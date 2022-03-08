The latest skirt styles to own this spring

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you the latest skirt styles to own in 2022.There’s no doubt about it. Skirts are an essential piece to have in your wardrobe. However, finding the right one for you can be tricky.

If you are stuck for outfit ideas for your skirt, don’t worry about. As always, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading to find out the best skirt styles to add to your 2022 wardrobe.

First Things First, What Is Your Perfect Skirt Length?

You don’t need us to tell you that skirts come in many different styles and shapes. But how do you know what is the best length for you? After all, choosing the right one is important as you need to feel confident in what you wear.

One of the best ways to choose your perfect skirt length is thinking about where you will wear it and how often. From there, it is all about choosing the right style for your wardrobe.

Why Not Try A Maxi Skirt?

A beautiful maxi skirt is always a good one to have in your wardrobe. Especially in the spring and summer months. Their thin layers can make them harder to wear in the winter time.

So, as soon as the warmer weather comes around, it’s best to take advantage of it. While there are many different styles for 2022, you can expect to see tiered ruffle skirts and ones with side split all over the place.

A tiered maxi skirt can be a good option if you are looking for a skirt to provide you with full coverage. They are usually made of three pieces of fabric that ruffle slightly as they go down.

However, you don’t need to worry about looking like a puffy princess. Instead, the slight ruffles are elegant and are perfect for your boho wardrobe.

Your maxi skirt with a side split are ideal for creating a flirty daytime look or evening event. Especially when you pair it with some heeled or platform mules.

Another popular trend for your 2022 wardrobe. As many maxi skirts with side splits have a high waist, take advantage of the cut by wearing it with a crop top.

Or Perhaps Midi Is More Your Thing?

We are just going to come out and say it. Mini skirts do not get the attention and love that they deserve. It is the one skirt length that people would rather not try.

But good news. It is set to become one of the biggest skirts of your 2022 wardrobe. Thanks to the fashion trends of the 90s and 00s making their comeback, more people are reaching for their midi skirts. And we could not be happier.

If you want to rock your midi skirt this year, go for a printed one and wear it with a solid colour tee or crop top. To really keep the 90s vibes going, you can then throw on a pair of chunky boots.

However, some chunky sandals will also work if boots are not your thing. And to give them a feminine edge, some midi skirts has a sheer layer of fabric over top.

And We Cannot Forget About The Classic Mini?

We cannot talk about the perfect skirts to add to your wardrobe without mentioning the classic mini. It is chic, fashionable and will always be in style.

It is piece for every fashion lover of the 90s and has made a strong comeback thanks to designers such as Valentino and Mui Miu.

And the reason why the mini skirt has endured over the years is because it is incredibly easy to style. You can pair it with almost anything in your wardrobe and will always look good. However, thanks to its short length, it is usually reserved for your spring and summer wardrobe.

When the weather gets a little cooler, your mini skirt can be a great way to show off your legs. You can find your mini skirt in loose styles, tight fitting ones, and the always popular pleated tennis skirts. However, for 2022, we recommend you go for a mini skirt with a slit at the side.

While they come in all shapes, colours and patterns, going for a silk material will ensure you the best versatility. As the slit is small, you can wear your skirt with not just your casual wardrobe, but your formal one too.

But it is this tiny detail that elevates it from a standard skirt to a chic one. For a cute and casual outfit, you can rock your skirt with your favourite t-shirt and white trainers. Or you can swap them out for some heels and a blouse for a semi-formal event.

But it is a shame that, as soon as the weather gets colder, we push our mini skirts to the back of our wardrobes. After all, your mini skirt can be worn at any time of the year with the right style tricks. You just need to use your layers.

What Is The Perfect Skirt For The Beach?

Sometimes we are lucky to get some sun in this country. And when that happens, you want to soak up as many rays as you can.

So, if you are heading to the beach or sitting by a pool, you need the perfect skirt. and the perfect skirt is one that you can easily cover up in. But rather than reach for a sarong or beach cover, why not try a huge trend in 2022, the crochet skirt?

It is no secret that knit and crochet styles of clothing have become popular over the years. And as people start to flock to the beaches, crochet and loose knits are proven to be the way to go.

One thing to keep in mind about these skirts is that they are not full coverage. Even so, when you are lounging around on the beach, they are perfect.

And if you do not fancy making your own, don’t worry, you don’t have to. As crochet is one of the biggest trends this year, expect to see loads of these skirts in shops.

Enhance Your Boho Wardrobe With A Skirt

More and more people seem to be embracing a more boho wardrobe lately. And wrap skirts are one of the best designs for your boho look.

But it has been a few seasons since we have seen them be in style. Which is a shame as these chic skirts has more detail that your average type.

They have a delicate wrap that makes them look chic and high fashion. Which is something everyone needs in their wardrobes, regardless of style.

Sometimes, you can find wrap skirts that have layers that are see through or thinner than average. This can help you to create an elevated look and makes your skirt look more expensive.

As well as that, some variations of your wrap skirt also leave some space for a leg slit. When styled the right way, this can make them perfect and a great option for your evening or formal events.

What Is The Best Skirt For Your Casual Wardrobe?

When it comes to our spring and summer styles, sometimes it is too much to be wearing a full and heavy skirt. But if you are looking for a cute and casual skirt, why not try a corduroy one? It is that one skirt that is both comfortable and stylish. And it is much easier to style than you would think.

Thanks to the revival of 70s fashion trends, corduroy has been on everyone’s radar for a while now. You can expect these skirts to be the new denim.

The most popular cord skirt style seems to be an A-line with buttons down the centre. It is the perfect item for your every day wardrobe, allowing you to be comfortable while still looking on trend. while the most popular colours seem to be beige or burgundy, you can also get a cord skirt in black, pinks and greens. So, go on. Inject some 70s into your 2022 wardrobe.

Why Not Try Some Romantic Ruffles?

Sometimes, we all need a bit of romance in our lives. And if you are bored with your basic fashion outfits, why not add a touch of extravagance with your skirt?

A cute, ruffled skirt is the perfect way for you to embrace your feminine side and stay high fashion in 2022. This full and flirty skirts are perfect for any date nights you have coming up or any evening event you simply want to look good for. Or, if you want to truly stand out, you can also wear your ruffled skirt as part of your casual wardrobe.

If you have been keeping an eye on fashion trends in the last few year, you will know that ruffles are going to continue to become popular. So, making them a part of your wardrobe just makes sense.

Or You Can Stay In Style With A Knitted Skirt

This year, it seems to be all about your choice of knitwear. And it is not just limited to your jumpers.

Much like your popular crochet beach cover up, it turns out that knitwear is in for your full coverage skirts as well. If you are looking for a skirt style that gives you ultimate comfort and stretch, a knitted one is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

It is also a great option for a cute and casual every day outfit. however, this doesn’t mean that you cannot dress it up every once in a while.

To do this, find a knitted skirt that is tight and will hug your figure. Then you can pair it with a silk shirt in the same colour family and finish off your outfit with some heels or mules. As a result, you have a fashion forward outfit that is flattering and chic.

