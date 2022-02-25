How to freshen up your fashion look this spring

In Irish fashion news , we are going to show you simple ways to help you freshen up your fashion look this season. From tempting online sales to seeing beautiful vintage pieces in shops, it is rare for anyone to not have a few statement pieces in your wardrobe.

But what about clothes you already own? Or even your basic, everyday wardrobe? Many of us are striving for more of a minimalistic style, which means we are trying to reassess our current wardrobe and spending habits. But we don’t want to look boring.

However, when you wear the same outfit combinations over and over again, it can feel like your creativity with your wardrobe become stilted.

You might have a pair of jeans you always reach for. Or a cute top that sees you through any bad day. Maybe you have a pair of shoes that you love and wear all the time.

But this doesn’t mean you have to be boring with your basic wardrobe. If you want to know how to wear wardrobe basics in refreshing ways, keep on reading for our tips.

Put Your Colours Into Groups

If you have spent time looking at fashion articles online, you are probably aware of this particular tip. But you might know it as monochrome, colour blocking or simply choosing outfits based on complementary colours. And the reason why it is in so many fashion articles is because it is an important one.

Take a look at the clothes you already own. Just focus on the colour and nothing else. What do you see? Do you see a rainbow of colour exploding out of your wardrobe?

Maybe it is all monochrome? If you are someone who loves to wear colour all at once, try sticking to one or two for a week.

This forces you out of your comfort zone and challenges you to wear someone you might not have thought of. It creates variations of your visual style by changing combinations of colours.

And if monochrome is more of your thing, the same rule applies. Grab any outfit and see if you can inject some colour into it.

This could be something as simple as you using your accessories. While this pushes you out of your norm, knowing different combos will keep your outfits fresh and encourage you to try something new.

Some Tips To Remember

If you don’t know where to start, you can try some tonal dressing. If you have clothes that are the same colour but not exactly the same shade, throw them on and see what you look like. Wearing different tones in the same outfit can add some depth and make you look great.

And when mixing colours, don’t be afraid of playing around with textures. if the colours you are wearing are more muted in tone, adding textures can be a great way of adding interest to your look.

Layers Are Your Best Friend

Whoever said diamonds are a girl’s best friend clearly never knew about layering your clothes. While layering can often be thought of as a winter fashion hack, it works no matter the season and the weather.

Yes, it is ideal for keeping you warm. However, it can also be that stylish tip you use for you spring wardrobe. Especially if you get the fabric combinations right.

The key to getting the right look using layers all comes down to experimenting. The best layered looks rely on the unexpected and allow you to use clothes that you already own but have perhaps forgotten about.

When you start to experiment with layering clothes you already own, the best starting point is to use your proportions.

This is an essential trick for layering as the different layers will be visible from under each other. And you don’t want to look like you are drowning in fabric.

Remember that subtle touches, such as rolling up your jumper’s sleeves to reveal your shirt will create a detailed look. And, as you all know, the devil is in the details when it comes to any fashion look.

When it comes to learning how to layer, a good rule of thumb to keep in mind is sticking with one bulky item. This could be your winter coat, chunky scarf or your favourite jumper.

If you go for chunky fabrics all over, this could create a strange silhouette and look unflattering on your figure. So, it’s best to keep your fabrics varied.

And it is perfectly okay if you do not find your perfect layered look first try. Much like you would any outfit, you need to experiment to get it right. So, have fun with it.

Play With Different Styles

We all want to make our old clothes feel like new again. Especially if you are on a budget and money is tight. And using your shoes, accessories and bags is a secret tool many fashionable people use to revitalise their old clothes.

When you pair a belt or even a beret – a big trend for 2022 – with an outfit you normally wouldn’t, you will transform your look from a well-worn one to a completely different style.

Much like your layering, knowing how to pair pieces together is key to creating a killer fashion look. And when you learn how to use accessories and match them with a number of garments, you will be surprised how many combinations you can create. Suddenly, you will look at the clothes in your wardrobe in an entirely new way.

But it is not just your accessories to keep in mind. Shoes are not to be overlooked as they also have the power to transform your outfit.

We can all become used to wearing the same shoes over again. This is because we know that they work with most of our outfits and are insanely comfortable. But we are willing to bet that you have many shoes in your wardrobe that are collecting dust. Just waiting for their time to shine.

Try to switch out your usual shoes for a pair you haven’t worn in a while. Even if they do not match up with the vision you have in your head, try them anyway.

You might be surprised over how good they look, even with your favourite jeans and cute top. Voila! You have a new outfit, but you haven’t had to spend anything.

This could also extend to your jewellery, handbags and scarves. Lay all of your accessories out and mix and match them with your usual outfits. You can even look online for some style inspiration to get your creative juices flowing.

Mix Up Your Seasons

If you take a look at your current wardrobe, you probably have clothes for every season. You might have your summer tops mixed in with your winter coats. But what happens when you wear these clothes in the opposite season?

Now, we are not saying you have to wear a bulky and heavy winter coat in the middle of summer. However, when you take a look at your seasonal clothing, they usually have dark or bright colours.

Take some of your adaptable pieces in your wardrobe and mix them with other seasonal pieces. After all, why keep a winter shirt locked up when you can wear it during summer?

This could be a great way of breathing new life into your current style and shaking up your wardrobe. It also can help you create new colourways with your outfits.

When the days are dark and dreary, you can use your bright and colourful summer wardrobe to inject some fun into your outfit. And this tip adds on layering, which we know can create a chic look.

Mess Formal With Informal

Much like our winter and summer pieces, we usually have a mix of formal and informal styles in our wardrobes. But why wait for a special occasion to wear your fancier wardrobe outfits?

When we buy formal outfits for special occasions, they often spend a lot of time locked away in our wardrobes. But when you want to create a new look, bringing these clothes into your casual wardrobe can be very effective.

As your formal clothes tend to be fancy statement pieces, you can use them to elevate your streetwear outfits. It can be a great way of boosting your confidence since you know your formal pieces look good.

Take your blazer, for example. Typically, a formal piece of clothing, it can help to bring a touch of sophistication to your simple jeans and t-shirt. Throw on a pair of heels or boots and you bring the whole look together. And speaking of statement pieces, let’s move onto our next tip.

Make A Statement

If you truly want to push yourself out of your comfort zone, take those statement pieces in your wardrobe and pair them with everything. We know it sounds silly, but it can help you create outfits you would never think to wear.

Since our statement pieces are loud and decorative, you might think that you cannot pair them with most of your wardrobe.

However, this is not true. Mixing a bright and colourful statement piece can be a great way to elevate a dark outfit. Wearing it with a bright outfit can add some drama to your look.

A basic wardrobe does not have to be a boring one. Hopefully, by following our tips and tricks, you learn how to wear wardrobe basics in refreshing ways.

