looks great with everything.

But if you think that the shirt dress only looks good on models, you better think again. If you know your body shape, you will be able to find the right shirt dress that works for you. And be able to add another stylish dress to your 2022 wardrobe.

We all have parts of our bodies that we would rather hide than embrace. And that is one of the biggest reasons why everyone loves the shirt dress.

Not only is it versatile and be worn with everything, you can use it to hide the parts of your body you do not want on display. While we always encourage people to love the body they have, we understand that some days you are better at this than others.

If you want to know more about how to find your body shape and choose the right shirt dress for you, keep on reading. We‘ve put together the best tips on how to wear a shirt dress based on your body shape.

Wearing A Shirt Dress On A Pear Body Shape

A pear shape body is typically defined by a small bust with full hips and shoulders that are narrower than your hips. The advantages of this body shape is that you usually has a long torso with a flat stomach.

When it comes to clothes, going with ones that draw attention to your thighs and hips is not the best decision for you. This means that it is best to keep away from patterned trousers or coloured skirts. And another tips to keep in mind is that a pair of pointed toe heels are your friends.

When it comes to the right shirt dress for your pear body shape, do not forget to define your waist. The perfect dress will have a tight fit on the top and volume on the bottom. This will keep attention away from your hips and accent your arms and torso.

Another great option for you is a shirt dress without sleeves. This will also draw attention to your beautiful arms. Going for a dress with pockets on the chest will also help to add volume to this area and away from your hips.

Wearing A Shirt Dress On An Apple Body Shape

Have you a round shoulder line and a full bust? You might have an apple body shape. The fullest part of your body is around your middle and you’ve got a great pair of legs.

Do you want to know how to wear a shirt dress for your body shape, particularly your apple shape figure? As always, we’ve got you covered.

If you are someone who have an apple body shape, we need you to understand how crucial it is that you have the right bra. It will help to support and bring some balance to your top half. And keep your bottom part short to concentrate people’s attention there.

When it come to the ideal shirt dress for your body shape, a denim one is perfect. As it has a straight fit, it will help to keep balance where it needs to be on your body. And a shorter style is better than a long one as it will draw attention to your great legs.

If you want a dress that is a bit lighter, a linen shirt dress is the right choice for you. As it is a light material, it will not define the curves you want to stay hidden.

Choosing a dress style with a V neckline will highlight your bust and draw attention away from your middle. And if you want to add some details into your dress, focus on your arms.

Or you can choose a shirt dress with a pocket on your chest. Although it is an attention grabbing detail, you will be okay so long as you wear the right bra. Define the line under your bust and this will visually lengthen the distant between the bust and waist.

Wearing A Shirt Dress On An Inverted Triangle Body Shape

When it comes to an inverted body type, the bottom half is usually smaller than the top half. There is little to no definition between your hips and waist. But the big advantages of this body shape is that you usually have slim legs and a full bust.

For you to get the most out of your shape, you might want to steer clear of tops with tight straps. They will only accent and draw attention to your arms. Instead, go for clothes that have a high-waist and wide bottoms.

The main rule when it comes to inverted triangle body types is to accent your waist. And a shirt dress with bow details is the perfect way to do this.

You can also choose to leave some buttons open or wear a bandeau top underneath. This will help you to lengthen your figure and balance out your proportions.

A shirt dress with a wrap style silhouette will also add some balance to your shape. It can also add some volume to your bottom half and define your waist.

Wearing A Shirt Dress On A Greek Column Body Shape

You might have heard about the Greek column body shape before. Or you might know it by another name, the banana body shape.

Either way, it is usually categorised by narrow shoulders and a small bust. You can also have a small or non-defined waist and narrow hips. But the good thing about this body shape is that you usually have long and lean limbs.

First things first. You are going to need help defining your waist. And one of the best ways to do just that is by wearing a belted or fitted style dress. It will not only give you the illusion of having a waist, but it will draw our attention to that area.

You can also accent your long legs and arms by choosing a shirt dress with a short sleeve. Some popular designs of dresses are printed and floral patterns as they are perfect for adding volume to your body.

If you are looking for the ideal shirt dress for your casual wardrobe, make it a plaid one. It is one pattern that never goes out of style and looks great on everyone. With the mix of vertical and horizontal lines, a plaid shirt dress is just what you need to add volume to your shape.

The column body shape can afford to wear long dresses with minimal regrets. A shirt dress with some ruffles will add volume to your shape and make your figure look fuller. And you have the added advantage of your dress looking flirty and romantic.

How To Expose Your Hourglass Figure In A Shirt Dress

If your body shape falls into the hourglass category, congratulations. It is the ultimate balance body shape, with a neat hips and bottom combined with a defined waist and bust.

And, as you have the curves, you want to show them off. Undoubtedly, you have this incredible shape that deserves to be shown off.

And how do you go that? You learn how to say ‘no’ to wide clothes as they will cover up your curves. Also, it’s best to keep something to the imagination.

So, this means to focus on your breasts or your legs. Showcasing both can make your outfit look tacky very quickly.

And do not forget about your underwear. If you go with an unsuitable bra, you run the risk of ruin your beautiful and natural figure.

When it comes to the best shirt dress to wear for your hourglass shape, why not make it denim? One of the best things about this classic fabric is that it is elastic. As a result, it is the ideal material to hug and showcase your curves.

However, we know that there are times when you want to embrace feminine fashion. And that is where a printed floral shirt dress comes in. if you want to define your hips in a gentle way, go with a dress that falls to your knee.

And when it comes to balancing out your proportions, a dress with a high waist is the way to go. And a loose belt will help to define your figure even further.

You can, of course, grab people’s attention with a chic animal print dress if florals are just not your thing. But just remember that if you are going wild with your print, do not show off too much skin.

