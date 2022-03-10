How to style your little white dress this spring

In Irish fashion news see our fashion tips of how to style white dresses this season. We all know that a little black dress is a wardrobe staple. But what about your little white one?

It is just as iconic and will never go out of style. So why don’t more people have this beautiful dress in their wardrobes?

The good news is that the little white dress is climbing up the popularity ladder. It is just as versatile as your little black dress and just as easy to style. Keep on reading to find out how to style your little white dress for 2022.

Top Styles Of Your Little White Dress

Much like your little black dress, there are plenty of styles to choose from with your little white one. Whether your style is classy, edgy or a little bit of boho, there is a white dress out there for you. We’ve put together some of our favourite styles and the best body shapes for them.

A Little White Shift Dress

Whether you love or hate them, there is no denying that your shift dress is iconic. They have this cute 60s vibe to them and, in case no one told you, the retro trend is back.

One of the main reasons to have a shift dress in your wardrobe is that it is comfortable and breathable. Which can be a blessing in hot weather. I mean, who likes sticky thighs?

But the best part of your shift dress is that they are forgiving of your ‘flaws’ and look good on everyone. especially those of you with athletic and straight bodies.

A Little White Bodycon Dress

Now, unlike your shift dress, a bodycon style might not be for everyone. Sure, they will hug you in all of the right places and show off your curves. However, this might not be something everyone is comfortable with. And that’s okay.

A bodycon dress usually works best when you are feeling 100 percent comfortable with who you are and your body shape. And they look particularly beautiful on people with hourglass figures. Worn to parties, nights out or date night, a white bodycon dress looks incredible.

Although they are sexy, you can be in danger of crossing over into the sleazy category. In this case, a turtleneck bodycon dress could be the way to go. It will ensure you still look sexy without being over the top.

If you want to bring a touch of class to your white bodycon dress, make it a midi one. Using a thin belt can help you to accentuate your waist and transform a plain dress into the perfect evening look.

A Little White Fit And Flare Dress

As you might have guessed from the name, a fit and flare dress will cinch in your waist and flares out at the bottom. It has a beautiful and feminine silhouette and looks flattering on a lot of different body shapes.

And the reason why they look great on practically everyone is that they emphasise the smallest part of your body. however, if you are a person who is heavy on the top, you might want to avoid this dress type. You don’t want to add more bulk to this area, which a fit and flare will do.

If you have a formal event coming up this spring or in the summer, a white fit and flare dress could be the way to go.

Although they can look classy, a white fit and flare dress can also be fun and flirty. Just go for one that has a stripe of colour at the bottom and pair it with some metallic shoes. Or nude ones if they are more your style.

A Little White Shirt Dress

This menswear inspired dress is another wardrobe staple that everyone should own. We all know that shirt dresses are incredibly versatile.

They can easily be worn during the day and then dressed up for a night out. And one of the main beauties of this dress is that they flatter everyone’s body shape. So, why not wear a white shirt dress whenever and wherever you please?

As your white shirt dress is more comfortable than anything else, take the comfort factor up a notch by pairing it with some trainers. You can go with metallic ones for a trendy look and then choose a neon bag for a pop of colour.

And if you are looking for a way to glam up your white shirt dress, all you need is a pair of gladiator shoes and a clutch bag. Try it and see how quickly your basic white shirt dress is transformed.

A Little White Strapless Dress

We know you all love your strapless little black dress but your strapless white one is just as iconic. Not to mention that it is a wardrobe staple. Especially around the summertime.

It is that perfect fashion piece to wear when you want to throw on something minimal and easy to style. And as long as you have the right bra, you can pretty much wear any strapless dress you want.

A basic cotton white dress basically embodies everything you want in the ‘perfect summer dress’. It is comfortable, easy to style and can be dressed up or down. Get one with a side split to really amp up the summer factor.

Or you can go with a classic lace number that falls off the shoulder. It is technically strapless and is having a major fashion moment this year. Perfect for all of you girly girls and boho lovers.

How To Accessorise Your Little White Dress

It is no secret that there are plenty of iconic outfits out there that feature your little white dress. And with a great outfit comes great accessories.

After all, they have the power to make or break your outfit. your choice of accessories are crucial as they can complete your look and bring it all together.

And much like your little black dress, your little white one works well with most accessories. So your options are endless.

This means that you can have as much fun as you want when it comes to your fashion look. And at the end of the day, isn’t that what fashion is all about? If you want to know how to go about accessorising your little white dress, we’ve got you.

Long Earrings And A Tan Bag

A little white dress that is boho in design is just calling out for some boho accessories. We are obsessed with long earrings that reach your shoulder and a simple tan bag that you can wear on your arm. You can then finish off your outfit with a pair of black sunglasses, some red lipstick and a pull-back hairstyle.

A Jacket And Lace Up Boots

There are many reasons why we love our little white dress. It is classy and chic. When styled with the right accessories and shoes, it can look fashion forward and sophisticated. And it is the perfect addition for both your formal and casual wardrobe.

But as much as we love our little white dress, there are times when we need a little colour in our lives. Which is where your fun jacket and a pair of lace up boots come into the picture.

You can keep your shoes a neutral colour and let your jacket be the focal colour point of your look. A light blue shade will pair perfectly with the white of your dress and your neutral shoes. But any colour will work as it all comes down to your own personal preference.

A Necklace That Makes A Statement

Who doesn’t absolutely love a necklace that makes a statement? It is the perfect accessory to bring some drama into your fashion outfit.

And it is the easiest ways to dress up your little white dress. You can go with a statement necklace that has some beading to inject some colour into your outfit.

Or you can keep it a little bit simpler with a solid gold or silver piece. Whichever statement necklace you go for, it is the perfect way to finish your outfit and is sure to turn heads.

Orange Shoes And A Headband

What is the best thing to go with your comfortable little white dress? Comfortable shoes, of course. And what better shoes to pair with your comfortable little white dress that ones with a pop of colour?

To really amp up the comfort vibes, try wearing a shirt dress that is slightly oversized. It will still flatter your figure while giving your body room to move freely and without restrictions.

Your colourful shoes will add some interest to your basic white dress and allow you to inject some fun into your fashion look.

And your headband will allow you to play around with texture as well as keep your hair out of your face. And while this outfit is minimal in terms of accessories, you can still play around and have a great fashion look. With our simple tips, you now know how to style your little white dress for 2022.

