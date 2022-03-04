How to style retro fashion looks

In Irish fashion news, we take a look at the best ways to style retro fashion. When it comes to our fashion choices, we are always looking for ways to express ourselves and keep things interesting. And one of the best ways to do that is through vintage or retro fashion.

Whether you are driven by the nostalgia of the good old days or just want to rebel against modern fashion trends, we all love a good throwback. From the music you listen to, to the clothes you wear, the retro fashion trend is a favourite of many people.

In a world where we are constantly being bombarded with new trends, it is a relief to own something that stand the test of time.

Vintage and retro pieces are built to last and will always be in fashion. It endures in a world of fashion that is constantly changing, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

No matter how many seasonal outfits there are to entice you, your favourite mom jeans or leather jacket will not go anywhere.

It is the sense of individuality retro pieces can give to your style. Whether you fill your wardrobe with vintage pieces or just want to give a nod to the past, the retro fashion trend is an easy way to add your own unique flair to fashion.

All that sounds well and good, but what does the retro trend have to do with our modern wardrobe? Can you use it to inject some fun into your basic pieces? How can the retro trend add some spice to your wardrobe? Keep on reading to find out exactly how.

What Is The Retro Fashion Trend?

First applied to clothes from the 70s, the fashion meaning of retro fashion refers to styles that are copied or taken from earlier periods.

The term retro was first coined by designers from London but soon made its way throughout the fashion world. However, while the term ‘retro’ is new is the context of style, the concept is anything but.

We know that fashion often looks to the past for inspiration. Designers from the 1970s took their inspiration from the 30s and 40s.

The shoulder pads of the 80s, which owe a big fashion debt to the 1940s, were returned to by designers in their thirties. It seems that designers are inspired by a period where they were first introduced to fashion, usually in their teens or early twenties.

Or a period in which their design heroes lived. A big reason why the style of the 60s keeps coming back is that legends who works during that time were photographed and catalogued. Not to mention that they were probably pieces of fashion exhibited in museums that any other period.

How to style retro fashion looks. Irish fashion news

Casual And Comfy Retro Fashion Outfit

One of the many fashion pieces that have seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years is the bomber jacket. It is not so heavy as your winter jacket, but it still gives you plenty of warm on cold days.

Once again, we have to thank our new found love of all things 90s fashion for the return of the bomber jacket. And when it comes to this classic jacket, the style possibilities are endless.

You can go for an oversized one, which is a particularly popular choice for 2022. Or you can go for a super short option to go with your high-waisted jeans, crop tops and vintage shoes.

The options are well and truly endless. Especially when it comes to designs. You can keep it classic with plain black or camo. Or go for a floral design.

And don’t even get us started on the different textiles to choose from. Silk is perfect for your strong coloured patterns. Or for something more daring, velvet is making a big comeback.

Whether it is the nostalgia aspect of retro style, the practicalities, both for the environment and your purse, or the timeless aesthetic, retro fashion and culture is here to stay.

A Retro Look To Take It Back To The 90s

While this choice of outfit can appear simple, it is by no means less stylish than the rest of the looks on this list. Although not a significant source of inspiration, this outfit represents an alternative for an effortlessly cool everyday outfit that is easy to wear.

This cute retro look features a red and white t-shirt sporting a cartoon print, a red crossbody bag and a pair of mom or relaxed fit jeans. And if you are thinking that this outfit is something straight out of the 90s, you are correct.

High-waisted jeans with slim straight legs that shrink around the ankle is exactly what your mum would have worn. And with the entire world fallen back in love with all things 90s, it is easy to understand why this look belongs in your retro wardrobe.

The choice of t-shirt will fit everyone and looks cool but there are several ways to spice it up. If you are feeling fancy, you can throw on a pair of sandals, heels or even ankle boots. A light leather jacket will give you some edge. Otherwise, a pair of white Converse will do the trick.

Inject Some Colour Into A Basic Retro Look

When you want to add a retro vibe to your outfit, leather jackets and patchwork cardigans can play a huge part of your look.

This particular retro look we are going to talk about is extremely well-finished and simple to put together. And it all centres around a yellow leather jacket. Which you will probably either love or hate but stick with us here.

This leather jacket is a reinvention of the classic historical garment worn by the likes of James Dean and Marlon Brando. It is a homage to the punk scenes of the 70s and the colour choice is bold, strong and yet elegant.

Due to the bright yellow colour, your leather jacket will steal the show and draw people in. Still, this does not mean that the other pieces of your outfit are lost. As your outfit is carefully constructed around your leather jacket, everything is balanced in a refined way.

For this look, you will need your bright yellow leather jacket, a white shirt, and blue, yellow and white striped trousers. And don’t forget your black accessories.

From top to bottom, everything about this look revolves around yellow and black, except your trousers. Your black accessories are perfect for finishing your outfit and pulling everything together.

You can, of course, go with any black accessories. However, for this particular outfit, stick with high heel stilettos, a trendy choker, a watch and a Chanel inspired purse.

The Perfect Retro Look For Your Street Style Wardrobe

If you want to keep comfortable throughout the day but still want to look elegant and smart, this look is for you. It combines the colours of blue, white and gold for a cute marine-inspired outfit.

All you need is a white blouse, blue cardigan and a gold midi skirt. For your accessories and shoes, keep it simple with a black bag, black boots and a pair of black sunglasses.

Now, you could go for a totally black outfit for a chic monochrome look and you will still look. However, we love that the blue, white and gold colours play up to the retro vibes of the outfit.

This particular outfit choice is perfect for those of you with a bold and strong personality and who want to show it through their clothing.

A Retro Look For Your Vintage Wardrobe

The last outfit idea on this list. And we’ve put together something for all you lovers of vintage fashion. And the star of the show is that one piece that has made a massive comeback in recent years.

Yes, we are talking about your maxi skirt. Once worn as part of a modest wardrobe, this iconic fashion piece has become a stylish addition to your 2022 wardrobe.

And while originally having its origins in a modest wardrobe, you can thank the hippy, boho movement for reinventing your maxi skirt. Since then, it has dominated the fashion world and is now a key part of our spring and summer wardrobes.

And choosing one in a unique pattern and colour will certainly make your wardrobe feel a bit more retro. While it can be a little out there and not for everyone, a maxi skirt with a Hawaiian pineapple in an orange colour is simple yet stylish.

To add some contrast to your outfit, pair your maxi skirt with a grey t-shirt or top. You can even go with one that has a black print to really play around with contrast. Finish with some heels or white trainers and you have got yourself the perfect outfit for a casual event.

Be Careful Of Your Proportions

Your maxi skirt is quite large. So, it is important to remember to keep your proportions in check. When you wear something large on the bottom, try to wear something tight fitted on top. In this case, tuck your t-shirt into the waistband of your skirt to highlight your figure.

