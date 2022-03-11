The best colours to suit your skin tone

In Irish fashion news, we are going to look at ways to help you find the best colours to suit your skin tone. You might think that it is easy to tell people what skin you have.

Well, it can be harder than you’d think. And especially if you are trying to make the most out of your clothes and decide what to wear. And we all know that the right clothes have a huge impact on you looking your best.

When it comes to your clothing and fashion choices, it pays to know your skin and what works best with it. Professional makeup artists and stylists use a trick to determine what colours work with your skin and bring out shades in your natural complexion.

It is known as skin tone dressing, which centres around finding clothes and colours that accentuate your natural beauty. If you want to know more about how to find the best colours for your skin tone, keep on reading for our tips.

What Is An Undertone?

Before we even begin to delve into clothes and your skin, let’s get down to basics. And they start with your undertone. But what exactly is your undertone and why is it important? This ‘tone’ we speak of is the colour that is right beneath the outer layer of your skin.

And even though the top layer of your skin can change over time with sun damage, tanning and prolonged sun exposure, your undertone is one thing that doesn’t change.

So it is important to understand it. and no matter what lighting you are in, your undertone falls into one of three categories: warm, cool and neutral.

It also helps to think about the seasons throughout the year. You get seasons that are associated with warm colours: summer and autumn.

And then you get seasons that have crisp cool months: winter and spring. Usually, the colours associated with the seasons are ones that will look most flattering with your skin.

Once you start to know what colours work for you and your skin, you will find yourself being drawn to these shades while shopping.

And before you know it, you will be a pro at choosing outfits that are truly flattering. But, let’s talk more about warm, cool and neutral undertones.

Warm

As you may have guessed, the undertones in your skin will gravitate towards gold, yellow and peach colours. This means that you usually look radiant with gold jewellery. When it comes to your clothing and what colours work best, stick to your earthy tones and olive greens. These are shades like your burnt sienna, browns and orange-toned reds.

Cool

If you want to know a dead giveaway for cool undertones, see if you blush easily. Those of you with cool undertones will have red or pink throughout your skin. No matter how dark your hair or fair your skin is, you will have a cool tone to your complexion.

This means that you will look your best when decked out in rich jewel colours such as emerald green, royal blue or magenta. You can also rock reds that have a blue undertone.

Neutral

If you have a neutral undertone, consider yourself lucky. You get the best of both worlds. A neutral undertone means your skin has no overpowering tones of pinks, yellows and your natural skin colour usually reflects its true shade.

How To Dress For Your Skin Tone

Summer

How do you know if you have a summer skin tone? We’ll tell you. You have hair that ranges from a subtle ash blonde to a medium ashy brown or you have eyes that are hazel, blue, green or grey.

If your skin is light, you most likely have a yellow or ivory glow. Dark skin, on the other hand, seems more olive. Summer tones usually have a subtle variation to their appearance. this means that your skin, eyes and hair fall into the same colour family with no noticeable or jarring contrasts.

The best thing about your skin is that it has a natural glow built in. there are certain things that you can do to enhance this glow and make it shine.

Let your choice of clothes complement your skin tone by going for muted colours and neutral shades. These could be colours like mint green, turquoise, apricot and aquamarine. And it is best to stay away from any colour that is too harsh like blacks and dark grey, especially if you wear them together.

Autumn

If you are an autumn, your hair can fall between dark brown, auburn or red with natural gold highlights. Your eyes are either dark blue, green, dark brown or hazel.

When it comes to your skin, it rarely gets red. Instead, it tends to have more of a golden tan. Much like your summer tones, your skin can fall into the minimal contrast category.

When choosing the best colours to wear, stick to earthy tones such as olive green, dark brown, copper or rust. While there are similarities between summer and autumn tones, there is one big difference.

Unlike summer tones, bright hues will not flatter your skin well. Shades like luminous yellow, bright pink or sky blue will look too harsh against your skin.

Winter

When it comes to winter tones, your hair can be between blue-black to medium or dark brown. And your eyes will look striking against your hair and usually be green, blue, dark hazel or blackish brown.

When it comes to the undertones in your skin, expect to see pinks or blue. And being in direct opposite to summer tones, there is a deep contrast in your features.

Jewellery in silver or white gold will look particularly gorgeous against your skin. Obviously, you can play around with colour with some gemstones in aquamarine.

Clothes in jewel tones will look sublime with your skin and it is best to stick with navy blues, greys or vibrant turquoise. However, steer clear of pastels. They will do nothing for your complexion.

Spring

And finally, let’s talk about spring tones. When it comes to your hair, it can range from light golden shades to soft browns with gold streaks. You have either blue or brown eyes.

There are peach or yellow undertones in your skin. You also might have some freckles and cheeks that blush naturally. And similar to your winter tones, there will be some contrast between your features.

Clothing wise, the colours that will really work for you and your skin are pale, soft colours. Think baby pinks, greens, or muted yellows. On the other hand, shades like dark purples and black can look a little too harsh.

Neutral

Oh, those of you with neutral tones are an interesting bunch. When it comes down to it, colours from both warm and cool seasons will suit you. So, you get the best of everything. If you have neutral tones, your hair is naturally dark, and your eyes will complement your hair and skin colour. This means that there is no stark contrast.

Fair Skin

If you have fair skin, you will typically have light eyes and be naturally blond or have red hair. You might even have some freckles dotted around your face and body and find that your skin barely tans in the sun.

As we’ve mentioned before, the best colours that will work with your skin tone are pastel shades. So, get experimenting with pale blues, pale pinks and light turquoise to see what works best for you.

Medium Fair Skin

When it comes to medium fair skin tones, you have a complexion that is light and naturally tan in colour. You will notice the tan more so in the summer months and can appear pale in the colder seasons.

If you are looking for colours that will brighten and warm up your complexion, bright shades like hot pink are the ones you’re looking for.

Light Tan Skin

Typically referred to as olive skin tone, people with this complexion can trace their ancestry to Latin America or Western Europe as well as some parts of Asia.

And if you have this skin tone, you are very lucky as almost every colour will work with your complexion. However, to really complement your skin, pale pinks, canary yellows and mint greens are the colours to choose.

Medium Tan Skin

Do you have naturally tan skin that looks practically radiant in any colour you choose to wear? If the answer is yes, you might have a medium tan skin tone. And when it comes to the best clothes colours to wear, neon shades are striking and will make your skin glow.

Dark Skin

Naturally, your dark skin can range from dark browns to deep blue-black tones. The intensity of your skin colour will depend on your ancestry and ethnicity.

Colours such as deep purple and tangerine can help to brighten up a dull complexion. Or you can use bold colours such as cobalt blue to add some contrast to your skin as well as golds and metallic shades.

