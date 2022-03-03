Latest ways how to repeat your fashion look

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to repeat your fashion look in style. Thanks to the likes of influencers parading new outfits in front of our faces, we have come to regard daily outfit repeating as something of a sartorial crime.

But the struggle to keep up with a never-ending cycle of new trends can be exhausting. Many of us have an irrational obsession with not being seen in the same outfit twice. There is usually a frantic mental gymnastics trying to figure out who has seen you in what and when.

The average fashion purchase is only worn about seven times. In fact, many pieces do not make it past a single night out.

Our unused garments are typically resigned to spend their days in the back of our wardrobes or end up in our landfills. If aliens landed on earth and saw social media, they would be forgiven for thinking all clothes were single use.

But many of us are waking up to the damage that fast fashion is doing to ourselves and our planet. It has made us think that we need a new outfit every time we head out the door.

If you are wondering if it is okay to repeat an outfit, we are here to tell you that, not only is it ok, but something you should be doing.

After all, why spend so much money on your clothes if you are not going to wear them? keep reading to find out why it is okay to repeat your fashion look.

Is It Actually OK To Repeat Your Outfit?

The answer to this is an obvious one. Of course, it is perfectly ok to repeat an outfit. especially one that makes you feel and look good.

And if you have a limited wardrobe or like to pair classics with some statement pieces, you probably know how to keep your wardrobe fresh by repeating outfits.

We know that we live in a world where we care about what other people think of us. Maybe you feel like repeating an outfit can be embarrassing?

Or make you look like you cannot afford to buy new and trendy pieces? Whatever the reason, you should never feel guilty about wearing whatever makes you happy. As long as your clothes are clean, we cannot see any reason why you shouldn’t wear an outfit again and again.

How Many Times Can You Repeat Your Outfit?

If you have a capsule wardrobe or are just working with fewer clothes than you’d like, you will obviously repeat an outfit at some point.

Which has many people begging the question, ‘how many times can I repeat an outfit?’. It is a bit strange how many of us worry about being seen in the same clothes.

But, provided they are clean, we don’t see why you cannot wear the same skirt or top for a few days in a row. And with some creative styling and the right accessories, you can transform your look into a completely different outfit.

However, it can be a bit of a challenging thing to do if your wardrobe is full of bold, statement pieces. When you wear something in a bold neon or a heavily detailed print, it will be more noticeable when you wear it twice.

But if that doesn’t bother you, then please carry on and ignore us. For those of you, however, who are a bit more conscious about being called out, started with some muted tones and colours.

But, to be honest, you shouldn’t let people’s opinions stop you from wearing whatever you want to. If you like an outfit and want to wear it again, do it.

The beauty about using muted colours is that your clothes are not statement pieces. Which makes them easier to be mix and matched with other pieces in your wardrobe.

Thus, turning them into slightly different versions of your favourite outfits. At the end of the day, your style is a reflection of yourself. So, if you are bold, don’t be afraid to show it.

Do Your Favourite Celebs Wear The Same Outfit Twice?

It is no secret that your favourite celebs are often pictured looking effortlessly chic in the newest designs. However, this creates the illusion that their wardrobes are never-ending and full of the latest trendy clothes.

Now, for a few people, this is probably true. But for most celebs, many get clothes that are on loan from brands in the hopes that they get good PR exposure. Think of these brands as using celebs as walking adverts for their products.

Most of the time, celebrities will have to give these clothes back, especially when it is a high end brand, but some can be lucky and get to keep the item.

If you have spent any time scrolling through celebrity or influencer’s social media feeds, you will notice that they spend their downtime in casual clothes.

This can be something like joggers or jeans. In other words, they tend to re-wear clothes that they have bought themselves. See, they’re just like us.

How Do You Make Your Outfit Interest?

When it comes to repeating a look, one of the biggest questions that a lot of people have is ‘how do I make it interesting?’

Many people think that wearing the same outfit over and over again is being boring. And while we agree that you can get stuck in a rut when it comes to your clothes, there are some things you can do to add some spice.

If you want to create a capsule wardrobe or just want to minimise the volume of clothes you have, accessories can be your best friend.

Whenever you feel like you have tried all of the clothing combinations, your choice of accessories can be a great way of mixing up your look.

For example, say you have a pair of cool jeans that have been in your wardrobe for ages. You have tried them on with all of your tops, shirts, blouses, you name it.

But now you are stumped on how to wear them in a new and exciting way. Simply investing in belts, hats or even shoes can breathe some fresh air into your basic jeans.

But this is not an invitation to go out and overbuy on your accessories. Otherwise, you will just be left with an unorganised wardrobe full of things you no longer use.

It is important that you have some balance when it comes to your accessories. So, stick to the classics. This could be a black or brown belt that will match most of your clothes.

Or it could even be something simple like a pair of black boots or a beanie. When it comes to purchasing your accessories, think about what you are going to pair them with.

What Truly Makes Your Outfit Complete?

There are many stylists that believe that a complete outfit does not necessarily have a tick list. Instead, it all comes down to how you feel when you wear a certain look.

Obviously, your choice of ensemble can include tops, bottoms, skirts, shoes, a jacket, etc. But ultimately, what matters most is how you feel.

While you can absolutely wear any outfit more than once, something needs to change if it doesn’t make you feel good. As a general rule of thumb for any fashion look you wear, never go for clothes you don’t feel your best in.

And how do you avoid this? A great tip is to actually go into stores and try some clothes on. While we love online shopping and it is easy to jump on the bandwagon, it doesn’t beat trying on the clothes to see if they suit you.

Don’t get us wrong. We love getting a bargain last minute while scrolling on our phones. However, you will never know how it looks and feels on your body when staring at an outfit through a screen. So save yourself some trips to the post office and head into physical stores for your clothes.

Why Should You Think About Your Capsule Wardrobe?

If you have been following us for a while now, you will know that we love everything to do with a capsule wardrobe. Instead of pondering what to wear as you stand in front of a mountain of mismatched clothes, you have a small collection of clothes that you know will look good. A capsule wardrobe will always look chic and reflect your own personal style, no matter what you wear.

Since all of your clothes in your capsule wardrobe have been chosen to match each other, it will allow you to throw on an outfit without worrying if it looks good.

It gives you some order when it comes to your fashion and sense of style. And, when you re-wear an outfit, you will start to develop a consistent style.

Which can be very fun when you get used to your capsule wardrobe. You will soon start to realise what colours and pieces you enjoy wearing and actually suit your body.

Not to mention that, by having a smaller collection of clothes to work with, you will be forced to get creative with your style choices.

Having a capsule wardrobe not only will save you time in the long run but you will also stop wasting money on fast fashion trends. So, not only is your capsule wardrobe a good idea for your style, but for sustainability and the environment as well.

