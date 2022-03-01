How to style fashion print clothing

In Irish fashion news, see our fashion tips to stying print clothing.If you have taken a little look over at fashion influencers on social media lately, you will notice one thing. This season is all about clashing prints. And they seem to be bigger than ever.

How To Choose The Right Clashing Print For Your Personal Style?

If you are used to sticking with solid, dark colours and monochrome looks, prints can seem like a whole other world to you.

For those of you out there that have not yet explored the world of prints, they can seem a bit confusing. Especially when it comes to choosing the right ones to wear with your own personal style.

However, when it comes to finding your perfect print, there is no one correct answer. Everyone has different tastes that suit their style. And like finding your own style, it all comes down to experimentation.

Simply put, the best way to find the right prints for your style is to try some clothes on. Oftentimes, you will hear people tell you that some prints are not flattering or that you shouldn’t wear stripes.

But these ideas are usually outdated and not true. While it is true that some prints will flatter you more than others, don’t limit yourself to only wearing certain style.

But if you are conscious about choosing flattering prints for your figure, you should probably opt for denser prints rather than a sparse pattern. Sparse prints are ones that have more negative space or plain areas.

This can lead to an uneven look and draw attention to areas you would rather keep hidden. On the other hand, busier prints are sometimes a better option as they can confuse the eye and won’t focus in one area of your body.

As well as choosing how busy your print will be, you should also think of colour and what to pair your print with. Whenever you are planning on outfit, it is best to have some sort of colour scheme in mind.

Or think about the general colour scheme of your wardrobe. This will give you a good idea of what colours you subconsciously like wearing. Using this tip will hopefully help you to choose a pattern or print you will like wearing.

How To Know What Prints Go Together?

And when you have thought about the perfect print to wear as well as the perfect colour, you can then start to plan how to mix and clash your prints together.

Once upon a time, many people avoided clashing prints altogether. They thought it looks tacky and too much. However, clashing prints have made its way back into our wardrobes, and most of us are clashing our prints on purpose.

When you think of clashing prints, it is easy to think of bold and intense fashion looks. However, when done well, a clashing print can be tasteful and less obvious.

Always keep in mind that your choice of fashion comes down to expression and feeling good in what you wear. So, try not to worry if you don’t get clashing prints right away.

One of the easiest ways to get your head around clashing prints is to let your garment do all the hard work. In other words, invest in a piece that already clashes two or more prints together.

And if this sounds like cheating to you, we assure you that it’s not. When you go shopping for new pieces, look for tops and dresses that have one or more prints.

As well as being more common than you’d think, they take the stress out of clashing prints yourself as the work is already done.

If you are looking for another way of finding out what prints clash well, involve your jacket or coat. While clashing tops and bottoms are cool, finding the right pair of pattern trousers can be hard.

Especially when you don’t try them on first. Which is one of the main pitfalls of online shopping. But a printed coat or jacket can be visualised easily. Applying this to your printed top or dress is a easy way to start with clashing prints.

Think of a leopard print coat with a black and white polka dot dress. This look is still bold but there is not too much happening that it’s overwhelming.

Use Layers To Create Clashes

When it comes to adding interest to any number of looks, it’s important to remember that layers are your friend. And while you could use the jacket method we’ve stated above, there are other ways of incorporating prints into your outfit.

When you use layers, you can add depth to your look and complement other prints in your outfit. If you are using the layer method, choose one print as your base.

This should be the boldest print in your outfit. the clashing layers you add to your look should be simpler than your base print. In doing this, you ensure that they still clash but the focus in still on your base print.

An obvious way to do this is by using scarves. And while knitted scarves are perfect for winter, you can use lighter fabrics to brighten up your spring wardrobe. And they are easy to use when you are beginning to clash your prints as you can start small and build up your layers.

A popular choice for using a scarf when clashing prints is a classic tartan style with an animal print. A black and white zebra print dress can be your base and then, you can add colour using your scarf.

And don’t be afraid of playing around with opacity and layers. You can use a printed crop top and wear it with an oversized mesh top for an edgy look. Or you can use a sheer blouse and get the same result.

Can You Really Mix Spots And Stripes?

This is another example of an outdated view on clashing prints. Whether you believe it or not, spots and stripes can absolutely be worn in the same outfit. Okay, they are complete opposites. However, this is why they work so well together.

When mixing these patterns together, focus on the different ways to make them complement each other. You can do this by playing around with scale or colour. Again, when it comes to shopping for prints, these are factors that you need to consider.

Let’s take a look at scale. This can be one of the most successful ways of clashing your prints without looking like a total mess. You can vary the scale from small to large and see what results you get.

When it comes to colour, there are some who suggest that you keep your patterns in the same colour family. However, this might not always work.

When the colours are at odds with each other, you will have a more successful chances of clashing your prints. It just depends on how bold you want to be.

If you want to wear spots and stripes together, start with thin stripes and large polka dots. Or vice versa. A classic choice is always a black and white striped top.

It is something that everyone should have and can be paired with a polka dot scarf or jacket. And if you are feeling particularly brave, try some polka dot trousers. Cigarette trousers are a popular style and can make a fun addition to your working wardrobe.

How To Incorporate Clashing Accessories?

When it comes to clashing prints, your accessories can often be overlooked. Which is a shame as you can sometimes find the best patterns in your accessories.

While we cannot blame people for not wanting copious amounts of bags and shoes, having one or two in an interesting print is a good idea. And this is because it will allow you to change how a lot of your different outfits look.

Shoes are a particularly good option when it comes to clashing prints. To show off and complement your printed dress, you can use your heels or boots.

However, there are plenty of options for printed trainers when it comes to your casual wardrobe. Think of animal prints or abstract colours.

And like your shoes, your choice of bags can be a great tool for clashing prints as well. If you want to provide a small clash with a bold print in your outfit, a clutch bag is the way to go.

An abstract print on a small clutch bag can be a great accessory to own and pair with a lot of different evening looks. Just find a bag in a colour that you wear most often and you’ll be able to use it with most of your wardrobe.

How To Mix Your Florals Prints?

One of the most popular prints out there is florals and they usually come in many different forms. Florals prints that are typically smaller in size can be busy and multi-coloured.

However, you can large placement floral prints, which are usually enlarged. Like standard mixing, it can be good to pick a base print and build up smaller clashing layers.

