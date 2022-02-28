How to style women’s bermuda shorts this spring

How to style women’s bermuda shorts this spring.

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you great ways to style ladies bermuda shorts this season. If you have been following fashion trends for a while now, you will realise that the 90s are well and truly back.

Between scrunchies, bomber jackets, fanny packs and slip dresses, our wardrobes are full of classic 90s fashion styles. And one more fashion style we will be adding to our wardrobe this year is a pair of Bermuda shorts.

If you don’t know what Bermuda shorts are, they are essentially long denim shorts. It is a short that can either be worn fitted or super baggy. And the hem can end anywhere from the mid-thigh to just below your knee.

However, if you are wondering why on earth you should be wearing these shorts this year…well, it’s because fashion says so. We kid, of course.

Your Bermuda shorts can be a great addition to your 2022 wardrobe, adding a little sophistication to your spring wardrobe. As well as that, they tend to look a bit chicer than your traditional daisy dukes shorts.

But while you might be getting some old fashion dad vibes from this piece of denim, don’t be fooled. There are plenty of ways to bring your Bermuda shorts into your modern, 2022 wardrobe.

If you are looking for some style inspiration or wondering what to wear with your Bermuda shorts, that’s what we’re here for. If you want to know how to style Bermuda shorts with your spring wardrobe, keep on reading for our outfit ideas.

Bermuda Short Trend Outfit Idea 1

What you will need for this look is your Bermuda shorts (obviously), square toe heels (another staple for your 2022 wardrobe), an oversized blazer, crop top and gold necklaces in various lengths.

This look is playing on most trends in your 2022 wardrobe. Oversized blazer? Check. Square toe heels? Another classic to own. Layering gold necklaces?

One of the most versatile accessories you could have in your collection. As mentioned, you cannot get an outfit that is more trendy than this one. But, if it is too much for you, you can simply swap out your square toe heels for some chunky boots instead.

To keep your outfit looking chic, try to keep your clothes all the one colour for a monochrome look. Then, you can use your shoes to play around with colour.

A colourful shoe will always draw you into an outfit. And remember to be mindful about your proportions. To keep your outfit balanced, go for a pair of Bermuda shorts that are fitted rather than baggy. This way, they will not be competing with your oversized blazer.

Bermuda Short Trend Outfit Idea 2

What you will need for this look is (again) your Bermuda shorts, and oversized white denim shirt, crop knit tank top and some low top trainers.

This outfit idea is perfect for spring outings around the city or to the park with your friends. Or nature, if you are lucky enough to live near trees and lakes. It is super casual, easy and looks flattering on everyone.

Your fitted Bermuda shorts and crop top will help balance out your more boxy oversized shirt. Much like your oversized blazer in our previous outfit idea.

Overall, you want to remember to add some balance to your outfit. For this one, you are simply swapping out your oversized blazer for a white denim shirt and your boots have been swapped for some low top trainers.

Your crop top is now a knitted tank and you are still layering your gold jewellery. To add some spice to your look, don’t be afraid of throwing on some chunkier pieces with your delicate chains.

Bermuda Short Trend Outfit Idea 3

What you will need for this look is your Bermuda shorts, an oversized tee, a bucket hat and a pair of combat boots. We are well and truly throwing it back to the 90s with this outfit idea. Especially with your bucket hat and combat boots. Expect these two to become big trends even into the summer months.

This outfit is perfect for those spring days when you just want a casual look. This could be going to a picnic in the park or even to a casual brunch.

Again, you need to remember to balance your outfit. To stop your oversized t-shirt from overwhelming your figure, tuck it into the waistband of your Bermuda shorts.

This will highlight your waist and accentuate your shape. Another trick to keeping your proportions in check is to wear Bermuda shorts that are fitted.

And choosing a bucket hat in the same colour as your shorts will ensure your outfit looks intentional and pulled together. If combat boots are not your thing, you can simply swap them out for some trainers, which will still ensure you keep the 90s vibes going.

Irish fashion news.How to style women’s bermuda shorts this spring. Teenage fashion Ireland.

Bermuda Short Trend Outfit Idea 4

What you will need for look number four is your Bermuda shorts, and oversized black blazer, a cropped tank top, whatever trendy bag you wish (bonus style points if it’s a crossbody) and some mule sandals.

As well as your Bermuda shorts, you can expect your crossbody bag to dominate your spring 2022 wardrobe. And they make a stylish addition to your Bermuda shorts outfit.

Similar to the first outfit idea, the shorts should be just a little longer and you don’t have to stick with the monochrome colour scheme. If you do decide to rock this outfit idea, it is important to watch out for proportions.

As your shorts are longer than some Bermuda shorts, your choice of footwear is crucial. To keep your legs looking long and lean, slip on a pair of mule sandals.

The lower heel will ensure that they are comfortable to wear but you still get some much-needed height that elongates your figure.

Bermuda Shorts Trend Outfit Idea 5

What you will need for this outfit idea is your Bermuda shorts, a cute cropped cardigan, a pair of trendy sandals, chunky gold jewellery and a micro-bag.

You can expect your spring wardrobe to have some sort of knitwear this year. So, why not make it cropped? When it comes to your knitwear, cropped cardigans are going to be one of the biggest trends of 2022.

As well as your knitwear, your gold, chunky jewellery and layering necklaces will also be a huge trend in accessories.

They are a great and simple way of adding some sophistication to any outfit, especially your Bermuda shorts. To keep the rest of your outfit looking chic,

Keep it simple with some black sandals that go with everything in your wardrobe. Or white if you want to brighten up your spring wardrobe. And while not the most practical of accessories, there is just something about a micro-bag that makes us want to stop and stare.

Bermuda Shorts Trend Outfit Idea 6

For this outfit idea, you will need your Bermuda shorts, a crop top, a fitted leather blazer, a pearl necklace, some classic hoop earrings and rectangle sunglasses.

There are so many trends mashed into this one outfit and yet, somehow, they all work well together. And one of the biggest trends in the last couple of years is the leather blazer.

We told you that the 90s were well and truly back and nothing scream 90s quite like your leather blazer. It is the perfect way to add some edge to your outfit and happens to pair well with your Bermuda shorts.

The beauty of this outfit idea is that it is so simple to throw together and it makes it look like you tried to look presentable.

Plus, your leather jacket is great for those transitional weather days between spring and summer. If you are looking to style your Bermuda shorts on a night out with friends, throw on a crop top and leather blazer.

Bermuda Shorts Trend Outfit Idea 7

This outfit idea is just as simple and chic as the previous six. For this look, you will need your Bermuda shorts (preferably a long style), an oversized graphic tee, rectangle sunglasses, pearl and craft necklaces and some hoops.

You can pretty much bring all the accessories from the previous outfit idea to this one and they work just as well. And it is a guarantee that if you add an oversized graphic t-shirt to any outfit, you can pretty much achieve effortlessly cool vibes.

A little tip for finding your perfect oversized graphic tee? Head to the men’s section or hit up vintage or second-hand shops. This way, your t-shirt will be unique to you.

For a casual night with friends, this outfit is the perfect choice. Although it’s simple, the little details will make it look like you put the effort in. It is also ideal for running errands as you can throw it on and head out the door.

To Conclude

Whether you love them or hate them with a passion, Bermuda shorts are here to stay in 2022. When styled the right way, they can look chic and become a key part of your wardrobe. Hopefully, with our tips, you now know how to style Bermuda shorts with your spring wardrobe.

Teenage fashion Ireland. Irish fashion news.How to style women’s bermuda shorts this spring.