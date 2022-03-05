Fashion tips for tall women

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you practical styling tips for tall women. If you have a tall frame, we are so envious of you. Almost everything seems to suit your figure and there is no style that you cannot wear.

While supermodels make dressing a tall frame seem easy, without their stylists and crew, it is hard to know how to flatter your tall stature.

While we would love to be tall, we can see that it can come with its own set of challenges. Seriously, why are all the standard legs on jeans so short?

If you are struggling to know what to wear for your tall figure, we’ve got you covered. As mentioned, one of the advantages of being tall is that a lot of clothes are flattering on you. If you want to know the best practical style tips for tall women, keep on reading.

Embrace Your Maxi And Midi Skirts

Maxi skirts as well as midi designs seem to be everywhere are the moment. And they are perfect for tall people as they allow your legs to be the star of your look without you feeling exposed.

You can go for a looser fit or a bodycon style. Either one is perfect for your tall frame. And don’t be afraid of styles that are too dressy for casualwear.

If it is good enough for an off-duty model, it’s good enough for you. If you have the legs to pull off a maxi skirt, go for it.

Find The Right Waistline For Your Figure

When choosing the right pair of jeans for you (more on this later), high-waisted styles are a go-to for a lot of people. However, it is always a good thing to get out of your comfort zone and try new things.

If your torso is longer, you might want to steer clear of high-waisted jeans. They can appear too high on your body and throw off your proportions. Instead, why not experiment with low-rise jeans?

Or you can offset a high-waist with a jacket or cardigan. If you are tall and want to rock some high-waisted jeans, make sure that they are the right rise.

Jumpsuits Are Your Friend

Much like your maxi and midi skirts, you should also become friends with your jumpsuits. These all-in-ones are perfect for your tall figure.

It is known that jumpsuits look better on tall people than someone with a shorter frame. This is because for an all-in-one piece, you need some height to fill it out. so, buy yourself a jumpsuit and make people jealous.

And don’t think that you need to stick to basic styles with your jumpsuits, either. Nowadays, they come in many different colours and patterns and can be worn all year round.

Lighter fabrics work best for spring and summer days, while your denim jumpsuit will protect you from cold winter weather.

Choose The Best Jean Type For You

While many of us have different opinions on what fashion is, we can all agree that jeans are an absolute classic. It is that one item that everyone should have in their wardrobes.

However, there are certain types of jeans that will flatter your figure more than others. So, it is all about finding the right one for you. But what type of jeans are best for taller frames? Well, we’ll tell you.

There are many stylists that sweat by skinny jeans for tall people. The fit and tightness will always be more important than length when it comes to your skinny jeans.

This is because you can always turn up the hem or crop them. When jeans are cropped to suit your frame, their length does not matter that much.

And then you have your bootcut and flared jeans. On the one hand, they often do not have a long inseam. As a result, they can look too short on your long legs. Even though they are shorter in length, your skinny jeans will usually look longer than your bootcut or flared styles.

If you want to take a little break from your skinny denim, however, go with straight cut or a slim-fit design. Not only do they offer a more relaxed fit, they will often fit you better than your flares.

When it comes to your straight jeans, try to get ones that slim towards your ankle. This way, you are getting the most flattering fit.

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Oversized Trend

Perhaps, one of the best things about being tall is that oversized and baggy clothes will always look great on you. Seriously, it’s like they are made for your body type.

Not to mention that the oversized trend is huge at the moment so now is the perfect time to rock this look. One of the main reasons why this trend works so well on taller women is that the clothes will not hang awkwardly on your frame and drape off your figure well.

And a huge bonus to the oversized fashion trend is how comfortable it is. While we absolutely love tight clothing for accentuating our figure, wearing what makes you comfortable will always be the way to go. And, after all, who wants to wear clothes that they don’t feel good in?

Long On The Bottom And Short On Top

Sometimes, wearing a long and tight garment on your bottom half along with a crop top can flatter you in the wrong ways.

This is because your crop top will accentuate your long torso and your trousers will make your legs look longer than they are.

Now, this may not be necessarily a bad thing. However, if you are insecure about your height – and you really shouldn’t be – this might not be the best combination.

Swapping out your crop top for a longer style can help to make your torso look shorter. Which will, in turn, make you look small as well. So, if you do not like your height, this tip might work for you.

Layers Are Your BFF

If you simply take away one fashion tip from us, let it be this. No matter your size, shape or style preference, layering will always help you create a dynamic outfit.

And the key to layering as a tall person is making sure that all the layers fit well together. This also includes the length of the sleeve and how it fits on your body.

Using layers that are a mix of clothes that are too small or too big will throw your look off. Remember, when working on any fashion look, you need to keep your proportions in mind. Otherwise, it is easy for you to look like a bit of a mess.

If you want to wear a coat or cardigan that is on the long side, make sure that the layer you wear underneath is shorter. Also, it is best to avoid using a lot of long layers in general.

Mixing up your layer lengths will help you create a look that has depth and interesting texture. For a cute spring and summer look, a long jacket will always look good when paired with shorts.

Play Around With Texture

As you have a taller figure, this allows you to play around with clothes with no fear of them swallowing your shape. As you don’t have to worry about looking like a blob, you are free to play around with textures to add some interest to your outfit.

From your knitwear to embroidered pieces, embellished fabrics are a great way of trying out new trends and fabrics to see what works for you.

However, like with any fashion look you try, make sure that you do not overdo it. Too much going on in the one outfit will never be a good look, no matter who wear it.

Break Things Up

There are plenty of tall people out there who are embarrassed or self-conscious about their body. If you do not want to draw attention to your height, you don’t have to. And the best way to go about this is to break up your look into sections.

You can easily do this by playing around and incorporating different colours into your look. Or going for an outfit that has two pieces instead of relying on all-in-pieces.

If you are wearing a t-shirt and trousers, tuck your top into your waistband and add a belt. This is a simple trick that you can use to highlight your waist and break up your outfit.

Go For High Necklines Over Low Ones

If you are on the slender side, you might want to choose high necklines over low ones. High-cut blouses, tops and jumpers are made to accentuate your figure and suit your taller frame. As well as that, your halter necklines will help to add curves to your body.

So, don’t be afraid of experimenting with your necklines. There are many to choose from and, as we’ve mentioned before, there are very few clothes that do not look good on tall people. So, get out of your comfort zone and try new things.

