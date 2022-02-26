How to make your makeup look camera ready

In Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple beauty tips to help make your makeup finish is camera ready.

We all know the power that a great makeup look has. Not only can it highlight your best features, it can instil you with confidence and freedom to express yourself.

With just a few products, you can show off your personality to the world. And with so many different makeup products available out there, there has never been a better time to get creative with your makeup.

But with nightclubs and events opening back up again, it is important that you know how to make sure your makeup is camera ready.

After all, whether you are prepping for your wedding, red carpet or just want to look good on a night out with your friends, there is bound to be cameras in your face at some point. So, you need to make sure you and your makeup look good.

But it goes beyond using a good matte powder or setting spray to create a flawless face. Making sure your makeup is camera ready is a lot more than heavy formulas and overly bright colours.

It is all about understanding how your makeup works and what the camera will pick up. And with a little skill and the right techniques, you can teach the camera to pick up certain things and ignore others. It is all about proper tone, accentuation and making you shine from the inside out.

And, luckily for all you makeup lovers out there, getting makeup to look camera ready is easier than you think. With just a few simple tips, you can achieve this makeup look at home with no need for professionals or fancy products. If you want to make sure your makeup is camera ready, keep on reading our beauty tips to find out.

Make Sure To Moisturise Your Skin

This should not surprise you to hear it. But good makeup always starts with good skin prep. The key to having your makeup look good on camera comes down to your skin.

And it should go without saying but we’ll say it anyways. You should always makeup sure that your skin is moisturised every day, whether you are wearing makeup or not.

But skin that looks great in photos in one of the hardest things to manage. This is because glowing, natural skin looks great in real life but powdered, matte skin looks better in pictures. But, as always, you need to start with skin prep.

Making sure your skin is thoroughly clean and moisturised before applying makeup will give you a healthy base to work with. Especially for those of you with dry skin, which can be a problem in photos.

Next, take the foundation you normally use and mix it with a drop or two of highlighter. Just be careful not to use too much. Apply this mixture all over your face and blend well for a luminous finish.

If you obviously skip this step if you are worried about looking too oily in pictures. Just add some translucent powder to lock everything in place and finish with some highlighter in the right place. The key spots are usually the tops of your cheekbones and brows.

Always Use A Primer

After making sure your face is well and truly moisturises and ready to go, the next step is primer. There is such a wide array of different primers available- hydrating, mattifying, blurring and more- that it can be overwhelming figuring out the best one for your skin concerns.

And even though many beauty brands have released their own version of makeup primers, there is still some confusion over what they actually are.

Simply put, your primer is exactly what the name implies: it is a product that is used to prep your skin before your makeup. When used, it can create an ideal canvas for whatever makeup product you put on top – foundation, concealer, powders.

And your primer might come with extra skincare benefits such as hyaluronic acid formulas to boost hydration or sunscreen to protect your skin.

Some newer primer formulas not only keep makeup in place and smooth skin, they can also blur fine lines and target acne.

Unlike makeup products that lock in your hard work, primers are always applied as the last step in your skincare routine. And if you are wondering about the best way to apply your primer, your fingers will do just fine. A makeup brush can just move your primer around your skin.

And to get the most out of this product, it’s best to give it time to sink and settle into your skin before applying makeup.

And start off small. A little bit of primer will go a long way in covering your face. But it is important to tailor this tip to your skin needs.

Dryer skin types tend to absorb makeup quickly and handle more primer than oily skin types. Going in with too much primer can ruin your makeup before you’ve even started.

Using The Perfect Powder Is Essential

Now, we cannot completely avoid having a shiny forehead in photos. After all, to sweat is human. But using a good setting powder will go a long way in reducing forehead shine. Which is something that can be exaggerated in photos thanks to your camera’s flash.

And you only need to use a light amount. When you apply a light layer of powder, it will not only set your makeup, but act as a second layer of coverage, ensuring longevity.

However, it is important to note that certain setting powders can cause flashback. This is the white cast that you often see in photos and is usually caused by makeup reflecting light.

So, to avoid this white cast, go with matte, lightweight formulas instead of dewy, heavier ones. And be careful when choosing the right colour for your skin.

Don’t settle for a powder that is a shade or two light or dark. Trust us, it will be noticeable in pictures. It is worth taking the time to find your perfect match.

Always Finish With A Good Setting Spray

You’ve probably heard us raving about using a good setting spray before. And this is because it is super important. But in case you haven’t heard by now: a good setting spray should be your best friend when it comes to your makeup routine.

Especially makeup that will appear in photos. Nothing will lock in your makeup and ensure it stays in place all night quite like your setting spray. And this is even in blinding camera lights.

But what is setting spray? Well, as the name suggests, it is a light spray that you apply after your makeup to help ‘set’ it in place.

Think of it like using hairspray or applying a top coat to your nails. It works well on most skin types and different setting sprays will do different things, depending on your skin needs.

For example, some will keep oiliness at bay. Which, if you are going to be surrounded by cameras, is a good thing. It can help to keep your skin looking and feeling hydrated, perfect for those of you with dry skin types. And it can prolong your makeup, making it stay put all night.

Take A Pic With Flash Before Leaving The House

This tip is just as important as the rest on this list. After all, you don’t want to spend all that time perfecting your makeup only to look like a ghost in photos.

What would be the point? So, before you hit the red carpet, or party with Instagram-obsessed enthusiasts, take a test photo to see how your makeup looks. Ideally, you should do this using flash.

This will help you notice any flaws when it comes to your makeup. Have you used too much powder? Simply sweep it off. Or maybe you notice that you need to use just a little bit more? well, get that brush going.

It is also important to remember that using your camera’s flash can wash you out and make you look paler than you are. So, it is a good idea to apply a little more makeup here and there to compensate for this.

And when we say a little more, we do mean a little. You just want to make sure you look healthy and flushed as you do in real life. So, a little bronzer and blush will definitely not hurt. Just remember to blend it well into your skin for a flawless finish.

To Conclude

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again. Your makeup and how it looks plays a big part in how confident you feel about yourself.

Using just the right colours and products, you can express yourself and show off your personality using makeup. But, no matter how confident you are, there is no hiding bad makeup when it comes to the camera.

Especially when flash is involved. So you need to know how to apply your makeup flawlessly to show off your best side. Hopefully, in following our tips, you now know how to make sure your makeup is camera ready.

