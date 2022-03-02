Top 10 ladies fashion items to avoid this season

In Irish fashion news, see our top list of ladies fashion items not to buy in 2022.Thanks to being constantly exposed to new fashion pieces, we have all fallen victim to buying trends that do not last. This usually leaves us with a wardrobe that is brimming with unused clothes and tacky accessories.

If any of this sounds familiar, it might be time to rethink your spending habits. While the items of this list can be fun to try and look cute, you will more than likely wear them once and forget about them after. Keep reading for our picks of the top fashion items you will regret buying in 2022.

Extreme Shoulder Pads

There are some fashion pieces that has clawed their way from the 80s into our modern wardrobes. And your extremely oversized shoulder pads are one of them.

Now, we all have a blazer in our wardrobes. They are a practical item that adds some class to your outfit. However, it is best to go for a jacket that does not have extremely high shoulders.

Although some will want to wear this trend, many find that their extreme shoulder pads are a bit too much when they wear them just once.

So, if you are looking for a piece of tailoring for your wardrobe, stick to standard blazers. They will work with most of your wardrobe and never go out of style.

Novelty Glasses

Another trend that has made a bit of a comeback in recent year is novelty glasses. Or any sunglasses that are in a unique shape or colour. While these coloured spectacles might seem like a fun addition to your outfit, wearing them is not that great.

Usually these glasses are thin and made from materials that do not protect your eyes from UV rays. So, while they make for a great picture for your social media, they are best left for your theme parties.

Fake Stocking Tights

We understand that stockings might not be the most comfortable accessory to wear. However, tights can be a practical addition to your wardrobe. But these fake stocking counterparts are an accessory you should avoid purchasing.

In case you cannot gather from the name, fake stocking tights are ones that give the illusion of stockings. Often the tight up is a skin tone material.

While they might seem like a good idea, they are sure to rip or get lost after a few uses like most tights. And unless you want the modesty of the tights, you should just go for an authentic pair of stockings as the skin tone material can ruin the illusion.

Jelly Shoes

We have said that these are set to be one of the biggest shoe trends this year, especially with the resurgence of all things 90s.

While you might associate your jelly shoes with childhood, they are available in adult sizes and in an array of colours and patterns.

Now, don’t get us wrong, we can see why they are popular. In fairness, any outfit with a pair of jelly shoes looks cute and stylish but you can end up regretting buying them. Unless you can commit to this trend, you might want to hold off on reaching for your money.

Also, when it comes to these plastic shoes, be warned that they can become very uncomfortable to wear in hot weather.

Oftentimes, you can get problems with blistering and rubbing. While this can be prevent with some socks, socks and sandals are notoriously difficult to pull off. So, while these shoes might look cool, they are not worth splurging out on.

Mesh Socks

Thanks to the cottage core fashion trend exploding in a big way, mesh socks have made it back into our wardrobes. Especially ones with dainty floral and embroidery designs. These accessories are super cute and you might be wondering how on earth could we put them on this list?

Well there is one pretty big reason why we had to put these socks on our list of items you will regret buying in 2022.

When it comes to your mesh socks, one of their biggest problems is how easily they rip, ladder or wear through. Due to the delicate nature of their fabric, mesh socks usually do not last long, which means them horrible value for money.

So, if you are planning on wearing these socks as part of your everyday wardrobe, expect to be disappointed. however, if you are planning on wearing them once in a while, you should be fine. Just don’t replace your daily socks for these.

Ripped Butt Jeans

This is that one odd fashion trend that did not take off as fast as the others on this list. However, if you know anything about fashion from the noughties, you have probably seen ripped butt jeans.

And if you are itching to get your hands on some jeans with rips on the butt, we ask that you stop and please reconsider.

While these types of jeans might look good on Kylie Jenner and other influencers, are they really a practical item to have in your wardrobe? And the answer is a resounding no.

Unless you are wearing them for a few pics for your Insta, ripped butt jeans are never going to be comfortable to go out in.

And let’s be honest, who is going to want to do some food shopping with their cheeks hanging out? I mean, fair play if you are that person but we see ripped butt jeans as an item to regret having.

Tie Dye T-Shirts

Ah, remember the days of lockdown when we were tie dying every bit of clothing we could get our hands on? Well, in case you somehow missed it, tie dye t-shirts have been on our fashion radars for a while now.

And it is not hard to see what they became so popular in the first place. They can be a great way of adding some colour into your outfit while still being comfortable.

And if you do have one in your wardrobe somewhere, that’s great. You will probably not end up regretting it. However, what most people end up regretting about tie dye t-shirts is getting an overpriced one. Especially when they are easy to do at home.

Thanks to lockdown, there has been a boom in DIY fashion trends. Many people have started to realise that it is easy to transform your old t-shirt with some cheap dye. Not only will you not have to spend your money on price t-shirts from high street stores, you have complete control over colours when you DIY it at home.

Chunky Clay Jewellery

Another year, another trend that has blown up thanks to TikTok. And while chunky clay jewellery can look cute, they can be a bit of a nightmare to wear. especially when it comes to your rings.

For many people who want to create a boho look, chunky clay rings can be the way to go. However, as mentioned, wearing them can be a different story. And this is particularly true when you are wearing multiple rings at once.

Whenever you do wear something like multiple chunky rings at once, not only can things get uncomfortable, but it can start to restrict your movement. And, we don’t know about you, but this can be a huge reason why you can regret this purchase.

But if you want to spend your money on some chunky clay rings, make sure you wear them the right way. You only need one or two to make a statement and look good. And try to wear them when you know you won’t be doing any fiddly activities. This will avoid them snagging or catching on something like your clothing.

Mini Bags

Is there anything better for finishing off your outfit than a good handbag? Not only can it be perfect for keeping your money and phone, but it can be a stylish addition to your ensemble.

If you have been keeping on eye on the fashion world lately, you probably know all about the mini bag. These little handbags became a huge hit after making their debut on the runway of the high fashion brand Jacquemus.

Since then, there has been some version of the mini bag in stores around the world. And while they are a great piece to complete your outfit or post online, they can be an item you come to regret buying.

We know that they look cute. However, there do have much to offer in terms of practicality. Not every outfit will need a tiny bag that you cannot use.

So, while this accessory is a great statement piece for your look, it is probably that one trend that will not be around forever. After all, who needs a bag that you can only fit some coins and lint?

So, What’s The Takeaway?

Like with anything to do with fashion and your style, there is no one rule to follow. But there will be some fashion items that stick around and some that will just be a quick trend.

So, while the pieces of this list can make you look cute, there is a good chance that you will come to regret spending your money on them.

Hopefully we have saved you from any fashion faux pas decisions with these top fashion items you will regret buying in 2022.

